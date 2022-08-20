 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Everton vs Nottingham Forest. Premier League.

Goodison ParkAttendance39,271.

Everton 1

  • D Gray (88th minute)

Nottingham Forest 1

  • B Johnson (81st minute)

Latest Premier League Odds

Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Damarai Gray cancels out Brennan Johnson's first PL strike to salvage unlikely draw

Brennan Johnson opener looked to have condemned Everton to third straight loss; late Damarai Gray leveller salvaged a point for the Toffees

By Laura Hunter

Saturday 20 August 2022 17:28, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Everton against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Damarai Gray rescued a late point for Everton in a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park, leaving Frank Lampard's side still searching for their first win of the new Premier League season.

A late Brennan Johnson goal looked to have clinched all three points for Forest, before Gray raced onto a long ball from Jordan Pickford in the 88th minute to salvage an unlikely share of the spoils.

Johnson's 81st-minute strike, the product of poor goalkeeping from Pickford who could only parry Ryan Yates' initial shot, heaped yet more pressure on Everton as they looked sure to slump to their third consecutive defeat of the campaign.

Nottingham Forest&#39;s Joe Worrall (left) and Everton&#39;s Anthony Gordon battle for the ball
Image: Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall (left) and Everton's Anthony Gordon battle for the ball

But Gray's leveller made sure the Toffees were not to endure their worst start to a top-flight campaign since 1990, although the single point still represents their fewest tally at this stage since 2010/11 (also one).

Also See:

More to follow...

Trending

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Man Utd vs Liverpool... and more in this weekend's Super 6! Win £250,000 for free. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema