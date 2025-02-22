Everton 2-2 Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes inspires comeback but Toffees rue late penalty being overturned

Everton saw an injury-time penalty award controversially overturned following a VAR check after Bruno Fernandes inspired Manchester United's comeback to draw 2-2 at Goodison Park.

The United skipper had scored a free-kick and seen another set-piece lead to Manuel Ugarte slamming in a late equaliser - but it looked like Everton would have the chance to retake the lead when referee Andy Madley pointed to the spot three minutes into stoppage time.

Ashley Young had tumbled to the ground after Matthijs de Ligt appeared to pull his shirt and Harry Maguire put a hand on him - but VAR Matt Donohue sent the ref to the screen.

Image: Matthijs de Ligt makes contact with Ashley Young in the incident which led to Everton's overturned penalty

The focus of the pitchside check appeared to be on the contact by Maguire rather than the shirt pull and Madley decided to reverse his decision.

"There is slight contact, the slightest, but [Young] has put his feet together and the way he fell down does not match the contact - the correct call," said Mike Dean in the Soccer Saturday studio.

It capped an ultimately frustrating afternoon for Everton, who had looked well on course for an impressive victory at the break.

Beto, rejuvenated under former United boss Moyes, continued his incredible scoring streak by slamming in his fifth goal in four Premier League games when United repeatedly failed to clear a corner. He'd only scored four in his previous 44 top-flight games.

That was the 11th time United have conceded from a corner situation in the league this season but such is their expanse of issues right now, they were carved open in open play for the second, with Abdoulaye Doucoure - another player ignited by Moyes' return to Goodison - eventually out-jumping Harry Maguire to head in the rebound to Jack Harrison's parried shot.

Team news Abdoulaye Doucoure returned from suspension and went straight into the Everton XI, with Charly Alcaraz dropping to the bench.

Man Utd made one change from the loss at Tottenham, with Manuel Ugarte in for Alejandro Garnacho.

The pair almost combined on the stroke of half-time, with Noussair Mazraoui just getting across to prevent Doucoure's cross reaching Beto.

There was nowhere near the same level of threat at the other end - United have scored just once in the first half of their previous 17 matches. They didn't manage a shot on target in the opening 45 on Saturday. They didn't manage a shot at all until the 42nd minute.

Image: Manuel Ugarte celebrates scoring Man Utd's second goal against Everton

The second half brought much of the same, with Andre Onana having to save well from Doucoure and United looking short on ideas. But Doucoure's handball from a free-kick allowed Fernandes to take another from a better position and when he caught out Jordan Pickford the mood changed, with Ugarte's leveller following soon after.

Before the late penalty drama, Beto and Fernandes went close to winning it but these sides remain separated by just a point, with Everton in 12th and United still down in 15th ahead of the 3pm kick-offs.

