Utrecht 1-2 Nottingham Forest: Super-sub Igor Jesus seals a first European away win for Tricky Trees in 30 years

Nottingham Forest boosted their chances of securing a top-eight spot in the Europa League league phase with a 2-1 win away at Utrecht.

Sean Dyche's side made hard work of it against a team who are yet to win in this season's competition, but secured their first European away win since October 1995 courtesy of goals from Arnaud Kalimuendo and Igor Jesus, either side of an equaliser from former Swansea defender Mike van der Hoorn.

Forest started well and, for a time, it seemed it would be a case of how many they could put past Utrecht, rather than whether they could even break the deadlock.

When was Forest's last European away win? Current Forest first team coach Steve Stone scored the winner when Frank Clark's Tricky Trees beat Auxerre 1-0 in the UEFA Cup second round in October 1995.

They had eight attempts in the first 20 minutes. Strong saves from Vasilis Barkas kept out strikes from Callum Hudson-Odoi and Douglas Luiz, while Oleksandr Zinchenko fired across the face of goal from seven yards and a goalbound header from Morato was deflected over.

But Forest's inability to capitalise on their dominance gave the underdog hosts belief.

Image: Arnaud Kalimuendo scored Forest's opener

Miguel Rodriguez showed his penchant for a shot from distance; a stinging drive was batted away by John Victor and another swirled in the air before the Forest goalkeeper - deputising for Matz Sels, who missed out with a tight groin - held.

Forest took the lead early in the second half when Kalimuendo, largely anonymous until then, barged his way past two Utrecht defenders, benefitted from a fortunate ricochet and fired past Barkas from a tight angle.

Utrecht's energy levels dipped after the break, but the scoreline meant they were always in the game, and they levelled with just over 15 minutes to play when the unmarked Van der Hoorn headed in at the far post.

Image: Mike van der Hoorn - who spent four seasons at Swansea - scored the equaliser for Utrecht

Dyche threw on Morgan Gibbs-White and Igor Jesus in an attempt to salvage the win - and, before long, it paid off.

Gibbs-White found Hudson-Odoi, who picked out Dan Ndoye. His header was straight at Barkas, but the ball sprung free for Jesus, who pounced in a flash to score the important winner for Forest.

What's coming up for Nottingham Forest?

Nottingham Forest finish their Europa League league phase campaign at the end of January.

They travel to Portugal to take on Braga on January 22 and host Ferencvaros a week later on January 29.