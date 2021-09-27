Porto vs Liverpool: Champions League preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Porto vs Liverpool in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Porto goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin has been sidelined since the middle of last month after knee surgery and is absent.

Chancel Mbemba was sent off against Atletico Madrid and is suspended for the game against Liverpool.

Former Real Madrid centre-half Pepe has not played since injuring his leg against Atletico and the 38-year-old is expected to miss out once again.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita will rejoin the squad for the Group B game at the Estadio do Dragao.

The Guinea international missed Saturday's draw at Brentford with a foot injury sustained in the midweek Carabao Cup win at Norwich but trained on Monday.

Wales right-back Neco Williams, who has been sidelined all season by an ankle injury, was also back with the squad and with no new injury concerns, manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to make changes ahead of this weekend's visit of Manchester City.

Opposition in focus

Sergio Conceicao's Porto team, quarter-finalists last season, host Liverpool on Tuesday looking to build on the 0-0 draw secured at Atletico Madrid in their Group B opener, which concluded with their former Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba being sent off in stoppage time.

Ex-Reds midfielder Marko Grujic is also among their ranks. Second in Primeira Liga last term behind Sporting Lisbon, they are unbeaten so far this time around, taking 17 points from seven matches.

How to follow

Follow live updates on SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App from 6.30pm on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm. Also follow second half and reaction on Gillette Soccer Special live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

