Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

FC Twente Women vs Chelsea Women. Women's Champions League.

De Grolsch Veste.

FC Twente Women 1

  • D van Ginkel (63rd minute)

Chelsea Women 1

  • S Baltimore (71st minute pen)

Match ends, Twente Women 1, Chelsea Women 1.
second_half_end icon

Second Half ends, Twente Women 1, Chelsea Women 1.
offside icon

Offside, Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr is caught offside.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Oriane Jean-François (Chelsea Women).
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Wieke Kaptein (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Diede Lemey (Twente Women).
corner icon

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Imre van der Vegt.
comment icon

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
substitution icon

Substitution, Twente Women. Amanda Andradóttir replaces Jaimy Ravensbergen.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Veerle Buurman (Chelsea Women).
free_kick_won icon

Imre van der Vegt (Twente Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).
free_kick_won icon

Lynn Groenewegen (Twente Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wieke Kaptein with a cross.
free_kick_won icon

Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Danique van Ginkel (Twente Women).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Chloe Sarwie (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.
substitution icon

Substitution, Twente Women. Rose Ivens replaces Sophie Proost.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Millie Bright (Chelsea Women).
free_kick_won icon

Jill Roord (Twente Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
substitution icon

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Chloe Sarwie replaces Sandy Baltimore.
substitution icon

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr replaces Guro Reiten.
offside icon

Offside, Twente Women. Sophie Proost is caught offside.
penalty_goal icon

Goal! Twente Women 1, Chelsea Women 1. Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea Women) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
penalty_won icon

Penalty Chelsea Women. Guro Reiten draws a foul in the penalty area.
penalty_lost icon

Penalty conceded by Lynn Groenewegen (Twente Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.
substitution icon

Substitution, Twente Women. Imre van der Vegt replaces Eva Oude Elberink.
free_kick_won icon

Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Lynn Groenewegen (Twente Women).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wieke Kaptein.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sandy Baltimore.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Wieke Kaptein (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ellie Carpenter.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Alieke Tuin (Twente Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner by Livia Peng (Chelsea Women).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Wieke Kaptein (Chelsea Women).
free_kick_won icon

Eva Oude Elberink (Twente Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
goal icon

Goal! Twente Women 1, Chelsea Women 0. Danique van Ginkel (Twente Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jill Roord.
substitution icon

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd replaces Alyssa Thompson.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Anna Knol (Twente Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jill Roord.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Danique van Ginkel (Twente Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lynn Groenewegen.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Eva Oude Elberink (Twente Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner by Livia Peng (Chelsea Women).
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jill Roord (Twente Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
corner icon

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Lynn Groenewegen.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aggie Beever-Jones.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
substitution icon

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Erin Cuthbert replaces Sjoeke Nüsken because of an injury.
substitution icon

Substitution, Chelsea Women. Wieke Kaptein replaces Maika Hamano.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women).
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Lynn Groenewegen (Twente Women).
free_kick_won icon

Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Lynn Groenewegen (Twente Women).
offside icon

Offside, Chelsea Women. Sjoeke Nüsken is caught offside.
offside icon

Offside, Chelsea Women. Aggie Beever-Jones is caught offside.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Sophie Proost (Twente Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leonie Vliek with a cross.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ellie Carpenter (Chelsea Women).
free_kick_won icon

Sophie Proost (Twente Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half begins Twente Women 0, Chelsea Women 0.
first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Twente Women 0, Chelsea Women 0.
comment icon

Fourth official has announced 0 minutes of added time.
free_kick_won icon

Veerle Buurman (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Eva Oude Elberink (Twente Women).
offside icon

Offside, Chelsea Women. Maika Hamano is caught offside.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Diede Lemey (Twente Women). Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match (Chelsea Women).
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maika Hamano.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Diede Lemey (Twente Women).
corner icon

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Alieke Tuin.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Alyssa Thompson with a cross.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Oriane Jean-François (Chelsea Women).
free_kick_won icon

Jill Roord (Twente Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Veerle Buurman (Chelsea Women).
free_kick_won icon

Jaimy Ravensbergen (Twente Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Maika Hamano (Chelsea Women).
free_kick_won icon

Danique van Ginkel (Twente Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Handball by Eva Oude Elberink (Twente Women).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Sophie Proost (Twente Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Millie Bright (Chelsea Women).
free_kick_won icon

Jaimy Ravensbergen (Twente Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Diede Lemey (Twente Women). Assisted by Maika Hamano.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ellie Carpenter (Chelsea Women).
free_kick_won icon

Jill Roord (Twente Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Oriane Jean-François (Chelsea Women).
free_kick_won icon

Lynn Groenewegen (Twente Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alyssa Thompson.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Diede Lemey (Twente Women).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Maika Hamano (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oriane Jean-François.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maika Hamano with a cross.
free_kick_won icon

Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Danique van Ginkel (Twente Women).
corner icon

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Leonie Vliek.
corner icon

Corner, Twente Women. Conceded by Ellie Carpenter.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Sophie Proost (Twente Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jill Roord.
post icon

Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea Women) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Oriane Jean-François with a cross following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Anna Knol.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women).
free_kick_won icon

Danique van Ginkel (Twente Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.