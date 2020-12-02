Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

FC Zorya Luhansk vs Leicester City. Europa League Group G.

Slavutych Arena.

FC Zorya Luhansk 0

    Leicester City 0

      Zorya Luhansk vs Leicester preview, team news, kick-off

      Wilfred Ndidi, Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira to play for Leicester as they return from injury; Jonny Evans, Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel rested; Follow Zorya Luhansk vs Leicester with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms

      Wednesday 2 December 2020 18:16, UK

      News of the extent of Caglar Soyuncu&#39;s injury was confirmed by Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers
      Image: Caglar Soyuncu will return from injury for Leicester in their Europa League game

      Team news and stats ahead of Zorya Luhansk vs Leicester in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 5.55pm.

      Team news

      Leicester will welcome Wilfred Ndidi and Caglar Soyuncu back from injury for Thursday's Europa League trip to Zorya Luhansk, with manager Brendan Rodgers confirming that they will play.

      Ricardo Pereira has also featured for the U23s and will also add some minutes in Ukraine having not featured for the first team since a 4-0 win against Aston Villa in March. However, Timothy Castagne is still out.

      Leicester will be without Ricardo Pereira for the rest of the season
      Image: Ricardo Pereira is set for a return to the first team after picking up an injury in March

      Jonny Evans, Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel have all been left in the UK and are rested for the Group G fixture.

      Zorya Luhansk will be without Vitalii Vernydub due to suspension.

      What do Leicester need?

      Leicester are already through. They will be confirmed as group winners if they beat Zorya, if both games are drawn, or if Braga lose to AEK.

      Opta stats

      • Zorya Luhansk have lost all three of their European meetings with English opponents without scoring, including a 0-3 loss against Leicester in the reverse fixture on MD1.
      • Leicester's 3-0 win in the reverse of this fixture on MD1 was their first ever meeting with Ukrainian opposition.
      • Zorya's 3-0 win at AEK Athens last week halted their six game losing run in the UEFA Europa League (excluding qualifiers), recording their first three points since October 2017, which was also the last time they managed back-to-back wins in the competition.
      • Only Arsenal and TSG Hoffenheim (both 12) have amassed more UEFA Europa League points than Leicester this season (10), with only three other sides scoring more goals than the Foxes (12).
      • Kelechi Iheanacho was involved in all three of Leicester's goals in their 3-0 win against Zorya Luhansk in the reverse fixture, scoring one and assisting two.
