Zorya Luhansk vs Leicester preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Zorya Luhansk vs Leicester in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 5.55pm.

Team news

Leicester will welcome Wilfred Ndidi and Caglar Soyuncu back from injury for Thursday's Europa League trip to Zorya Luhansk, with manager Brendan Rodgers confirming that they will play.

Ricardo Pereira has also featured for the U23s and will also add some minutes in Ukraine having not featured for the first team since a 4-0 win against Aston Villa in March. However, Timothy Castagne is still out.

Image: Ricardo Pereira is set for a return to the first team after picking up an injury in March

Jonny Evans, Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel have all been left in the UK and are rested for the Group G fixture.

Zorya Luhansk will be without Vitalii Vernydub due to suspension.

What do Leicester need?

Leicester are already through. They will be confirmed as group winners if they beat Zorya, if both games are drawn, or if Braga lose to AEK.

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Fulham's win over Leicester in the Premier League

How to follow

Follow Zorya Luhansk vs Leicester with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms, plus analysis and reaction after full time.

Sheffield United

Leicester City Sunday 6th December 2:00pm Kick off 2:15pm

Opta stats