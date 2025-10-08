FC Twente Women vs Chelsea Women. Women's Champions League.
De Grolsch Veste.
Attempt saved. Wieke Kaptein (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Diede Lemey (Twente Women).
Attempt blocked. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wieke Kaptein with a cross.
Attempt missed. Chloe Sarwie (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.
Goal! Twente Women 1, Chelsea Women 1. Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea Women) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.
Attempt missed. Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.
Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wieke Kaptein.
Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sandy Baltimore.
Attempt missed. Wieke Kaptein (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ellie Carpenter.
Attempt saved. Alieke Tuin (Twente Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner by Livia Peng (Chelsea Women).
Goal! Twente Women 1, Chelsea Women 0. Danique van Ginkel (Twente Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jill Roord.
Attempt missed. Anna Knol (Twente Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jill Roord.
Attempt blocked. Danique van Ginkel (Twente Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lynn Groenewegen.
Attempt saved. Eva Oude Elberink (Twente Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner by Livia Peng (Chelsea Women).
Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aggie Beever-Jones.
Attempt missed. Sophie Proost (Twente Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leonie Vliek with a cross.
Attempt saved. Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Diede Lemey (Twente Women). Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maika Hamano.
Attempt saved. Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal by Diede Lemey (Twente Women).
Attempt missed. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Alyssa Thompson with a cross.
Attempt missed. Sophie Proost (Twente Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner by Diede Lemey (Twente Women). Assisted by Maika Hamano.
Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alyssa Thompson.
Attempt saved. Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner by Diede Lemey (Twente Women).
Attempt missed. Maika Hamano (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oriane Jean-François.
Attempt missed. Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maika Hamano with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Sophie Proost (Twente Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jill Roord.
Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea Women) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Oriane Jean-François with a cross following a corner.