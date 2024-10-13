Finland 1-3 England: Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold score fine goals in Nations League win

Super goals from Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold lit up a routine 3-1 win for England in Finland, as they bounced back from their humbling loss to Greece in the Nations League.

Interim boss Lee Carsley had come in for criticism after his all-out approach at Wembley on Thursday was badly exposed and while the overall performance in Helsinki wasn't at the levels the team would have been aspiring to - and a late goal conceded from a corner highlighted defensive issues - there were reminders of the quality in this squad.

The opener was made by Angel Gomes, restored to the midfield, who produced a wonderful piece of control before prodding the ball into the path of Grealish to score his second goal in three games for his country under Carsley. It has been an impressive response from the Man City man to his Euros snub by Gareth Southgate in the summer.

England's second was just as classy. Alexander-Arnold - who had struggled at times on a night in which he was asked to play at left-back for the first time in his career - delivered a reminder of his ball-striking quality by bending an excellent second-half free-kick past Lukas Hradecky.

The gloss was added by Declan Rice. The Arsenal man had been making runs in behind the Finnish defence all evening and Ollie Watkins - who had a point to prove after being overlooked for a starting role against Greece - charged down the left channel before squaring for Rice to tap in.

England's three-goal cushion didn't last long, with Arttu Hoskonen heading in unmarked from a corner just three minutes later, and it was deserved punishment for the visitors who had regularly given up chances through the contest with carelessness in possession. Certainly Fredrik Jensen should have levelled for 1-1 when he skied over from seven yards out.

The result moves England level with group leaders Greece, although the Greek team can restore their three-point lead at the top of the table with victory at home to Republic of Ireland later on Sunday evening. England's trip to Athens next month is looking like a must-win if they are to top the group and earn automatic promotion.

Team news Lee Carsley made six changes from the side which lost to Greece, bringing in fit-again Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, plus Kyle Walker, Marc Guehi and Angel Gomes, while Dean Henderson was handed a first start in goal.

Grealish: I love playing for Carsley

Jack Grealish speaking to ITV:

"With the England manager, I think there will always be people saying negative stuff. Before people were crying out for all of the so-called attacking players to play - we do it and it didn't work for one game and then there's a few people moaning.

"In my honest opinion, I don't really get it, it can happen in games, sometimes you get beat in international football.

"I love coming here, he's a top, top manager, brilliant guy and I love playing for him."

Carsley praises Alexander-Arnold impact

Lee Carsley speaking to ITV:

"Trent's quality speaks for itself. I don''t see it that I've found a place for him [at left-back], he's more than earnt his place.

"We do get bogged down with left-back or right-back and what his best position is but as long as he's in effective positions, it's great to have him."

Keane: A professional job but no more than that

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane on ITV:

"For a team like England to go away from home and have 70 per cent possession, you'd still want a bit more from them going forward.

"They scored three goals, so I don't want to be too harsh on them, and the first two were two bits of real quality.

"It was a professional job, they got it done, but it was no more than that really."

What's next?

England's next game sees them visit the Athens Olympic Stadium to take on Greece on Thursday 14 November before concluding their Nations League campaign at home to Republic of Ireland on Sunday 17 November.