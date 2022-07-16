Finland Women vs Germany Women. Women's European Championship Group B.
Stadium:mk.
Goal! Finland Women 0, Germany 3. Nicole Anyomi (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Alexandra Popp (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Klara Bühl.
Attempt blocked. Svenja Huth (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sara Däbritz.
Attempt blocked. Linda Dallmann (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Klara Bühl.
Attempt blocked. Linda Dallmann (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Klara Bühl.
Goal! Finland Women 0, Germany 2. Alexandra Popp (Germany) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kathrin Hendrich with a cross following a corner.
Attempt missed. Sara Däbritz (Germany) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Svenja Huth.
Attempt missed. Klara Bühl (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sophia Kleinherne.
Goal! Finland Women 0, Germany 1. Sophia Kleinherne (Germany) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Giulia Gwinn.
Attempt saved. Svenja Huth (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Linda Dallmann.
Attempt missed. Alexandra Popp (Germany) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marina Hegering.
Attempt missed. Marina Hegering (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Alexandra Popp (Germany) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sara Däbritz with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Juliette Kemppi (Finland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.
Attempt missed. Giulia Gwinn (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Sara Däbritz.
Attempt saved. Sara Däbritz (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Klara Bühl.
Attempt missed. Sophia Kleinherne (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Linda Dallmann following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Klara Bühl (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sara Däbritz.
Attempt missed. Marina Hegering (Germany) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Klara Bühl with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Klara Bühl (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Svenja Huth.
Attempt missed. Sara Däbritz (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Klara Bühl.
Attempt missed. Klara Bühl (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Svenja Huth with a cross.
Attempt missed. Alexandra Popp (Germany) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Svenja Huth with a cross.