50' Attempt missed. Coll Donaldson (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

49' Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Wallace Duffy.

48' Foul by Liam Henderson (Falkirk).

48' Scott Allardice (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half begins Falkirk 0, Inverness CT 2.

45'+3' First Half ends, Falkirk 0, Inverness CT 2.

45'+1' Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Brian Kinnear.

45'+1' Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

45' Kai Kennedy (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45' Foul by Robbie Deas (Inverness CT).

44' Foul by Coll Donaldson (Falkirk).

44' Danny Devine (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

44' Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

44' Foul by Wallace Duffy (Inverness CT).

42' Attempt missed. Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

41' Kai Kennedy (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

41' Foul by Jay Henderson (Inverness CT).

40' Foul by Leon McCann (Falkirk).

40' Jay Henderson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

39' Attempt blocked. Maksym Kucheriavyi (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

38' Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.

36' Attempt missed. Liam Henderson (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

36' Ryan Williamson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

36' Foul by Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT).

34' Goal! Falkirk 0, Inverness CT 2. Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jay Henderson.

32' Attempt blocked. Maksym Kucheriavyi (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

30' Leon McCann (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30' Foul by Wallace Duffy (Inverness CT).

28' Attempt blocked. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

24' Attempt saved. Maksym Kucheriavyi (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

21' Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Cameron Harper.

19' Attempt missed. Jay Henderson (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

11' Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

8' Foul by Coll Donaldson (Falkirk).

8' Nathan Shaw (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7' Goal! Falkirk 0, Inverness CT 1. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

6' Penalty conceded by Leon McCann (Falkirk) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

First Half begins.