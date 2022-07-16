Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Finland Women vs Germany Women. Women's European Championship Group B.

Stadium:mk.

Finland Women 0

    Germany Women 3

    • S Kleinherne (40th minute)
    • A Popp (48th minute)
    • N Anyomi (63rd minute)

    Goal! Finland Women 0, Germany 3. Nicole Anyomi (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Linda Sällström.

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Elli Pikkujämsä.

    Attempt missed. Alexandra Popp (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Klara Bühl.

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Natalia Kuikka.

    Attempt blocked. Svenja Huth (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sara Däbritz.

    Svenja Huth (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Elli Pikkujämsä (Finland Women).

    Attempt blocked. Linda Dallmann (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Klara Bühl.

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Natalia Kuikka.

    Attempt blocked. Linda Dallmann (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Klara Bühl.

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Natalia Kuikka.

    Goal! Finland Women 0, Germany 2. Alexandra Popp (Germany) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kathrin Hendrich with a cross following a corner.

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Adelina Engman.

    Sophia Kleinherne (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Foul by Eveliina Summanen (Finland Women).

    Second Half begins Finland Women 0, Germany 1.

    Substitution, Germany. Nicole Anyomi replaces Giulia Gwinn.

    Substitution, Germany. Kathrin Hendrich replaces Marina Hegering.

    Substitution, Finland Women. Anna Auvinen replaces Emma Koivisto.

    First Half ends, Finland Women 0, Germany 1.

    Foul by Klara Bühl (Germany).

    Nora Heroum (Finland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Attempt missed. Sara Däbritz (Germany) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Svenja Huth.

    Attempt missed. Klara Bühl (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sophia Kleinherne.

    Goal! Finland Women 0, Germany 1. Sophia Kleinherne (Germany) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Giulia Gwinn.

    Attempt blocked. Sara Däbritz (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Emmi Alanen.

    Attempt blocked. Linda Dallmann (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    Foul by Sophia Kleinherne (Germany).

    Adelina Engman (Finland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Attempt saved. Svenja Huth (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Linda Dallmann.

    Attempt blocked. Svenja Huth (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    Attempt missed. Alexandra Popp (Germany) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marina Hegering.

    Attempt missed. Marina Hegering (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

    Attempt blocked. Giulia Gwinn (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    Attempt missed. Alexandra Popp (Germany) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sara Däbritz with a cross.

    Attempt blocked. Juliette Kemppi (Finland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.

    Attempt missed. Giulia Gwinn (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Sara Däbritz.

    Sara Däbritz (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Heidi Kollanen (Finland Women).

    Alexandra Popp (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Heidi Kollanen (Finland Women).

    Foul by Marina Hegering (Germany).

    Adelina Engman (Finland Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Attempt saved. Sara Däbritz (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Klara Bühl.

    Attempt missed. Sophia Kleinherne (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Linda Dallmann following a corner.

    Attempt blocked. Giulia Gwinn (Germany) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Natalia Kuikka.

    Attempt blocked. Klara Bühl (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sara Däbritz.

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.

    Attempt missed. Marina Hegering (Germany) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Klara Bühl with a cross following a corner.

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Eveliina Summanen.

    Attempt blocked. Klara Bühl (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Svenja Huth.

    Klara Bühl (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Foul by Nora Heroum (Finland Women).

    Attempt missed. Sara Däbritz (Germany) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Klara Bühl.

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Elli Pikkujämsä.

    Attempt missed. Klara Bühl (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Svenja Huth with a cross.

    Attempt missed. Alexandra Popp (Germany) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Svenja Huth with a cross.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.