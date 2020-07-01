Everton vs Leicester preview, team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Everton vs Leicester in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Everton have Yerry Mina available again after a thigh injury for Wednesday's Premier League visit of Leicester.

Djibril Sidibe (ankle) and Theo Walcott (chest) are still out but will return to training in the coming days. Fabian Delph remains on the sidelines with a muscle strain, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Cenk Tosun are long-term absentees.

Leicester midfielder James Maddison is doubtful for the trip to Goodison Park with a hip injury. The problem, which kept the 23-year-old out of Sunday's FA Cup loss to Chelsea, is not serious but he may not return before Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.

Daniel Amartey (ankle) and Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) are are both out long-term.

Charlie's prediction

I don't know what's going on at Leicester.

Everton have been OK since the restart - they should have beaten Liverpool but can be a mixed bag. Everton have some good fixtures coming up too which they can win and they should be threatening for sixth place. If Burnley can be in the position they are in, then Everton should be above them and in and around those European places.

Leicester keep the ball and it can be tidy but they are not going anywhere with it. Jamie Vardy is not getting ball and the runners are not there. Leicester ran their course before the break and are trying to get a pattern back.

James Maddison is on the brink in games as is Harvey Barnes, but there is something lacking at the minute. Are they looking over their shoulders? Brendan Rodgers looks frustrated. They are not doing anything with the ball.

I see Everton making a push for this. These are two decent footballing teams, but the scenario with the fans not being there does take its toll, and because of that I am tipping Everton just to edge it.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

