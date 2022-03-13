Everton 0-1 Wolves: Conor Coady heads home to send Toffees further into trouble

Wolves plunged Everton further into relegation trouble as Conor Coady's second-half header left only goal difference keeping them out of the drop zone.

Frank Lampard's side have lost five of their six Premier League matches and had no answer to Coady's header on 49 minutes.

Frustrations were clear to see in Everton's chasing of the game and Jonjoe Kenny picked up two yellow cards with 12 minutes to play as Wolves cantered to a 1-0 victory at a disgruntled Goodison Park.

Image: Richarlison rues a missed first-half chance

The result leaves Lampard's side, who have not suffered relegation in 71 years, level on 22 points with 18th-placed Watford but they do have three games in hand on the Hornets. That said, Burnley in 19th place are just one point behind Everton, who have only one game in hand on Sean Dyche's men.

A run of just nine points from the last 60 available and only two league wins since September has left a squad drained of confidence in danger of dropping out of the top flight for only the third time in their history and first since 1951.

Richarlison had an early shot saved by Jose Sa from Vitalii Mykoleno's ball over the top and he smacked an effort into the side-netting after the break but Lampard's side only created 0.45 worth of expected goals as Wolves' defence stood strong.

Lampard had been relying on the Goodison effect to provide his side with the boost they needed for their survival bid but the atmosphere turned increasingly toxic and there were hundreds of empty seats before the final whistle.

The victory for Wolves moves them up to seventh in the Premier League table and firmly keeps them in the European hunt with only four points to Manchester United in fourth place.

Player ratings Everton: Pickford (6), Coleman (6), Holgate (6), Godfrey (6), Kenny (4), Doucoure (6), Van de Beek (5), Mykolenko (6), Gordon (7), Gray (6), Richarlison (7)



Subs: Alli (5),



Wolves: Sa (8), Kilman (8), Coady (8), Saiss (7), Jonny (7), Marcal (7), Ruben Neves (9), Joao Moutinho (7), Dendoncker (7), Hwang (6), Jimenez (7)



Subs: Trincao (7)



Man of the match: Ruben Neves

Image: Star man: Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves winning the man of the match award is becoming as common as Wolves keeping a clean sheet. After a season of stagnation in Nuno Espirito Santo's regimented system, the Portuguese midfielder seems at ease playing a more all-action style alongside Joao Moutinho in the Wolves midfield. Against Everton, he showed Donny van de Beek and Abdoulaye Doucoure the array of his skillset, dominating in that area of the field.

There was the usual crisp passing and snappy tackles, but what marks him out as a midfielder with the ability to go right to the top is his vision and ability to make a difference in the final third. He provided the match-winning moment of quality, on an afternoon where it was lacking in most areas of the pitch, when finding Coady with a stunning cross on the run down the right flank. The header was a beauty but it was made by an equally-important assist.

At full-time, the away end, packed to the rafters with Wolves fans, sang his name. It must be an absolute pleasure to watch him week-in, week-out.

Opta stats: Wonderful Wolves

Since the turn of the year, only Liverpool have won more Premier League matches (eight) and points (25) than Wolves (seven wins, 21 points).

Wolves haven't conceded a first half goal in any of their last 14 away games in the Premier League, the joint-longest such run by any side in the competition's history (Arsenal also 14 from September 1998 to April 1999).

Coady has scored three goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for Wolves this season, as many as he had in 275 matches for the club in his previous six season with them beforehand.

Since Frank Lampard's first Premier League game in charge of Everton in February, only Norwich City (one) have earned fewer points in the division than the Toffees (three).

Everton have 22 points from 26 Premier League matches this season, their lowest ever tally at this stage of any league campaign (assuming 3 pts/win all-time).

Everton's next Premier League game will see them host Newcastle on Thursday at 7.45pm in what could prove to be a key fixture in this season's relegation battle.

Bruno Lage's Wolves side will return to Premier League action on Friday at 8pm as they take on Leeds, live on Sky Sports.