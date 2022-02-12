Everton 3-0 Leeds: Frank Lampard secures first Premier League win as Toffees boss to ease relegation worries

Frank Lampard secured his first Premier League win as Everton manager as his side beat Leeds 3-0 at Goodison Park.

Goals from Seamus Coleman (10) and Michael Keane (23) gave Everton a 2-0 half-time lead.

The victory was then made safe in the 78th minute when Richarlison's strike was credited to Anthony Gordon, following a deflection off the winger from the Brazilian's effort just outside the box.

The win moves the Toffees five points above the relegation zone although they remain 16th in the table.

Lampard's side are also now a point off 15th-placed Leeds, who are six points above the bottom three.

Team News Dominic Calvert-Lewin handed Frank Lampard a boost as he returned to Everton's starting line-up for the visit of Leeds. Manchester United loanee Donny van de Beek made a first home league start, with Alex Iwobi replacing Demarai Gray.

Marcelo Bielsa named an unchanged Leeds line-up for the third match in a row.

Everton's defeat at Newcastle had firmly dragged them into the relegation picture but any predicted nerves regarding their situation were quickly ushered aside in a pulsating first-half performance.

With Gordon at the heart of their play, Everton struck when his inch-perfect pass found Donny van de Beek in behind and his cross was almost bundled home by Dominic Calvert-Lewin before Coleman eventually found the net.

Everton were sharper to every single second ball and fully deserved their second when Keane rose highest to plant home a fantastic corner by Gordon.

Rodrigo smacked the crossbar with two fantastic efforts from range but Leeds were woeful with and without the ball under the relentless Everton pressure.

Leeds boss Marcleo Bielsa tried to change the momentum for the second half as he made a surprise double substitution, bringing Raphinha and Mateusz Klich off for Tyler Roberts and Adam Forshaw.

But the Argentinian's tactical switch did not have the required impact as Leeds failed to have a shot on target in the second half.

Image: Michael Keane headed Everton's second goal

Lampard's first substitution saw new signing Dele Alli make his home Everton debut after his move from Spurs. The midfielder came on for Calvert-Lewin, who had missed the last two matches due to a minor knock.

Everton then sealed a comfortable victory after Richarlison's strike took a strong deflection off Gordon. The striker thought he had scored his second goal under Lampard but it was later taken off him and credited to Gordon.

Image: Richarlison celebrates after he thought he had scored Everton's third goal before it was credited to Anthony Gordon

In the 91st minute, Alli nearly had his first Everton assist but a stunning save from Illan Meslier denied substitute Salomon Rondon, who volleyed an effort from the Englishman's fine cross.

Everton have their most first-half shots on target since March 2019 - Opta stats

Everton picked up their biggest Premier League victory since September 2020 (5-2 vs West Brom), while this was their biggest win to nil in the competition since a 4-0 victory over Man Utd in April 2019.

Leeds have conceded 46 goals in the Premier League this season, with no side shipping more in the competition so far this term (Norwich also 46 before their game against Man City).

Everton's first two goals today were from headers - in Premier League history, no side has scored more headed goals than the Toffees (336, level with Manchester United).

Everton scored twice before half-time for the first time in 40 Premier League games, last doing so one year and nine days ago against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Everton had seven shots on target in the first half, the most they've had in the opening 45 minutes of a Premier League match since March 2019 (also 7 vs West Ham).

Lampard: Performance and atmosphere was very joined up

Everton manager Frank Lampard:

"It was a really great performance. It was very important. I loved the performance and the atmosphere, it was very joined up here today.

"The fans were behind us and the players from the start showed an attitude and a work ethic which these fans demand, so it was a really good afternoon.

"We can do a lot here. Let's not get too ahead of ourselves because our league position is not where we want it to be, but when we do that [today] we can do a lot."

Asked about Coleman's performance: "[He's] a warrior and a symbol of the football club. I heard a lot about Seamus on my way to the job, about what a man he is, what a captain and leader he is and what a great fella he is. He's shown it from day one.

"I understand now why he's so respected here and let's not forget about the talent, what a great performance at right-back today, not just his goal but Seamus was spot on in every way."

Man of the Match - Anthony Gordon

Even if his goal was very lucky after deflecting in Richarlison's strike, it was deserved for the Everton winger who was a threat for the home side all afternoon.

Image: Gordon scored and assisted in Everton's home win over Leeds

The 20-year-old also assisted Michael Keane's goal to become the sixth different player to both score and assist a goal in a Premier League match for Everton aged under 21, after Francis Jeffers, Jack Rodwell, Romelu Lukaku, Gerard Deulofeu and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

What's next?

Everton visit Southampton at St Mary's next Saturday at 3pm, while Leeds host Manchester United at 2pm on Sunday February 20, live on Sky Sports.