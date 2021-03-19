Everton vs Man City preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Everton vs Man City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

Team news

Everton will be without their two senior goalkeepers Jordan Pickford and Robin Olsen for the FA Cup quarter-final visit of Manchester City.

Pickford aggravated a rib problem in last weekend's defeat to Burnley while Olsen has not recovered from an abdominal muscle injury which has sidelined him for four matches, meaning 21-year-old Joao Virginia will make only his third appearance for the club.

Midfielders Fabian Delph (tendon) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot) are missing as is playmaker James Rodriguez (calf).

Man City have no fresh injury concerns following their midweek Champions League outing against Borussia Monchengladbach in Budapest.

Manager Pep Guardiola has a full squad to select from and, in keeping with most fixtures, is likely to make changes to try to sustain his side's quadruple challenge.

Raheem Sterling could be among those to come in after three games without starting.

How to follow

Follow Everton vs Man City with our dedicated live match blog.

Opta stats

This is the first FA Cup meeting between Everton and Manchester City since the 1980-81 quarter-final, with City winning 3-1 in a replay en route to the final.

Manchester City have won each of their last six meetings with Everton - all coming in the Premier League - their best ever winning run against the Toffees.

Everton last reached the FA Cup semi-final in the 2015-16 campaign. The Toffees have lost four of their last five FA Cup games against fellow Premier League opponents, though did eliminate Spurs in the last round.

Manchester City are looking to reach the FA Cup semi-final in three consecutive seasons for the first time since doing so between 1931-32 and 1933-34.

Everton have won their last four FA Cup home games, last winning five in a row at Goodison Park between January 1999 and January 2000.

Manchester City have won 10 of their last 12 FA Cup away games, drawing with Huddersfield (February 2017) and losing at Wigan (February 2018) in the others.

Everton's Richarlison has scored three goals in his two FA Cup appearances this season, having scored just once in his previous five games in the competition.

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus has been involved in 13 goals in his 14 appearances in the FA Cup (9 goals, 4 assists). However, the quarter-final is the only round of the competition the Brazilian has played in but not scored.

