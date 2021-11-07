Everton 0-0 Tottenham: VAR overturns penalty for Hugo Lloris challenge on Antonio Conte's Premier League bow

Antonio Conte oversaw a 0-0 draw with Everton in his first league game as Tottenham boss as VAR overturned a penalty decision for a foul by Hugo Lloris.

After a scrappy affair low on quality, the key moment came on 64 minutes when Lloris raced out to Richarlison and brought down the Everton forward. Referee Chris Kavanagh originally awarded the penalty but VAR intervened with a replay suggesting Lloris got a touch on the ball.

Kavanagh and VAR had a busy afternoon as Mason Holgate was sent-off in injury-time after his dangerous challenge on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was upgraded from a yellow to a red following a review.

Despite Everton arriving on the back of three straight defeats, Spurs never stamped their authority on the game under their new boss. Giovani Lo Celso hit the post with two minutes remaining but Tottenham have now failed to score in their last three games in the Premier League, a run of 347 minutes without a goal, and they have not had a shot on target for their last 225 minutes of league football.

Player ratings Everton: Pickford (7), Coleman (7), Digne (7), Keane (7), Godfrey (7), Townsend (6), Delph (7), Allan (7), Gordon (6), Richarlison (7), Gray (7)



Subs: Davies (7), Gbamin (6), Holgate (4)



Tottenham: Lloris (7), Romero (7), Dier (7), Davies (7), Emerson Royal (7), Hojbjerg (7), Skipp (7), Reguilon (6), Lucas Moura (6), Kane (6), Son (6)



Subs: Lo Celso (6), Doherty (6), Ndombele (6)



Man of the match: Fabian Delph

How Conte cut a frustrated figure at Everton...

Everton have started games very passively of late but were up for pressing high from the first whistle despite the possibility of a new-manager bounce for Spurs.

Inside the first 20 seconds, Fabian Delph had set the tone by snapping into a tackle on Harry Kane - it may have been a foul but it sent out a strong message.

Despite the high endeavour, Everton had little cutting edge in attack and with Spurs happy to sit and play on the counter-attack it produced an underwhelming first half.

Sergio Reguilon was given lots of license to join Spurs attacks down the left in Conte's 3-4-3 formation which gave the visitors a strong platform. He should have scored just before the break but slid over a fabulous cross from Kane.

Twice early in the second half Conte turned his back on the pitch in disgust as his players failed to follow his plan and the most-commonly-seen sight was of the Italian, arms outstretched, questioning. Spurs enjoyed plenty of possession but lacked guile from midfield as Kane yet again was starved of any service.

Richarlison thought he had won a penalty on 64 minutes when he was brought down by goalkeeper Lloris. However, referee Kavanagh was advised by VAR to check the monitor and he overturned his original decision.

The home fans were incensed but that in itself was a positive as the Goodison Park crowd lifted their team as Rafa Benitez's side continued to play better in the final third, albeit without a clear cutting edge. Demarai Gray flicked an effort wide after a great run and cross from Lucas Digne but chances were few and far between.

Substitute Lo Celso came closest to making a dramatic impact when he beat Jordan Pickford, but not the post, in the 88th minute.

Holgate was then dismissed after Kavanagh changed his decision on a yellow card for an unnecessary over-the-top tackle on Hojbjerg.

It left Spurs with five minutes to try and steal a winner, but a last-minute corner that hit the first man from Lo Celso summed up a game lacking in quality.

Man of the match: Fabian Delph

Image: Star man: Fabian Delph

This was a reminder of Delph's talents. Making just his third Premier League start since the start of last season in a career that has been hampered by injuries, Delph continued where he left off from off the bench against Wolves.

Playing in front of the back four, everything Delph did was positive with the ball. That drove Everton forward as they were able to press higher up the pitch. He also was disciplined without the ball, breaking up the service into Kane with three important interceptions when the counter-attack looked on. The fact he was only on the field for 60 minutes and landed this award showcases the level he was operating at.

Opta stats

Everton have won just one of their last 18 Premier League games against Tottenham (D9 L8), with this the third 0-0 draw in this run of fixtures (also Nov 2013 and Aug 2015).

Spurs have failed to register a shot on target in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since 2003-04 (when this data is available).

After scoring a double in four consecutive Premier League games against Everton between 2017 and 2018, Kane has failed to score in three of his last four matches against the Toffees in the competition, registering both two shots and two touches in the opposition box in each of those three games in which he drew a blank.

Everton have a trip to Manchester City after the international break, a game live on Super Sunday on November 21. Spurs are also live on Sky Sports that day, when they face Leeds United.