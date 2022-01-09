Football Fixtures

January 2022

Saturday 8th January

Sky Bet League One
Wycombe Wanderers 2 3 12:30 Sunderland
Accrington Stanley 0 0 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons
Home 7/4 12/5 Away 11/8
Cheltenham Town 0 0 15:00 Burton Albion
Home 29/20 9/4 Away 7/4
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 15:00 Fleetwood Town
Home 23/10 11/5 Away 23/20
Gillingham 0 0 15:00 Ipswich Town
Home 100/30 13/5 Away 3/4
Lincoln City 0 0 15:00 Oxford United
Home 9/5 12/5 Away 11/8
Portsmouth P P 15:00 Wigan Athletic
Postponed : Fixture Clash
Sky Bet League Two
Carlisle United 0 0 15:00 Bradford City
Home 17/10 21/10 Away 8/5
Colchester United 0 0 15:00 Rochdale
Home 21/10 23/10 Away 6/5
Newport County AFC 0 0 15:00 Salford City
Home 10/11 12/5 Away 11/4
Northampton Town 0 0 15:00 Crawley Town
Home 10/11 23/10 Away 3/1
Oldham Athletic P P 15:00 Sutton United
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Stevenage 0 0 15:00 Walsall
Home 17/10 21/10 Away 8/5
Tranmere Rovers 0 0 15:00 Scunthorpe United
Home 4/6 13/5 Away 4/1
The FA Cup
Mansfield Town 2 3 12:15 Middlesbrough FT
Bristol City 0 0 12:30 Fulham
Burnley 1 2 12:30 Huddersfield Town
Coventry City 1 0 12:30 Derby County FT
Hartlepool United 2 1 12:30 Blackpool
Millwall 1 2 12:45 Crystal Palace
Barnsley 0 0 15:00 Barrow
Home 4/5 23/10 Away 18/5
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 AFC Wimbledon
Home 15/8 9/4 Away 11/8
Kidderminster Harriers 0 0 15:00 Reading
Home 29/10 5/2 Away 17/20
Leicester City 0 0 15:00 Watford
Home 3/4 29/10 Away 100/30
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Cambridge United
Home 1/8 15/2 Away 18/1
Peterborough United 0 0 15:00 Bristol Rovers
Home 4/11 19/5 Away 13/2
Port Vale 0 0 15:00 Brentford
Home 19/4 11/4 Away 4/7
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 15:00 Rotherham United
Home 7/5 12/5 Away 15/8
West Bromwich Albion 0 0 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Home 15/8 11/5 Away 11/8
Wigan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Blackburn Rovers
Home 19/10 11/5 Away 11/8
Birmingham City 0 0 17:30 Plymouth Argyle
Home 11/10 12/5 Away 9/4
Chelsea 0 0 17:30 Chesterfield
Home 1/50 18/1 Away 40/1
Hull City 0 0 17:30 Everton
Home 16/5 13/5 Away 5/6
Swansea City 0 0 17:30 Southampton
Home 15/4 11/4 Away 4/6
Yeovil Town 0 0 17:45 Bournemouth
Home 10/1 19/4 Away 2/9
Women's Super League
Aston Villa Women P P 12:30 Everton Women
Postponed : Other
German Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 14:30 1. FC Union Berlin
Home 8/11 14/5 Away 16/5
Greuther Furth 0 0 14:30 Stuttgart
Home 9/4 12/5 Away 11/10
Hoffenheim 0 0 14:30 FC Augsburg
Home 4/9 7/2 Away 19/4
RB Leipzig 0 0 14:30 Mainz
Home 7/10 14/5 Away 100/30
SC Freiburg 0 0 14:30 Arminia Bielefeld
Home 7/10 13/5 Away 18/5
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 0 17:30 Borussia Dortmund
Home 14/5 29/10 Away 17/20
Scottish Championship
Ayr United 0 0 15:00 Arbroath
Home 11/4 11/5 Away 10/11
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 Partick Thistle
Home 7/4 21/10 Away 29/20
Inverness CT 0 0 15:00 Raith Rovers
Home 10/11 21/10 Away 3/1
Morton 0 0 15:00 Dunfermline Athletic
Home 9/5 2/1 Away 29/20
Queen Of The South 0 0 15:00 Kilmarnock
Home 16/5 12/5 Away 3/4
Scottish League 1
Airdrieonians 0 0 15:00 East Fife
Clyde 0 0 15:00 Cove Rangers
Falkirk 0 0 15:00 Dumbarton
Montrose 0 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
Queen's Park P P 15:00 Peterhead
