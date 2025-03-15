Everton 1-1 West Ham: Jake O'Brien's 91st-minute equaliser extends David Moyes' unbeaten run to nine games

Jake O'Brien scored in the 91st minute to earn Everton a 1-1 draw with West Ham at Goodison Park and extend their unbeaten run to nine games.

David Moyes looked set to see his team beaten by his former club West Ham when Tomas Soucek slotted in midway through the second half, but O'Brien nodded in from close range to convert Idrissa Gueye's centre.

Carlos Alcaraz almost won it after that only to shoot just wide as Everton came alive late on to keep their run going, but Graham Potter's side were worthy of a point, even if Moyes could also point to a first-half penalty for Beto that was overturned by VAR.

The result means West Ham stay in 16th but Everton climb one place to 14th - above another of Moyes' former clubs in Manchester United.

Player ratings Everton: Pickford (6), O’Brien (7), Tarkowski (6), Branthwaite (6), Mykolenko (6), Gueye (6), Garner (6), Doucoure (5), Harrison (5), Alcaraz (6), Beto (5).



Subs used: Lindstrom (6), Iroegbunam (6), Broja (n/a), Chermiti (n/a).



West Ham: Areola (6), Wan-Bissaka (7), Todibo (6), Mavropanos (6), Kilman (6), Emerson (6), Soucek (7), Ward-Prowse (6), Paqueta (6), Kudus (6), Bowen (7).



Subs used: Soler (n/a), Rodriguez (n/a), Ferguson (n/a).



Player of the match: Jake O'Brien.

It was not quite as dramatic as James Tarkowski's late leveller against Liverpool that seemed to rock the foundations of the famous old stadium, but Everton do seem to have a knack for salvaging things at Goodison Park. They will miss this place.

It was an unconvincing display, West Ham seemingly having superior quality in the attacking positions, but the old maxims of getting bodies in the box, applying pressure, hoping to capitalise on the opposition nerves, it was enough to find the equaliser.

Team news headlines David Moyes made only one change to the Everton team that drew away to Wolves with Carlos Alcaraz coming in for Jesper Lindstrom.

Graham Potter made three changes to the West Ham team that lost to Newcastle with Konstantinos Mavropanos, Emerson and Lucas Paqueta coming in.

O'Brien just about deserved it. He has taken his chance out of position at right-back, even showing some good skill out wide, as well as testing the goalkeeper with a meaty hit from distance before the break. This goal will only add to his fan-favourite status.

"I have to say that I'm pleased for big Jake," said Moyes afterwards.

"He's coming on, improving. He's a young centre-back, making his way a little bit as a right-back in some ways. But he's doing a good job, and I'm pleased he got the goal. He's capable of it, and it was an important goal for us."

Moyes: Unlucky not to get a winner

Everton manager David Moyes speaking in the press conference:

"It was a tough game, very close, probably a draw the right result in the end. We were probably better in the first half without doing enough, one or two chances. I thought West Ham had a couple of counter-attacks, were a threat.

"The second half, West Ham were better, certainly in the first 20, 30 minutes or so. I think once they scored, we were back into the game. Maybe a bit unlucky not to get a winner.

"We are disappointed because we were trying to take the points, but that just tells you about the expectation.

"West Ham are a terrific team, I know, I spent most of the money there. They have got a lot of really, really good players so we've got no divine right to think we can win."

Potter: We have to accept the point

West Ham head coach Graham Potter speaking in the press conference:

"It is always a feeling [of disappointment] when you concede late but I think that the bigger context of the game is that we did a lot well. I thought we had a good couple of opportunities in the first half, restricted Everton to not too much.

"I can't remember Alphonse [Areola] having to make too many saves, but at the same time, at Everton, winning 1-0 with the crowd as they are and the atmosphere here, it's not easy.

"Balls are going in your box and you feel under pressure when there maybe isn't that much going on, but because of the atmosphere, it makes it difficult.

"I thought we did well, but at the same time, one lapse and we conceded, so overall we have to accept the points."

