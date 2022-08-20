Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Damarai Gray cancels out Brennan Johnson's first PL strike to salvage unlikely draw

Damarai Gray rescued a late point for Everton in a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park, leaving Frank Lampard's side still searching for their first win of the new Premier League season.

A late Brennan Johnson goal looked to have clinched all three points for Forest, before Gray raced onto a long ball from Jordan Pickford in the 88th minute to salvage an unlikely share of the spoils.

Johnson's 81st-minute strike, the product of poor goalkeeping from Pickford who could only parry Ryan Yates' initial shot, heaped yet more pressure on Everton as they looked sure to slump to their third consecutive defeat of the campaign.

Image: Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall (left) and Everton's Anthony Gordon battle for the ball

But Gray's leveller made sure the Toffees were not to endure their worst start to a top-flight campaign since 1990, although the single point still represents their fewest tally at this stage since 2010/11 (also one).

More to follow...