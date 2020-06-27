Bundesliga round-up: Timo Werner nets twice on RB Leipzig farewell

Timo Werner scored twice on his RB Leipzig's farewell ahead of his move to Chelsea, while Borussia Dortmund were thrashed on Bundesliga's final day.

In Leipzig's 2-1 win at Augsburg full-back Nordi Mukiele and midfielder Emil Forsberg spurned glorious opportunities before Werner put his side in front in the 28th minute.

The 24-year-old latched on to a defence-splitting pass from Amadou Haidara before rounding goalkeeper Tomas Koubek for his 27th league goal of the season.

Augsburg, who had a red card for Philipp Max overturned by VAR in the second half, hit back through Ruben Vargas, whose long-range effort proved too powerful for Yvon Mvogo to keep out.

Werner added a second eight minutes from time, latching on to Angelino's cross-field pass and firing into the bottom corner.

The result means Leipzig end the season in third place with 66 points, one shy of their record Bundesliga tally achieved in 2016-17, while Augsburg finish in 15th with 36 points, five clear of the relegation zone.

Andrej Kramaric became the first Hoffenheim player to score four goals in a Bundesliga game as they overwhelmed Borussia Dortmund with a one-sided 4-0 away victory.

The Croatian striker, his club's top scorer this season, took his campaign tally to 13 as Europa League-bound Hoffenheim moved above VfL Wolfsburg to finish in fifth place on 52 points.

Image: Andrej Kramaric, formerly of Leicester, netted four as Hoffenheim crushed Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund were already confirmed as runners-up to Bayern Munich, but after this embarrassing home defeat will finish 13 points adrift of the champions.

Borussia Monchengladbach capped a successful season with a spot in next season's Champions League group stage on Saturday by beating Hertha Berlin 2-1 to finish in fourth place.

Jonas Hofmann tapped in after good work from Breel Embolo as Gladbach controlled the game throughout. By the 65th minute they had 17 shots compared to Hertha's one.

The roles were reversed in the 78th minute, with Embolo scoring at the far post after Hofmann had shaken off two markers to cut back into the box.

Gladbach, who had leapfrogged Bayer Leverkusen into fourth place last week, finished on 65 points, two ahead of Leverkusen who beat Mainz 1-0 through Kevin Volland's early goal.

Werder Bremen extended their 39-year stay in the Bundesliga for at least another 10 days when they thumped Cologne 6-1 to avoid automatic relegation.

Image: Milot Rashica and Josh Sargent celebrate Werder Bremen's reprieve against relegation - for now

The four-time Bundesliga champions climbed out of the drop zone and leapfrogged Fortuna Duesseldorf to finish 16th in the 18-team table. They now face a playoff against the team that finishes third in the second division. Fortuna lost 3-0 at Union Berlin and were relegated.

Werder began the day as favourites to go down but raced to a 3-0 lead as Yuya Osako, Milot Rashica and Niclas Fuellkrug scored in a six-minute spell in the first half.

Davy Klaassen added a fourth after half-time, Osako made it 5-0, Dominick Drexler pulled one back and Joshua Sargent scored a sixth to leave Werder with 31 points, one more than Fortuna.

Bayern Munich, already crowned champions last week, lifted the league trophy in an empty stadium on Saturday after crushing hosts Wolfsburg 4-0.

The Bavarians, who have matched a club record of 25 matches in all competitions without defeat and are unbeaten in the Bundesliga in 2020, went ahead in the fourth minute with Kingsley Coman netting from Thomas Muller's 21st assist, a league record.

Image: Bayern Munich lifted the Bundesliga trophy inside the empty Volkswagen Arena

Mickael Cuisance then rifled in from 25 yards for a sensational goal in the 37th minute and the 20-year-old Frenchman wnt onto earn a penalty, which resulted in Joshua Guilavogui being sent off for a second booking. Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski converted it for his 34th goal of the season.

Muller then made it 4-0 in the 79th minute as Bayern took their season goal tally to 100, one less than the league record set by them in the 1971-72 season.

Elsewhere, already-relegated Paderborn were edged out 3-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt, while David Wagner's Schalke continued their abysmal form with a 4-0 reverse at Freiburg which extended their winless run to 14 games.