Feyenoord vs Rangers preview: Europa League preview

Team news, stats and prediction as Rangers face Feyenoord in the Europa League.

Team news

Jermain Defoe has been ruled out of the clash, while Steven Gerrard is also sweating on Borna Barisic. Striker Defoe sustained a knock in training on Wednesday morning and has not travelled to Rotterdam.

Left-back Barisic was on the receiving end of a couple of nasty kicks during Sunday's win at Hamilton and will be assessed ahead of kick off at De Kuip.

State of play

Rangers, who sit on seven points, will be through if they win and Porto draw or lose against Young Boys, or if they draw and Porto lose. Feyenoord will be out of contention if they don't win.

Opta stats

Feyenoord won their only previous home game against Rangers, winning 3-2 in the 2001-02 UEFA Cup en route to winning the trophy.

Rangers haven't won away against a Dutch side since September 1999 (1-0 at PSV), drawing one and losing two since.

Feyenoord have kept a clean sheet in five of their last eight Europa League home matches, winning all five of those games but failing to win any of the three games in which they've conceded (D1 L2).

Rangers are winless in their last eight UEFA Cup/Europa League away games (D5 L3) since beating Sporting CP 2-0 in April 2008.

Alfredo Morelos has scored in his last three games in the Europa League, and could become the first ever player to score in four consecutive games for Rangers in major European competition.

0:27 Rangers chairman Dave King says the club won't sell Alfredo Morelos while they are still in the Scottish Premiership title race Rangers chairman Dave King says the club won't sell Alfredo Morelos while they are still in the Scottish Premiership title race

Charlie's prediction

It is a massive fixture. Everyone believes Feyenoord are in huge trouble and experiencing a crisis. It doesn't mean it is bad - Jaap Stam has left and Dick Advocaat has come in, who will rack up and inject some aggression. I have played at Feyenoord a few times and it is a very hostile atmosphere.

It is a very tight group that Rangers find themselves in, but they keep getting results and surprising me. They are hard to work out and I have expected naivety with some of the players. Steven Gerrard went to Porto and should have won, but he went with an experienced side, and I think he will do that again here. I think they will qualify but only after the last game in the group.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)