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Scottish League 2
Stirling Albion 0 2 13:00 Kelty Hearts
Albion Rovers 0 0 15:00 Stenhousemuir
Cowdenbeath 0 0 15:00 Annan Athletic
Forfar Athletic 0 0 15:00 Stranraer
National League
Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Altrincham
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Dover P P 15:00 Notts County
FC Halifax 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Kings Lynn Town P P 15:00 Woking
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Weymouth 0 0 15:00 Southend United
Wrexham P P 15:00 Boreham Wood
Postponed : Other
Friendly Match
Feyenoord 0 0 11:30 Club Brugge
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Madrid CF Femenino 0 0 11:00 Sevilla Femenino
Villarreal Femenino 0 0 11:00 Alavés Femenino
Granadilla Tenerife Femenino 0 0 16:00 FC Barcelona Women
French Ligue 1
Lille P P 16:00 Lorient
Postponed : Other
RC Lens 0 0 20:00 Rennes
Home 8/5 5/2 Away 8/5
Spanish La Liga
Levante 1 0 13:00 Real Mallorca
Real Sociedad 0 0 15:15 Celta Vigo
Home 5/6 5/2 Away 100/30
Granada 0 0 17:30 Barcelona
Home 19/5 29/10 Away 4/6
Real Madrid 0 0 20:00 Valencia
Home 4/11 4/1 Away 7/1
Northern Premier League
Atherton Collieries 0 0 15:00 Hyde
Bamber Bridge 0 0 15:00 Buxton
FC United of Manchester 0 0 15:00 Warrington Town
Grantham 0 0 15:00 Radcliffe
Matlock Town 0 0 15:00 Ashton Utd
Mickleover Sports P P 15:00 South Shields
Morpeth Town 0 0 15:00 Stafford Rangers
Scarborough Athletic 0 0 15:00 Basford United
Stalybridge 0 0 15:00 Nantwich Town
Whitby Town 0 0 15:00 Lancaster City
Witton Albion 0 0 15:00 Gainsborough Trinity
Southern Premier League South
Beaconsfield 0 0 15:00 Kings Langley
Dorchester 0 0 15:00 Taunton
Farnborough 0 0 15:00 Chesham
Gosport Borough 0 0 15:00 Walton Casuals
Harrow Borough 0 0 15:00 Hartley Wintney
Hayes & Yeading 0 0 15:00 Hendon
Merthyr Town 0 0 15:00 Weston-s-Mare
Metropolitan Police 0 0 15:00 Swindon Supermarine
Tiverton Town 0 0 15:00 Poole Town
Truro City P P 15:00 Salisbury FC
Wimborne Town 0 0 15:00 Yate
National League North
AFC Fylde P P 15:00 York City
AFC Telford United P P 15:00 Southport
Alfreton Town P P 15:00 Kettering Town
Brackley Town 0 0 15:00 Hereford FC
Bradford P A 0 0 15:00 Chester FC
Curzon Ashton 0 0 15:00 Blyth Spartans
Farsley 0 0 15:00 Darlington
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 Chorley
Gloucester 0 0 15:00 Boston United
Spennymoor Town 0 0 15:00 Guiseley
National League South
Billericay Town 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Chelmsford 0 0 15:00 Bath City
Chippenham Town 0 0 15:00 Slough
Dartford 0 0 15:00 Dulwich Hamlet
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Hampton & Richmond 0 0 15:00 Concord Rangers
Hemel Hempstead 0 0 15:00 Ebbsfleet United
Oxford City 0 0 15:00 Eastbourne Borough
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 15:00 Hungerford Town
Welling United 0 0 15:00 St Albans
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Vizela 0 0 15:30 Moreirense
Estoril 0 0 18:00 FC Porto
Boavista 0 0 20:30 Tondela
Isthmian League
Brightlingsea Regent 0 0 15:00 Kingstonian
Carshalton Athletic P P 15:00 Bognor Regis Town
Corinthian Casuals 0 0 15:00 Haringey Borough
East Thurrock United 0 0 15:00 Worthing
Enfield Town 0 0 15:00 Lewes
Hornchurch 0 0 15:00 Bishops Stortford
Horsham P P 15:00 Folkestone Invicta
Leatherhead 0 0 15:00 Margate
Merstham 0 0 15:00 Cheshunt
Potters Bar Town 0 0 15:00 Cray Wanderers
Wingate & Finchley 0 0 15:00 Bowers & Pitsea
Greek Super League
OFI 0 0 15:15 PAS Giannina

