Exeter City 2-3 Middlesbrough: Emmanuel Latte Lath nets late winner as Boro snatch thriller

Exeter gave Middlesbrough a scare in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, but the Championship side's superior quality ultimately prevailed as they won a cracking cup tie 3-2 at a sodden St James Park.

Boro started the first competitive fixture between the two clubs well but it was League One Exeter that broke the deadlock in impressive style in the 13th minute.

A quick throw released Kyle Taylor down the right and he pulled the ball back to the edge of the penalty box where Ryan Trevitt hit a stupendous half-volley over goalkeeper Tom Glover and into the goal off the underside of the crossbar.

Dael Fry volleyed just wide as Exeter struggled to clear a corner, while Samuel Silvera forced Vili Sinisalo into a smart stop as Michael Carrick's team responded well to the setback.

Exeter suffered an injury blow when the dangerous Demetri Mitchell, the hero of their 1-0 win in the previous round against Premier League Luton, hobbled off and was replaced by Vincent Harper in the 33rd minute.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exeter City loanee Ryan Trevitt gave the Grecians an early opener against Middlesbrough as his effort from just inside the box crashed in off the crossbar during the Carabao Cup fourth round tie.

The home side rarely threatened going forward but approaching half-time Harper stood the ball up perfectly to the back post, only for James Scott to get his header wrong and see the opportunity go begging.

Boro always looked the more likely to score and went close again on the stroke of half-time, but Sinisalo was equal to Silvera's effort and tipped it over the bar.

The Teessiders stepped things up after the break and drew level within four minutes of the restart.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exeter player, Zak Jules suffers a nasty collision with a pitchside photographer during their Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Middlesbrough.

Jack Fitzwater failed to clear his lines - although it appeared the Exeter was fouled - and the ball came to Morgan Rogers, who curled a delightful shot into the roof of the net from 20 yards.

It got worse for Exeter just before the hour mark as Silvera was given too much space on the edge of the penalty and he lashed a shot that skipped off the slick surface, through the arms of Sinisalo and into the bottom corner.

Silvera was just off target with another effort from distance, with the Championship side in complete control of the game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Morgan Roger's sublime finish gets Middlesbrough level against Exeter in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

However, out of the blue, Trevitt drew Exeter level in the 66th minute with another superb long-range strike, which took a slight deflection of Paddy McNair before nestling into the bottom corner of the net.

Sinisalo made a brilliant save to deny the dangerous Silvera, who slipped through the Exeter defence with ease, Hayden Hackney curled a free-kick into the side-netting, then Exeter's Finnish international goalkeeper saved well from Emmanuel Latte Lath.

Image: Emmanuel Latte Lath scores Middlesbrough's winner from the penalty spot

However, Trevitt went from hero to villain as he gave away a needless penalty for pulling the shirt of Rogers and Latte Lath sent Sinisalo the wrong way from 12 yards to settle a pulsating tie with eight minutes remaining and give Boro an eighth win in nine matches in all competitions.

What's next?

Exeter host League One Wigan in the FA Cup first round on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Middlesbrough head to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday as they return to Championship action; kick-off 3pm.