Everton 4-0 Wolves: Craig Dawson scores two own goals as set-pieces tear visitors apart at Goodison Park

Everton powered clear of the relegation zone with a remarkable 4-0 win over Wolves at Goodison Park in which Craig Dawson scored two own goals.

Ashley Young's free-kick curled the Toffees in front early on and, though James Tarkowski had a header disallowed following a VAR check, Orel Mangala's deflected effort later in the half doubled Everton's lead and Wolves' set-piece woe continued in the second half.

Dawson could only divert Dwight McNeil's right-wing corner into his own net and then did something very similar from the same player's free-kick. It was an emphatic performance by Everton from set-piece situations, Sean Dyche football at its best.

Player ratings: Everton: Pickford (7), Young (8), Tarkowski (8), Branthwaite (7), Mykolenko (7), Mangala (8), Gana (7), McNeil (8), Doucoure (7), Ndiaye (7), Calvert-Lewin (8).



Subs: Harrison (5), Broja (7), Lindstrom (6), Armstrong (n/a).



Wolves: Sa (4), Doherty (5), Bueno (4), Dawson (4), Ait-Nouri (5), Lemina (4), J Gomes (6), Andre (6), Guedes (5), Cunha (6), Strand Larsen (5).



Subs: Hwang (6), R Gomes (6), Toti (6), Doyle (n/a),



Player of the match: Ashley Young.

Gary O'Neil could point to some good work from Jordan Pickford and a bad miss by striker Jorgen Strand Larsen when the game was still in the balance, but Wolves' inability to deal with Everton's set-pieces was the story of the match. The details count.

Wolves' struggles in that regard leave them in the relegation zone, three points from safety. But this was a big win for Everton, one that puts them five points clear of Wolves and ends a five-game winless run ahead of the Merseyside derby on Saturday.

Image: Ashley Young celebrates after giving Everton the lead

Team news Dominic Calvert-Lewin returned to the starting line-up as Beto dropped to the bench. The other change for Everton was Orel Mangala coming in for Jesper Lindstrom, meaning Abdoulaye Doucoure played in the No 10 role.

Wolves brought Santi Bueno and Craig Dawson back into the team at centre-back with Matt Doherty replacing the suspended Nelson Semedo. There was also a first start of the season in the Premier League for Goncalo Guedes.

Wolves fans turn on O'Neil

O'Neil was under pressure coming into this game but that will intensify after such a hapless performance in what Wolves would have regarded as a winnable game. The raggedness of the display, the failure to pay attention to the details, does not reflect well.

Wolves parted company with set-piece coach Jack Wilson in October, a decision that will come under more scrutiny following a game in which O'Neil's team conceded all four goals from set-piece situations and were fortunate to get away with a fifth.

There is talent in the team but there is little chance of that saving Wolves if they defend this poorly, following up conceding four at home to Bournemouth by shipping another four here. This is the worst defence in the Premier League and that leaves O'Neil vulnerable.

The Wolves supporters inside the stadium ran through a series of chants for O'Neil's departure, questioning substitutions, the quality of his football and his future at the club. They finished by turning on owners Fosun, which is rarely good for the coach.

Story of the match in stats