Ferencvaros vs Celtic: Europa League preview, team news, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Ferencvaros vs Celtic in the Europa League on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed Celtic defender Carl Starfelt will be out until after the international break with a hamstring injury.

The Sweden international pulled up during the goalless Scottish Premiership game against Livingston at Parkhead on Saturday.

Postecoglou will turn to 21-year-old centre-back Stephen Welsh or experienced Israel international Nir Bitton to plug the gap.

He said: "We have options. Welshy has been raring to go and has been unfortunate not to get an opportunity to play, because whenever he has played he has been very good for us and Nir can slip back there as well so there are options."

How to follow

Ange Postecoglou feels it is 'disappointing' no Celtic fans can attend their game against Ferencvaros in the Europa League, but insists his side are embracing the challenge in Hungary.

Opta stats

Highlights from Parkhead where Giorgos Giakoumakis saw his late penalty saved by Livingston's Max Stryjek as Celtic missed the chance to go top of the table

Celtic will travel to Hungary for a major European encounter for only the fifth time, and for the first time since September 1988 - a 1-0 defeat to Budapest Honvéd. They've won only won on one of their previous four such trips (L3), beating Újpest 2-1 in March 1972 in the European Cup quarter-finals.

Ferencvaros have lost each of their last six matches in European competition, this after a five-game winning start to their European campaign back in July-August. This is their longest ever sequence of defeats in their history in Europe.

Ferencvaros have played four home matches in the UEFA Europa League to date and are still waiting for their first such victory (D2 L2).

Celtic have lost each of their last three away games in the UEFA Europa League, conceding exactly four goals in each match. They have never lost four games in a row on the road in the competition.

Celtic winger Jota has played a part in 25 open play sequences that have ended with a shot attempt, the most of any player in the UEFA Europa League this season.

When are the Europa League group stage games?

Matchday 5: November 25 2021

Matchday 6: December 9 2021

Round of 16: March 10 & 17 2022

Quarter-finals: April 7 & 14 2022

Semi-finals: April 28 & May 5 2022

Final: May 18 2022 (Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, Seville)