Barcelona break their own attendance record in Women's Champions League win against Wolfsburg

Barcelona broke their own world record attendance for a women's football match on Friday when more than 91,600 fans packed into the Nou Camp to watch their 5-1 rout of Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final.

The 91,648 spectators counted by club officials surpassed the 91,553 who turned out to see Barcelona beat Real Madrid in March.

Previously, the record for a women's game was 90,185 for the 1999 Women's World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl.

Alexia Putellas led Barcelona with a double. The Ballon d'Or winner was one of four goalscorers for Barcelona in the first half before she earned and converted a late penalty to give her a competition-leading 10 goals.

Wolfsburg were stunned from the start when Aitana Bonmati latched onto a long pass and scored just two minutes after kick-off.

Caroline Graham Hansen doubled the advantage in the 10th minute when she used a sleek change of foot to dodge the sliding tackle of the last defender before curling a left-footed shot inside the far post. Jennifer Hermoso made it 3-0 just after the half hour after finishing off an excellent team move.

It was then Putellas's turn after she was played through by Patricia Guijarro. Goalkeeper Almuth Schult deflected her shot, but it bounced off the post and rolled over the line.

Jill Roord pulled one back for Wolfsburg in the 73rd minute when Tabea Wassmuth set her up.

But Barcelona added another when Schult dove the wrong way as Putellas took a penalty later on after she was fouled in the box by Dominique Janssen.

The second leg is in Germany on April 30, while Lyon host Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday in the first leg of the other semi-final. The final is scheduled to take place on Saturday May 21 at Juventus Stadium in Turin.

Barcelona are seeking to repeat their treble from last season. They have already clinched the Spanish league and are in the Copa de la Reina semi-finals.