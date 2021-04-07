Porto 0-2 Chelsea: Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell secure huge Champions League win

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell's first Champions League goals saw Chelsea beat Porto 2-0 to seize control of their quarter-final first leg in Seville.

Chelsea travelled to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in desperate need of a response to Saturday's drubbing at the hands of West Brom, and Thomas Tuchel's side delivered.

Mount opened the scoring shortly after the half-hour mark, exquisitely controlling Jorginho's pass before finishing into the far corner to open his account in Europe's elite-club competition at the 15th attempt.

On a night of firsts, Chilwell followed in Mount's footsteps with a stunning first Champions League goal as he intercepted a stray pass, drove into the area and rounded the Porto goalkeeper five minutes from time.

The victory and two away goals leaves Chelsea in complete control of the tie ahead of next week's return leg at the same venue, where they aim to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2014.

Player ratings Porto: Marchesin (5), Manafa (6), Mbemba (6), Pepe (7), Zaidu (6), Grujic (6), Uribe (6), Otavio (6), Corona (6), Diaz (6), Marega (7).



Subs: Martinez (n/a), Vieira (n/a), Conceicao (n/a).



Chelsea: Mendy (8), Azpilicueta (7), Rudiger (7), Christensen (7), James (7), Kovacic (7), Jorginho (7), Chilwell (8), Mount (8), Havertz (5), Werner (6).



Subs: Pulisic (6), Giroud (6), Thiago Silva (n/a), Kante (n/a), Emerson (n/a).



Man of the Match: Edouard Mendy

Chelsea seize control in Seville

Image: Reece James holds off Zaidu Sanusi

Porto were without their two highest scorers Sergio Oliveira and Medhi Taremi through suspension but fashioned the early chances in Seville and should have had something to show for it.

Luis Diaz forced a block from Andreas Christensen in the Chelsea goal mouth before Mateus Uribe's brilliant control and volley sent the ball looping onto the roof of the Chelsea net.

Porto went even closer midway through the half when Pepe headed the ball back into the six-yard box moments after Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy hooked Otavio's direct corner from under his bar, but Zaidu Sanusi blazed wildly over from close range with the goal at his mercy.

Team news Chancel Mbemba, Marko Grujic, Zaidu Sanusi and Jesus Corona returned as Porto made four changes from the weekend league victory over Santa Clara.

Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz were recalled as Chelsea made five changes following the defeat to West Brom.

Porto were left to rue the catalogue of misses just after the half-hour mark as Chelsea scored a crucial away goal.

A first concerted spell of Chelsea possession ended with Jorginho firing a perfectly-weighed ball into Mount, who pirouetted brilliantly in behind before firing his maiden Champions League goal into the far corner.

22 - Mason Mount has become @ChelseaFC's youngest ever goalscorer in a UEFA Champions League knockout match (22y 87d). His goal was from the Blues' first shot of the evening. Emergence. pic.twitter.com/9Ejz4sr2Is — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 7, 2021

There was still time before the interval for Porto to create another opening, but Mendy preserved Chelsea's lead through to the break with a fine save from Pepe's near-post header.

Mendy had to be alert early in the second period to prevent Moussa Marega from punishing a defensive lapse from Antonio Rudiger, and it was all hands to the pump for Chelsea as Porto piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser.

Porto had the ball in the Chelsea net on 56 minutes, but Pepe's effort was ruled out after Chancel Mbemba was caught offside, moments before Diaz whistled a shot a whisker wide of the post.

Image: Ben Chilwell (second left) scored Chelsea's second

Cesar Azpilicueta squandered a glorious chance to give Chelsea some breathing space when he headed Reece James' cross over from six yards, before substitute Christian Pulisic went even closer when he rattled the underside of the bar six minutes from time.

An advantage of any kind would have represented a job well done for Chelsea but there was more to come from their impressive performance as Chilwell intercepted Jesus Corona's stray pass, strode into the Porto area and coolly rounded the goalkeeper to put the seal on a morale-boosting victory which puts the semi-finals in sight for Tuchel's side.

Chelsea bounce back in style - Match stats

Chelsea have won consecutive away knockout games in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since April 2004 under Claudio Ranieri.

No side has conceded fewer goals (2) or kept more clean sheets (7) in this season's UEFA Champions League than Chelsea (level with Man City on both counts).

FC Porto have lost six of their nine UEFA Champions League games against Chelsea (W2 D1), their joint-most defeats against a side in the competition (level with Real Madrid).

For the first time since March 2012 against Napoli (John Terry & Frank Lampard), Chelsea have had two different English players score for them in the same UEFA Champions League match (Mason Mount & Ben Chilwell).

Mason Mount has scored more goals in all competitions for Thomas Tuchel than any other Chelsea player (5).

Porto defender Pepe (38y 40d) became the oldest outfield player to appear in a UEFA Champions League quarter-final since Manchester United's Ryan Giggs back in April 2014 (40y 123d versus Bayern Munich).

Man of the Match - Edouard Mendy

10 - Since Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge of Chelsea (27th Jan 2021), no goalkeeper playing for a top five European league side has kept more clean sheets in all competitions than Edouard Mendy (10). Calming. pic.twitter.com/O4QOqH52V5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 7, 2021

What's next?

Crystal Palace

Chelsea Saturday 10th April 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Chelsea travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday Night Football at 5.30pm - live on Sky Sports Premier League - while Porto travel to Tondela in the Primeira Liga on Saturday at 6pm. Chelsea and Porto then return to Seville for their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday at 8pm.