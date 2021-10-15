Everton vs West Ham: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Everton vs West Ham in the Premier League on Super Sunday; kick-off 2pm.
Team news
Everton will still be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison for their Premier League clash with West Ham on Sunday.
Both forwards have missed the last four games through injury and are not yet ready to return while Andre Gomes (calf) and Fabian Delph (shoulder) are also out.
But Seamus Coleman, Alex Iwobi and Lucas Digne are all available while defender Yerry Mina will be assessed on his return from international duty with Colombia.
West Ham could be without a couple of unnamed players for their trip to Goodison Park.
David Moyes admitted the international break had taken its toll on the squad and the Hammers boss will make a late check on player availability.
Ryan Fredericks could return after being sidelined with a groin issue picked up in the Carabao Cup win at Manchester United on September 22.
How to follow
Everton vs West Ham is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm; kick-off 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Last time out...
Jones Knows' prediction
This could be a slow burner. Both these two love to counter-attack and this one might not take off until the first goal is scored. A tight encounter is expected. My eyes have wandered to the shots market for a bet.
There is absolutely no way I can let Kurt Zouma - arguably the most dangerous attacker of a set piece in the Premier League - go off 6/1 with Sky Bet to have a header on target.
You can rest assured one of the main reasons West Ham decided to fork out £30m for his signature revolved around his threat in the opposition box. David Moyes has built a very powerful team that are hugely focused on causing problems from set-pieces. Zouma almost opened his account in the 2-1 defeat to Brentford but headed wide from six yards out, posting a bulky expected goal figure of 0.13.
Zouma scored five times for Chelsea last season, a feat which made him the joint-top scoring defender in the Premier League along with Lewis Dunk yet his average of 0.22 goals per 90 minutes officially made Zouma the deadliest. His shots data backs that theory up. His average of 1.2 shots per 90 minutes and 0.4 headers on target per match put him top of the shops for defenders in both departments last season. Those figures make his prices of 11/10 with Sky Bet to have one or more shots in the match and the aforementioned 6/1 for a header on target huge value plays.
Here, he lines up against his former side (he actually scored for Everton vs West Ham in 2019), knowing Rafa Benitez's boys have shown a weakness at defending set pieces this season, conceding three goals already via that route - something Burnley exploited very shrewdly at Goodison Park earlier this campaign where Ben Mee opened the scoring.
SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1
BETTING ANGLE: Kurt Zouma to have one or more headers on target (6/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Everton have won more Premier League games (27) and scored more Premier League goals (87) against West Ham than they have vs any other side in the competition.
- West Ham have won two of their last three Premier League away games against Everton (L1), as many as they had in their previous 21 visits to Goodison Park. They're looking to win consecutive away league games against the Toffees for the first time since March 1930.
- Everton have won all three of their Premier League home games so far this season - they last won each of their first four at Goodison Park in a league campaign back in 1978-79 under Gordon Lee.
- West Ham have lost two of their last three Premier League games (W1), more than they had in their previous nine combined (1). However, away from home West Ham are unbeaten in six Premier League matches (W4 D2), with the Hammers last having a longer such run in the competition back in January 2009 (7 games).
- Everton have won seven points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other side coming into this weekend's games. Indeed, it's already as many (or more) as they won in each of their last three campaigns, with the Toffees last winning more points from behind in 2017-18 (14).
- Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored five goals in his last four appearances against West Ham in all competitions - the only team he has netted as many goals against for the Toffees is Newcastle (5).
- Andros Townsend has been directly involved in eight goals in nine games in all competitions for Everton (5 goals, 3 assists), as many as he had in his final 61 appearances for Crystal Palace (2 goals, 6 assists). However, Townsend has never scored in 14 games against West Ham, more than he's faced any other side without finding the net in his career.
- No player has had more ball carries leading to a shot (12) or a goal (3) than Everton's Demarai Gray in the Premier League this season. West Ham's Michail Antonio has also had three ball carries leading to a goal this term.
- In all competitions (ahead of this weekend's games), only Mohamed Salah (12) has been directly involved in more goals among Premier League players this season than West Ham's Michail Antonio (10 - 6 goals, 4 assists).
- West Ham duo Saïd Benrahma and Michail Antonio have created 14 chances for each other in the Premier League this season (7 each), more than any other pair in the competition so far this term.