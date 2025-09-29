Everton 1-1 West Ham: Jarrod Bowen equalises after Michael Keane header to earn Nuno first point as Hammers boss

Captain Jarrod Bowen earned a point for new West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo in a 1-1 draw at Everton on Monday Night Football.

The Hammers - who sacked Graham Potter and installed Nuno as head coach on Saturday - looked like they would pay for a familiar failing when Michael Keane headed in a first-half opener.

It was the eighth goal West Ham have conceded from corner situations this season - already halfway to the Premier League record for the most let in by a club in an entire campaign. Nuno shook his head in dismay in the dugout.

But he was pumping his fist into the air wildly on 65 minutes when Bowen picked up a loose ball at the back post and powered a shot in off Keane to score the first opposition goal in the Premier League at Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

"Bowen is one of the greatest players to play for the club," said Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher afterwards, as Bowen closed to within nine goals of Michail Antonio's record of 68 Premier League goals for West Ham.

Player ratings Everton: Pickford (7), Mykolenko (6), Keane (7), Tarkowski (7), O'Brien (6), Garner (6), Grealish (7), Dewsbury-Hall (7), Ndiaye (6), Gueye (6), Beto (5).



Subs: Barry (6), Dibling (6)



West Ham Areola (6), Walker-Peters (6), Mavropanos (5), Kilman (6), Diouf (7), Magassa (6), Fernandes (6), Summerville (7), Paqueta (6), Bowen (7), Fullkrug (6)



Subs: Potts (6), Guilherme (6), Irving (N/A), Julio (N/A)



Player of the Match: Crysencio Summerville (West Ham)

Crysencio Summerville had seen a flick brilliantly saved by Jordan Pickford moments before that leveller and Bowen had another effort deflected behind soon after but it was Everton ruing their wastefulness in front of goal, having piled on the pressure at the start of the second half.

Team news Everton reverted to the XI which started the Merseyside derby after making seven changes for the midweek Carabao Cup loss to Wolves.

Soungoutou Magassa and Niclas Fullkrug came into Nuno’s first West Ham XI, while James Ward-Prowse – who started every game under Graham Potter this season – wasn’t even in the squad.

They were unable to make their dominance in that period count, though, and Nuno's rescue job at West Ham has begun in positive fashion.

He takes his new side to set-piece kings Arsenal on Saturday - and will have to improve their defending from corners before then if they are to build on this result and move up from second-bottom in the table.

West Ham's glaring issue exposed again

Image: Michael Keane was left unmarked as he headed Everton into a 1-0 lead against West Ham

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

It was Everton's first corner of the game and the outcome almost felt inevitable. In the analysis of Potter's time in charge, a failing to deal with crosses into the box had been highlighted time and time again. It's a problem new boss Nuno will have to address urgently.

On this occasion, the goal came from the second phase of the set-piece, after Alphonse Areola had punched away the initial delivery from James Garner. West Ham didn't push out far enough and failed to apply enough pressure to prevent Everton players from working the ball to Garner to cross again.

His delivery was brilliantly met by Keane - but the scorer was afforded far too much space by Mavropanos.

There were 22 crosses in all from Everton and West Ham were unconvincing in many of those situations throughout the night. In a Premier League season which is already proving to be one where set-pieces and long throws are key weapons, Nuno's priority on the training ground is clear.

Nuno: A good first game - but so much to learn

West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo to Sky Sports:

"We have to learn so many things. It was a tough game, the reaction of the team was good. There are some positives, some things that are negatives. Now it's about analysing and trying to find the right solutions. Our message was very clear: competing like a team and be close to each other. A good first game for us.

"In the goal we conceded, we should have been more aggressive and closer to Keane. But the second half we started defending better, everything starts from there. Things will come naturally. We will start taking the right steps forward."

Moyes rues Everton's inability to find second goal

Everton head coach David Moyes to Sky Sports:

"Disappointed we didn't take all three points. It's a home game, an opportunity for us. We had moments where we should have pressed the button a bit more and got the second goal. We opened ourselves up for counter attacks.

"The decision-making in the final third: can you make the right pass or cross to get the finish away? We didn't get that right. We had a lot of the ball, we scored a good goal from a cross, but couldn't find a way of making the second goal."

Story of the match in stats...