Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Finland Women vs Scotland Women. Women's European Championship Qualifiers Play-offs Round 2.

Sonera Stadium.

Finland Women 2

  • N Kuikka (8th minute)
  • N Lehtola (28th minute)

Scotland Women 0

    2-

    free_kick_won icon

    Sophie Howard (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Sanni Franssi (Finland Women).
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Tinja-Riikka Korpela (Finland Women).
    corner icon

    Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Tinja-Riikka Korpela.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Claire Emslie (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a cross.
    free_kick_won icon

    Kirsty Hanson (Scotland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Emma Koivisto (Finland Women).
    post icon

    Samantha Kerr (Scotland) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Claire Emslie (Scotland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.
    free_kick_won icon

    Kirsty Hanson (Scotland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Oona Siren (Finland Women).

    Second Half begins Finland Women 2, Scotland 0.
    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Finland Women 2, Scotland 0.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Claire Emslie with a cross.
    free_kick_won icon

    Nicola Docherty (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Oona Siren (Finland Women).
    yellow_card icon

    Nicola Docherty (Scotland) is shown the yellow card.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Scotland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Emma Koivisto (Finland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Scotland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Claire Emslie with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.
    corner icon

    Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Eva Nyström.
    offside icon

    Offside, Scotland. Martha Thomas is caught offside.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Samantha Kerr (Scotland) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
    corner icon

    Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Tinja-Riikka Korpela.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Martha Thomas (Scotland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a cross.
    corner icon

    Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Joanna Tynnilä.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Martha Thomas (Scotland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.
    goal icon

    Goal! Finland Women 2, Scotland 0. Nea Lehtola (Finland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Linda Sällström.
    offside icon

    Offside, Scotland. Martha Thomas is caught offside.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Erin Cuthbert (Scotland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Oona Siren.
    corner icon

    Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Joanna Tynnilä.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kirsty Hanson (Scotland) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Natalia Kuikka.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Oona Siren (Finland Women).
    free_kick_won icon

    Nicola Docherty (Scotland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    corner icon

    Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Oona Siren.
    offside icon

    Offside, Scotland. Kirsty Smith is caught offside.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Caroline Weir (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martha Thomas.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Scotland) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Claire Emslie with a cross following a set piece situation.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Eveliina Summanen (Finland Women).
    free_kick_won icon

    Caroline Weir (Scotland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Nicola Docherty (Scotland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.
    goal icon

    Goal! Finland Women 1, Scotland 0. Natalia Kuikka (Finland Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Emma Koivisto (Finland Women).
    free_kick_won icon

    Erin Cuthbert (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    Emma Koivisto (Finland Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nicola Docherty (Scotland).
    corner icon

    Corner, Finland Women. Conceded by Jenna Clark.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Sanni Franssi (Finland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
    post icon

    Nea Lehtola (Finland Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Joanna Tynnilä.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.