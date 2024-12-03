Finland Women vs Scotland Women. Women's European Championship Qualifiers Play-offs Round 2.
Sonera Stadium.
Finland Women 2
- N Kuikka (8th minute)
- N Lehtola (28th minute)
Scotland Women 0
2-
Attempt saved. Claire Emslie (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Claire Emslie (Scotland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.
Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Claire Emslie with a cross.
Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Scotland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Claire Emslie with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Martha Thomas (Scotland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a cross.
Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Martha Thomas (Scotland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.
Goal! Finland Women 2, Scotland 0. Nea Lehtola (Finland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Linda Sällström.
Attempt saved. Erin Cuthbert (Scotland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Kirsty Hanson (Scotland) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Caroline Weir (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martha Thomas.
Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Scotland) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Claire Emslie with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Nicola Docherty (Scotland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.
Goal! Finland Women 1, Scotland 0. Natalia Kuikka (Finland Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.
Attempt blocked. Sanni Franssi (Finland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Nea Lehtola (Finland Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Joanna Tynnilä.