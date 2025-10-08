FC Twente Women 1-1 Chelsea Women: Sandy Baltimore penalty rescues Sonia Bompastor's side in Women's Champions League opener

Chelsea failed to capitalise on a dominant display in their Women's Champions League opener as they were held to a 1-1 draw away against Twente.

Sonia Bompastor made seven changes to the side that drew with Manchester United last Friday and despite creating a host of chances in Enschede her side were forced to settle for a point.

Even that had looked in jeopardy when the home side took the lead against the run of play just past the hour mark, Danique van Ginkel sending a wonderful finish into the top corner, before Sandy Baltimore's penalty rescued the Blues.

Image: Aggie Beever-Jones heads at goal during Chelsea's Champions League game with FC Twente

Chelsea ought to have fallen behind after 11 minutes to a rare Twente opening, Leonie Vliek playing a clever one-two with Jill Roord to make space to shoot but inexplicably opting to pass, allowing Ellie Carpenter to recover and make the clearance.

Sjoeke Nusken then back heeled inches past the post from Maika Hamano's cut-back before Oriane Jean-Francois teed up Hamano who blazed over from a good position on the edge of the penalty area.

Twente goalkeeper Diede Lemey produced an excellent save to keep out Nusken's volley after Guro Reiten's cross was half-cleared. The hosts' keeper added to her show reel with a smart stop to keep out Reiten from close range before half-time.

Bompastor's side thought they had taken the lead after the break when Alyssa Thompson smashed Nusken's pass past Lemey, only for the offside flag to put an abrupt end to the visitors' celebrations.

It was a wonderful finish that gave Twente the lead, Van Ginkel collecting the ball and sending a superbly hit, curling drive around Mille Bright and into Livia Peng's top corner.

Chelsea were rescued 20 minutes from the end when Reiten was tripped inside the box giving Baltimore the chance to level from the penalty spot, which she duly took, slipping the ball into the bottom corner.

Bompastor: Not a good result at all

Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor: "It's not a good result at all. We wanted to start the campaign with three points. Out of possession I am quite happy - even if we conceded a goal. In possession, when you play this goal you need to show more desire.

"We created a lot of opportunities and couldn't score more than one. We had multiple situations in the box and we had 18 crosses, only six times we were first on the ball. This is not enough when you play a Champions League game.

"I told my players after the game a bad result is tough right now but we need to stay together and take some learnings from that. That's the only thing we can do, stay together and find solutions.

"We want to be an aggressive team, we want to play a high block. I don't think Twente created a lot but once is enough for them to score. We took risks in our game but I think that is the right thing to do. We should be dominant more than what we showed."

Chelsea changes fail to pay off

Analysis by Sky Sports' Callum Bishop:

Going into the game, Chelsea and Sonia Bompastor would’ve had every right to be confident. After all, they were coming up against an FC Twente team that they beat 9-2 across two meetings against them last season.

Perhaps that confidence was part of the reason why Bompastor opted to make seven changes to the side that drew with Manchester United. But that decision certainly didn’t pay off.

Much has been said about the strength in depth the WSL champions have. Bompastor even boasted about it pre-match. But this is what happens when you throw those players together when they aren’t used to playing with each other.

Bompstor has the challenge of trying to keep everyone on her star-studded roster happy. But tonight, the ones she looked to appease by giving them an opportunity from the start, didn’t look like stars. They looked like strangers.

Those on the pitch knew what they needed to do, but they were disjointed in their efforts. So many times a pass would be played, but no one would be making the necessary run or have picked up the right space. It screamed of a bunch of players that hadn’t rehearsed enough with each other.

Chelsea are desperate to finally get their hands on the elusive Champions League title. But they aren’t going to do it unless they play their best and most well-drilled XI. This opener has warned them of that.