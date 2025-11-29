Everton vs Newcastle United; Premier League
Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Everton 1
- K Dewsbury-Hall (69th minute)
Newcastle United 4
- M Thiaw (1st minute, 58th minute)
- L Miley (25th minute)
- N Woltemade (45th minute)
Everton 1-4 Newcastle: Eddie Howe's men end winless road run with emphatic victory
Report and free match highlights as Eddie Howe's men record first Premier League away win of the season by beating Everton 4-1 at Hill Dickinson Stadium; two goals from Malick Thiaw and one each from Lewis Miley and Nick Woltemade did the damage
Saturday 29 November 2025 20:03, UK
Newcastle ended their away-day blues in emphatic fashion by beating Everton 4-1, recording their first league win on the road since April.
Eddie Howe said he was fed up of talking about the Toon's poor record away from St James' Park but his team responded with a polished and relentless performance.
The hosts showed none of the fight and resilience in evidence during Monday's 10-man win at Old Trafford and the three goals they conceded in the first half were a result of defensive shortcomings.
Malick Thiaw set the tone by scoring the fastest Premier League goal of the season so far after 52 seconds and his first since a £35m summer move from AC Milan as Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was pinned in from a corner.
Player ratings:
Everton: Pickford (4), O'Brien (6), Tarkowski (6), Keane (6), Mykolenko (6), Garner (6), Iroegbunam (3), Grealish (6), Dewsnbury-Hall (7), Ndiaye (6), Barry (6)
Subs: Alcaraz (6), Dibling (6), McNeil (6), Beto (6)
Newcastle: Ramsdale (7), Livramento (9), Burn (8), Thiaw (9), Hall (8), Bruno (7), Miley (8), Joelinton (7), Barnes (7), Woltemade (9), Elanga (7)
Subs: Ramsey (7), Willock (7), Tonali (7), Gordon (7), Schar (7)
Player of the Match: Malick Thiaw
Ex-Sunderland man Pickford had a night to forget as he allowed a fierce drive from Lewis Miley to slip through his defences which doubled the Toon's lead.
It was 3-0 before the break as the excellent Nick Woltemade finished off a flowing counter with an artistic lobbed finish that left Pickford standing. Everton were undone from another cross in the second half when Thiaw rose highest to thump home a fourth.
Howe had defended Nick Pope after a series of high-profile errors but was spared making a difficult decision after the goalkeeper sustained a groin injury in training. That gave Aaron Ramsdale his first league start for the club after joining on loan in the summer but he was not called into any action of note until the 53rd minute when tested by Iliman Ndiaye.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall grabbed a stunning consolation for a listless Everton, who were outclassed and outfought in every department by the visitors.
Newcastle are now within four points of fourth place in the Premier League table on 18 points.
'Newcastle will be up near the top six or eight soon enough'
Phil Jagielka on Sky Sports:
"Newcastle were thoroughly professional, there was a bit of outside noise as they are not where they want to be in the league, the players and manager will have known it.
"But the only way to move up the table is to come to tough places like they have today and perform the way they did and pick up points.
"I have no doubts they will be up near the top six or eight in the league soon enough, but they need to start winning more away from home."