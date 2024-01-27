Augsburg 2-3 Bayern Munich: Harry Kane scores 23rd Bundesliga goal as visitors cling on to win Bavarian derby

Injury-hit Bayern Munich battled to a 3-2 victory at Augsburg in the Bavarian derby on Saturday to cut the gap with Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen to one point.

First-half goals from 19-year-old Aleksandar Pavlovic and Alphonso Davies plus one from the league's top scorer Harry Kane just before the hour took second-placed Bayern to 47 points.

Leverkusen play later at home to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Image: Bayern Munich's Aleksandar Pavlovic celebrates scoring

"It was an unusual line-up for us with all the injuries and absences," said Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel. "We had a bit of luck at the start. We knew it was going to be tough against them. But then we got better and created lots of chances.

"In the end, it got a bit turbulent with the two late penalties. Overall I am satisfied with the attitude and the performance of my team."

The hosts got off to a stronger start and also put the ball in the net before a VAR review cancelled out the goal.

Image: Pavlovic is congratulated on his opening strike

Bayern were missing nine players through injury or international duty, including Konrad Laimer, Joshua Kimmich and Dayot Upamecano, who were all injured in the midweek 1-0 home win over Union Berlin.

They still managed to take the lead with teenager Pavlovic turning in the box and drilling home his first league goal in the 23rd minute.

Image: Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala celebrate

Only a minute later, however, Bayern winger Kingsley Coman had to be helped off the pitch after what looked like a knee injury, piling more pressure on an already depleted squad.

"We have to wait until tomorrow for a precise diagnosis. But it does not look good. We suspect a ligament injury," Tuchel said.

The Bavarians added a second goal deep in first-half stoppage time when Davies rifled in a low shot.

Augsburg bounced back seven minutes after the restart as Ermedin Demirovic was left unmarked in the box and beat keeper Manuel Neuer with a glancing header to cut the deficit.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Kane scored his 23rd Bundesliga goal of the season in FC Bayern Munich's 3-2 win over Augsburg

Kane then tapped in his 23rd league goal in the 58th minute following a lengthy VAR review to restore Bayern's two-goal lead before Augsburg earned an 87th-minute penalty.

Neuer picked the right corner and palmed Sven Michel's spot kick wide but Demirovic beat him with another spot kick in stoppage time to inject some late drama into the game. The defeat leaves Augsburg in 12th place on 21 points.

Stuttgart crush Leipzig 5-2 with Undav hat-trick

Image: Deniz Undav, right, scored a hat-trick for Stuttgart

Meanwhile, VfB Stuttgart's Deniz Undav scored a hat-trick as his side demolished visitors RB Leipzig 5-2 on Saturday and tightened their grip on third spot.

For Leipzig, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 next month, it was the third straight league loss and their fourth Bundesliga match without a win.

Stuttgart are now third on 37 points with fourth-placed Leipzig on 33, as many as Borussia Dortmund, who face VfL Bochum on Sunday.

The hosts, missing top scorer Serhou Guirassy on international duty, were superior in the first half and scored twice in five minutes to take control.

Enzo Millot opened their account in the 25th minute with a well-taken penalty before Undav doubled their lead on the half-hour mark.

But Leipzig, desperate to avoid a third straight league loss, cut the deficit with Benjamin Sesko's header in the 32nd.

Only three minutes after the restart Jamie Leweling, who had missed a golden chance on the stroke of half-time, made amends to restore Stuttgart's two-goal cushion.

In-form Lois Openda's superb effort and shot in the 55th minute put the visitors back in the game, but any hopes of a comeback were crushed seconds later when unmarked Undav headed in a cross to make it 4-2 in the 56th.

The forward completed his hat-trick in the 75th minute on the rebound after keeper Janis Blaswich had blocked his first shot.

Bayern Munich's next game is a home match with Borussia Moenchengladbach next Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.

That is the German champions' last league game before their top of the table clash away at Bayer Leverkusen on February 10, live on Sky Sports with kick-off at 5.30pm.

Augsburg travel to Vfl Bochum in their next Bundesliga game next Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.