Everton 1-0 Wolves: Richarlison heads Toffees back into European picture

Everton kept their hopes of European qualification alive as the return of home fans at Goodison Park sparked them into life with a 1-0 win over Wolves.

This is already guaranteed to be Everton's worst home season in league football, taking just 19 points before this game but buoyed by noise from the stands Richarlison's header (48) was the difference between the teams.

Wolves failed to create any problems for Everton after falling behind, having just one shot in the final 42 minutes as their season is ending with a big whimper.

The result means Everton remain in eighth, but takes them level on points with Tottenham, who lost at home to Aston Villa, in sixth. Although a far inferior goal difference and final-day trip to Manchester City still leaves them as outsiders.

Seventh-placed West Ham play West Brom later on Wednesday and could move above Spurs with a win.

Player ratings Everton: Pickford (7), Mina (7), Keane (8), Godfrey (7), Coleman (7), Doucoure (7), Allan (7), James (7), Digne (7), Sigurdsson (7), Richarlison (8), Calvert-Lewin (7)



Subs: Davies (6), Gomes (6), Holgate (6)



Wolves: Ruddy (6), Saiss (6), Coady (6), Kilman (6), Semedo (5), Ait-Nouri (5), Moutinho (6), Neves (6), Traore (6), Gibbs-White (6), Fabio Silva (5)



Subs: Jose (6), Vitinha (6), Dendoncker (6)



Man of the match: Michael Keane

How Richarlison headed Everton back into contention...

Sunday's 1-0 home defeat to rock-bottom Sheffield United had left hopes of European football out of Everton's hands.

Carlo Ancelotti called for a reaction, deeming that result "embarrassing" but there wasn't an obvious early response with Wolves dominating the ball and Everton struggling to move the ball through the lines at any sort of tempo.

Team news Carlo Ancelotti kept to a three at the back but welcomed back Yerry Mina at the heart of his defence. He’s was of two changes from the defeat to Sheffield United as James Rodriguez wasn’t in the squad. Gylfi Sigurdsson replaced him.



John Ruddy made just his second Premier League start since May 2016 in goal, replacing Rui Patricio. Max Kilman, Ruben Neves and Rayan Ait-Nouri were also recalled.

The visitors twice tested Jordan Pickford from them - the England goalkeeper saving well from Morgan Gibbs-White's volley before turning a powerful effort from Adama Traore over the crossbar.

Everton's best chance of the half came from a set piece with Lucas Digne's devilishly whipped-in corner but Richarlison's close-range effort was blocked away by Nelson Semedo.

Wolves would have been happy with their first-half display but undid all their good work by allowing Everton to edge ahead via a set piece. Richarlison was the man to meet a Gylfi Sigurdsson corner, rising above Willy Boly and planting a superb header into the top corner.

Goodison Park was alive with noise now and Everton's tails were up. Digne's great break down the left found Seamus Coleman at the back post but his shot was deflected wide.

Wolves struggled to turn the tide as Everton went close again in the 70th minute when Calvert-Lewin forced a save from Ruddy after being played through by Richarlison.

Wolves had an interesting shout for a penalty when Abdoulaye Doucoure scrambled back to turn a shot cross behind for a corner but the ball came off his hand. Everton survived a lengthy VAR check and didn't have many moments of worry after as the clock ticked down to secure them a vital three points.

Image: Star man: Michael Keane

With Gareth Southgate watching from the stands, Keane put in a performance of real note at the heart of the Everton defence. He looks to have fallen behind Conor Coady in the England pecking order but that looks a strange decision on this showing. The Everton defender made a match-high eight clearances as Fabio Silva was completely marked out of the game. A storming tackle on Traore down the right flank in the second half triggered one of the biggest cheers of the day. An immaculate display.

What the managers said

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti said: "I think the supporters helped us a lot. It makes sense when you see that in three games at home with supporters we had three wins, so that means something.

2:28 Carlo Ancelotti said Everton’s attitude was a lot better in their 1-0 win against Wolves after being critical of his players’ desire last time out.

"We are really pleased that we gave to them three points at the end of the season because we didn't have a good run at home."

"I think the dream is still alive. We don't have a lot of possibility but for sure we are going to give our all with the small possibility we have in the last game.

"It will be the most difficult game but for sure we are going to put all our energy into trying to do our best in this game."

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo said: "It was a good performance, especially in the first half. We were really organised, pressing high, good combinations, there were a lot of good things.

2:09 Nuno Espirito Santo said he was proud of his players’ effort despite Wolves’ 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

"Unfortunately we started (the second half) very badly. The set-piece requires more focus, attention and determination and the game changed from there.

"Everton are a very good team, especially in the final third with the quality they have and at that moment the game starts to go up and down, but overall there were very good individual performances from the players.

"Of course the set-piece is about individual tasks in that moment and we made a mistake there."

Opta stats

Everton have completed their first league double over Wolves since the 1975-76 campaign when managed by Billy Bingham.

Wolves have lost their final away league game of the season in each of the last five campaigns.

Everton's win was only their sixth at home in the Premier League this season. Despite victory, their 22 points at home in 2020-21 is their lowest in any league campaign in their history when converting to three-points-per-win all-time.

Wolves have failed to score in the first half of 28 Premier League matches this season, the joint-most of any side along with Sheffield United.

Everton have scored 14 headed goals in the Premier League this season, the most of any side.

Gylfi Sigurdsson, who set up Richarlison's opener for Everton from a corner, has assisted 21 Premier League goals from set plays since his debut in January 2012, the third-most of any player in the competition after Chris Brunt (25) and Christian Eriksen (24).

What's next?

Everton have a final-day clash with Manchester City on the horizon while Wolves play Manchester United at Molineux. Both games kick-off at 4pm on Sunday.