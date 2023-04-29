 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Falkirk vs Inverness CT. Scottish Cup Semi-Final.

Hampden Park.

Falkirk 0

    Inverness CT 2

    • B McKay (7th minute pen)
    • D Mackay (34th minute)

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Coll Donaldson (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

    corner icon

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Wallace Duffy.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Liam Henderson (Falkirk).

    free_kick_won icon

    Scott Allardice (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Falkirk 0, Inverness CT 2.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Falkirk 0, Inverness CT 2.

    corner icon

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Brian Kinnear.

    yellow_card icon

    Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Kai Kennedy (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Robbie Deas (Inverness CT).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Coll Donaldson (Falkirk).

    free_kick_won icon

    Danny Devine (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Wallace Duffy (Inverness CT).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

    free_kick_won icon

    Kai Kennedy (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jay Henderson (Inverness CT).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Leon McCann (Falkirk).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jay Henderson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Maksym Kucheriavyi (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

    corner icon

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Liam Henderson (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

    free_kick_won icon

    Ryan Williamson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT).

    goal icon

    Goal! Falkirk 0, Inverness CT 2. Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jay Henderson.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Maksym Kucheriavyi (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    free_kick_won icon

    Leon McCann (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Wallace Duffy (Inverness CT).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Maksym Kucheriavyi (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

    corner icon

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Cameron Harper.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jay Henderson (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

    post icon

    Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Coll Donaldson (Falkirk).

    free_kick_won icon

    Nathan Shaw (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    penalty_goal icon

    Goal! Falkirk 0, Inverness CT 1. Billy Mckay (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

    penalty_lost icon

    Penalty conceded by Leon McCann (Falkirk) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.