Finland Women 0-3 Germany Women: Group B winners end with 100 per cent record after comprehensive victory

Alexandra Popp was on the scoresheet again as Germany completed their 100 per cent record in their Euro 2022 group games by beating Finland 3-0 at Stadium MK.

The eight-time champions, who had already qualified for the quarter-finals as Group B winners after beating Denmark 4-0 and Spain 2-0, made a string of unsuccessful attempts on goal before going in front in the 40th minute via Sophia Kleinherne's header.

Germany skipper Popp then continued her scoring streak at what is her debut Euros campaign - having missed the last two editions through injury - by doubling the advantage with a 48th-minute header, making it three goals in three games for the 31-year-old.

Substitute Nicole Anyomi subsequently added a third for Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side with a strike just after the hour mark.

While Germany are next in action with a last-eight clash against Austria in Brentford on Thursday, Anna Signeul's Finland, confirmed as heading out of the tournament before this game, exit without a point to their name, having previously lost 4-1 to Spain and 1-0 to Denmark.

The contest's first effort on goal came in the opening minute when Popp headed over - and that set the tone for much of what followed in the first half as Germany bossed possession and registered attempt after attempt without making a breakthrough.

Sara Dabritz sent one shot over and had another saved by Katrina Talaslahti, Kleinherne and Giulia Gwinn each fired off-target and Popp put the ball just wide of the near post as she met a cross with the outside of her boot.

Image: Alexandra Popp scored her third goal in as many games at Euro 2022 with Germany's second in a 3-0 win over Finland

After Talaslahti dealt with a Svenja Huth strike and Marina Hegering's blast from distance went wide off Popp it looked as if Finland were set to make it to the break on level terms.

But Germany's pressure then finally bore fruit, with Gwinn chipping a cutback from the right and Kleinherne, unmarked, heading in from close range.

And just three minutes after the break they had another as Kathrin-Julia Hendrich, who had come on at half-time, delivered a cross and Popp crashed a header into the net.

It has been a trio of headed goals in the group for the Wolfsburg player, who is shining at this tournament not only after being ruled out of Euro 2013 and 2017 by injury, but also having only recently returned to action after being sidelined for around a year by a knee issue.

Anyomi, another to have come on at the break, then made it 3-0, slotting past Talaslahti in the 63rd minute.

Germany went close to capping the win with a fourth with four minutes of normal time remaining when another substitute, Laura Freigang, saw her shot turned behind by Talaslahti.

What's next?

Germany will face Austria in the second Euro 2022 quarter-final on Thursday at the Brentford Community Stadium; kick-off 8pm.

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland