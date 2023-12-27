Everton 1-3 Man City: Premier League champions close gap on leaders Liverpool and move back into top four

Manchester City came from behind to win 3-1 at Everton and move to within five points of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

The champions, who were playing their first match since winning the Club World Cup, their fifth trophy of 2023, fell behind just before the half-hour mark to Jack Harrison's well-taken strike against his old club.

However, despite losing John Stones to a first-half ankle injury, the visitors hit back after half-time, scoring twice in quick succession through Phil Foden's rasping drive and Julian Alvarez's penalty to put Pep Guardiola's side in control.

Image: Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring Man City's third goal against Everton

A late Bernardo Silva lob sealed the victory as City moved back into the top four of the Premier League after being held at home by Crystal Palace last time out, and with a game in hand on their rivals.

Sean Dyche's team stay in 17th place, just a point above the relegation zone.

How City returned to winning ways

The pressure was well and truly on the newly crowned world champions at Goodison Park, knowing that another slip-up would hand further advantage in the title race to Liverpool and Arsenal - but despite once again being without striker Erling Haaland, Guardiola's side responded in style to any recent questions about their hunger.

However, City had to see off some stiff Everton resistance as the hosts led at the break after weathering an early storm from the visitors, with Jordan Pickford required to pull off several important early stops.

Image: Goalscorers Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden celebrate at Goodison Park

But when Rodri - passed fit to play - carelessly lost possession on the edge of his own area, Dwight McNeil then crossed for Harrison to side foot home the opener and send Goodison wild, especially with the strike coming totally against the run of play.

The home side then enjoyed their best spell of the match as Ederson denied Harrison another, only for half-time to come at the wrong time as far as the Toffees were concerned, with the second period one-way traffic.

Team news Everton boss Sean Dyche made two changes from the side that lost narrowly at Tottenham on Saturday, with Andre Gomes and Beto coming into the XI - in fact, that was the former's first start of the season.



However, as expected midfielder Idrissa Gueye was out and striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was only a substitute, although skipper Seamus Coleman returned to the Toffees squad.



As for the newly crowned champions of the world, Pep Guardiola also made two alterations from the team that easily saw off Fluminese in Friday's final, with Manuel Akanji and Matheus Nunes being brought in in place of Ruben Dias and Rico Lewis.



There was some good news, however, for City with key holding midfielder Rodri fit to feature after a heavy tackle against the Brazilians, although Erling Haaland remains sidelined.

Foden levelled matters eight minutes after the interval with a stunning low drive from distance that flew past a helpless Pickford at his near post and 11 minutes later, City were ahead from the penalty spot after Amadou Onana was deemed to have handled Nathan Ake's close-range shot.

Image: Julian Alvarez leaps in celebration after converting a penalty to give Man City a 2-1 lead at Everton

Alvarez kept his cool from the spot to just about get the better of Pickford, who dived to his right as the ball went down the middle and thereafter it was City in cruise control with the hosts failing to even have a second-half shot in target.

So much so that it was no surprise when with four minutes to go, Silva punished Pickford's poor clearance by lobbing the England goalkeeper from the edge of the area as Everton suffered a sixth home defeat of the campaign.

Image: Jack Harrison wheels away to celebrate after giving Everton the lead against Manchester City

Everton's next game is at Wolves on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

The Toffees then travel to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third round on Thursday January 4; kick-off 8pm.

Manchester City are next in action on Saturday when they host Sheffield United; kick-off 3pm.

Pep Guardiola's side then host Huddersfield in the FA Cup third round on Sunday January 7; kick-off 2pm.