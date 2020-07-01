Everton vs Leicester preview, team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Everton vs Leicester in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).
Team news
Everton have Yerry Mina available again after a thigh injury for Wednesday's Premier League visit of Leicester.
Djibril Sidibe (ankle) and Theo Walcott (chest) are still out but will return to training in the coming days. Fabian Delph remains on the sidelines with a muscle strain, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Cenk Tosun are long-term absentees.
Leicester midfielder James Maddison is doubtful for the trip to Goodison Park with a hip injury. The problem, which kept the 23-year-old out of Sunday's FA Cup loss to Chelsea, is not serious but he may not return before Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.
Daniel Amartey (ankle) and Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) are are both out long-term.
How to follow
Follow the match on Sky Sports Action without crowd noise and Sky Sports Main Event with crowd noise from 5.30pm; kick-off 6pm.
Charlie's prediction
I don't know what's going on at Leicester.
Everton have been OK since the restart - they should have beaten Liverpool but can be a mixed bag. Everton have some good fixtures coming up too which they can win and they should be threatening for sixth place. If Burnley can be in the position they are in, then Everton should be above them and in and around those European places.
Leicester keep the ball and it can be tidy but they are not going anywhere with it. Jamie Vardy is not getting ball and the runners are not there. Leicester ran their course before the break and are trying to get a pattern back.
James Maddison is on the brink in games as is Harvey Barnes, but there is something lacking at the minute. Are they looking over their shoulders? Brendan Rodgers looks frustrated. They are not doing anything with the ball.
I see Everton making a push for this. These are two decent footballing teams, but the scenario with the fans not being there does take its toll, and because of that I am tipping Everton just to edge it.
CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)
Super 6: Honours even?
Opta stats
- Everton have lost two of their last four home league games against Leicester (W2), as many as they had in their previous 19 against them at Goodison Park (W7 D10).
- Leicester are looking to win three consecutive top-flight league games against Everton for the first time since May 1966.
- Between 1994-95 and 2014-15, 13 of the 18 Premier League meetings between Everton and Leicester ended as draws (4 Everton wins, 1 Leicester). Since then, none of the last nine meetings between the sides has finished level (4 Everton wins, 5 Leicester).
- Everton's only previous competitive match in July was in Europa League qualifying in 2017, beating MFK Ruzomberok 1-0 at Goodison Park. Meanwhile, this is Leicester's first ever competitive July game.
- Everton are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League home games (W4 D4) - only Liverpool (56) are on a longer current run without a home defeat in the competition.
- Leicester have failed to score in four of their last six Premier League matches - they'd only failed to score in three of their first 25 this season.
- Everton are the only team yet to win a penalty in the Premier League this season. They've gone 38 games since they last won one (vs Chelsea in March 2019), their joint-longest such run in the competition (also 38 in 2008).
- Everton have scored a league-high 61% of their Premier League goals this season in the opening 45 minutes of games (23/38). However, only Liverpool (8) and Sheffield United (13) have conceded fewer in the first half than Leicester (14).
- Leicester's Jamie Vardy has been involved in eight goals in his nine Premier League games against Everton, scoring six and assisting a further two. His next goal in the competition will be his 100th Premier League goal.
- Excluding penalties, Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin has the highest expected goals figure in the Premier League this season (14.1). Since the season restarted, Calvert-Lewin has had 45% of Everton's shots in the Premier League (9/20), including seven of their 12 in their last match against Norwich.