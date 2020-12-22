Everton vs Manchester United: Carabao Cup quarter-final preview, team news, stats, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-final between Everton and Man Utd on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports; Kick Off 8pm.

Team news

Everton will again be without James Rodriguez, with the Colombian set to miss a fourth consecutive game as a result of a calf problem.

Blues boss Carlo Ancelotti will also be without Fabian Delph and Allan (both hamstring) while Lucas Digne (ankle) is a long-term absentee.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin is closing in on a return in the new year, while Andre Gomes will have a late fitness test on a thigh injury.

Seamus Coleman could be handed a first start since the league defeat to Manchester United at the start of November.

United midfielder Jesse Lingard, who has not played since the Carabao Cup tie against Brighton at the end of September, is set to return to the squad for the trip to Goodison Park, while forward Mason Greenwood may get a start.

"Jesse will be in the squad. He's been working hard in training. He's been unfortunate with having to isolate a few times, been in contact, or close contact with Covid, not even having it himself," said Solskjaer.

"He's been very unlucky being away from the training ground a few times. He works really hard and he'll be involved in the squad, definitely, on Wednesday."

Solskjaer has also revealed that Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay will miss the trip to Goodison Park, and the Norwegian is likely to make changes for the game as he seeks to manage the squad's workload.

"Mason [Greenwood] is fit enough to play, he was on the bench (against Leeds) he will be involved in the squad unless something happens," he added.

"Of course, Luke (Shaw) came off with an injury so that had to be done, Edinson (Cavani) has been out with an injury for a while, we need to get him going and Bruno (Fernandes) is one that I also have to protect."

How to follow

Everton vs Man Utd will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7.30pm on Wednesday; kick-off at 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

How they got here...

Opta stats

The last League Cup meeting between Everton and Manchester United was back in November 1993 in the fourth round, with the Red Devils winning 2-0 at Goodison Park with goals from Ryan Giggs and Mark Hughes.

Manchester United are looking to win consecutive away matches against Everton in all competitions for the first time since September 2007 (three in a row), while the Red Devils have only beaten Everton twice away from home in one season once before, doing so in 1993/94 (once in the league, once in the League Cup).

Everton have reached the League Cup quarter-final in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1986/87 and 1987/88, with the Toffees losing on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Leicester City at this stage last season.

Manchester United are looking to reach the League Cup semi-final in consecutive seasons for the first time since doing so in 2008/09 and 2009/10, winning 3-0 against League Two side Colchester United in last season's quarter-final.

Everton are the top scoring team in this season's League Cup, netting 12 goals so far. They have only scored more goals in six previous campaigns in the competition, most recently in 2015/16 (13).

Since the start of the 2017/18 season, only Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (10) has scored more League Cup goals than Man Utd's Marcus Rashford (7).

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won all six of his away League Cup matches, winning two with Cardiff City and four with Manchester United, with three of the four with Man Utd coming at Premier League opponents - Chelsea, Man City and Brighton.

Carabao Cup key dates

In this season's competition, two-legged semi-finals will be replaced by a single tie.

December 22/23: Quarter-finals

January 5/6 2021: Semi-finals

April 25 2021: Final