Women's Champions League: Chelsea cruise past Twente as Sonia Bompastor maintains perfect start as Blues boss

Sonia Bompastor continued her 100 per cent record since taking charge at Chelsea as her side beat Twente 3-1 to secure a second Women's Champions League win of the season.

Efforts from range were the name of the game as Chelsea dominated the Dutch champions in the early exchanges. With just seven minutes on the clock, Bompastor's side took the lead through Beever-Jones.

England boss Sarina Wiegman was in attendance to watch on as the 21-year-old tried her luck from just outside the box after being played in by Kadeisha Buchanan. Her effort was deflected but it rewarded the away side for their confident start.

Just 11 minutes later, Hamano, making her first start of the season spotted the Twente 'keeper well off her line and audaciously attempted a lob from range which found the back of the net. Chelsea comfortably saw out the first half with Twente failing to muster an opportunity of note.

After the break, Mayra Ramirez, who replaced Johanna Rytting-Kaneryd, made an instant impact as her trickery teased Lieske Carleer into an untimely challenge in the box. Referee Maria Caputi pointed to the spot straight away and Guro Reiten stepped up to coolly convert from the spot, sending Olivia Clark the wrong way to put her side three up.

Image: Guro Reiten adds Chelsea's third from the penalty spot

Bompastor will be wondering how her side allowed Twente to find a goal after such a dominant display. Against the run of play, Ella Peddemors floated a finely-weighted ball into the path of Nikee van Djik who fired past Zecira Musovic to net a consolation.

The victory puts Chelsea top of Group B in the Champions League with six points, and they will now look to make it six wins from six matches this season when they host Tottenham in the WSL on Sunday evening, live on Sky Sports Football from 6.30pm.

Bompastor lauds 'quality' of squad as James picks up foot injury

Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor speaking to the club's official website:

"I'm really happy with the first half. We started the game strongly. We were efficient being able to score really quickly. We saw some good movement from the players.

"For me, we just got the three points which is really important. We are top now which is the main goal.

"Also, we had the opportunity to rotate and manage some players. Some players could rest in preparation for the game on Sunday.

"It just shows how much quality there is in the group, and also how much I trust everyone in the group. Some of them were able to start and play 90 minutes in the Champions League.

"It's good to have the quality in the group to make sure we can rotate and play every single game with a lot of competition."

On Lauren James being replaced by Kaneryd in the starting XI just before kick-off: "In the last moment of warm-up she felt something in her foot.

"At the moment it's too early for me to say something else about LJ. We will have to assess her tomorrow in London and see how she feels."

It wasn't perfect - but Chelsea keep winning

Image: Maika Hamano made it 2-0 to Chelsea

Analysis by Sky Sports' William Bitibiri:

"Before the game, Sonia Bompastor called for a more 'dominant display' and she definitely got what she asked for.

"It's early days of her reign at Chelsea and while it is not necessarily looking flawless on the pitch, the results have been and you cannot argue with that.

"The fear for the rest of England is that if this is what her side can do while they adapt to the rigours of her intense attacking style, what can they achieve once they are fully up to speed?

"Bompastor made seven changes to the Chelsea side and they still did not have to reach top gear to beat the Dutch champions, who are playing in their first campaign in the Champions League but have been in strong form themselves. Bompastor's Chelsea are already looking like the real deal."