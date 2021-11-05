Everton vs Tottenham LIVE!

JONES KNOWS: THE PREDICTIONWhen you appoint Antonio Conte, one thing is all-but guaranteed. There will be an instant reaction. Short-term, this is a fantastic appointment for Spurs.Looking at his record in his first game in charge of a league game with a new club, shows he can get a message across quickly. He won all three of his first matches in charge of Juventus, Chelsea and Inter, winning by an aggregate score of 10-2.Spurs have been all-the-rage in the match market for this one since Conte was announced with 2/1 with Sky Bet now trading closer to 11/8 as the Conte factor is being backed by the shrewd, market-moving, money.It's a relatively kind first Premier League fixture for Conte, too. Everton's early season zip and counter-attacking brilliance has been replaced by some very stodgy performances that have resulted in three straight defeats. We saw from Thursday's display in Europe that under Conte, Spurs will take more risks in possession and players are encouraged to make more forward runs than we saw under the previous boss. That should result in an upward surge in the amount of chances created and shots on goal they produce.Everton have conceded on average 12.5 shots per 90 minutes this season, which makes the 11/10 on Tottenham having 13 or more shots very appealing when you factor in the likely change in attacking mentality caused by the managerial change.SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2BETTING ANGLE: Tottenham to have 13 or more shots on goal (11/10 with Sky Bet)