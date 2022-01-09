Atherton Collieries
0
0
15:00
Hyde
Bamber Bridge
0
0
15:00
Buxton
FC United of Manchester
0
0
15:00
Warrington Town
Grantham
0
0
15:00
Radcliffe
Matlock Town
0
0
15:00
Ashton Utd
Mickleover Sports
P
P
15:00
South Shields
Morpeth Town
0
0
15:00
Stafford Rangers
Scarborough Athletic
0
0
15:00
Basford United
Stalybridge
0
0
15:00
Nantwich Town
Whitby Town
0
0
15:00
Lancaster City
Witton Albion
0
0
15:00
Gainsborough Trinity
Beaconsfield
0
0
15:00
Kings Langley
Dorchester
0
0
15:00
Taunton
Farnborough
0
0
15:00
Chesham
Gosport Borough
0
0
15:00
Walton Casuals
Harrow Borough
0
0
15:00
Hartley Wintney
Hayes & Yeading
0
0
15:00
Hendon
Merthyr Town
0
0
15:00
Weston-s-Mare
Metropolitan Police
0
0
15:00
Swindon Supermarine
Tiverton Town
0
0
15:00
Poole Town
Truro City
P
P
15:00
Salisbury FC
Wimborne Town
0
0
15:00
Yate
AFC Fylde
P
P
15:00
York City
AFC Telford United
P
P
15:00
Southport
Alfreton Town
P
P
15:00
Kettering Town
Brackley Town
0
0
15:00
Hereford FC
Bradford P A
0
0
15:00
Chester FC
Curzon Ashton
0
0
15:00
Blyth Spartans
Farsley
0
0
15:00
Darlington
Gateshead
0
0
15:00
Chorley
Gloucester
0
0
15:00
Boston United
Spennymoor Town
0
0
15:00
Guiseley
Billericay Town
0
0
15:00
Maidstone Utd
Chelmsford
0
0
15:00
Bath City
Chippenham Town
0
0
15:00
Slough
Dartford
0
0
15:00
Dulwich Hamlet
Dorking Wanderers
0
0
15:00
Braintree Town
Hampton & Richmond
0
0
15:00
Concord Rangers
Hemel Hempstead
0
0
15:00
Ebbsfleet United
Oxford City
0
0
15:00
Eastbourne Borough
Tonbridge Angels
0
0
15:00
Hungerford Town
Welling United
0
0
15:00
St Albans
Vizela
0
0
15:30
Moreirense
Estoril
0
0
18:00
FC Porto
Boavista
0
0
20:30
Tondela
Brightlingsea Regent
0
0
15:00
Kingstonian
Carshalton Athletic
P
P
15:00
Bognor Regis Town
Corinthian Casuals
0
0
15:00
Haringey Borough
East Thurrock United
0
0
15:00
Worthing
Enfield Town
0
0
15:00
Lewes
Hornchurch
0
0
15:00
Bishops Stortford
Horsham
P
P
15:00
Folkestone Invicta
Leatherhead
0
0
15:00
Margate
Merstham
0
0
15:00
Cheshunt
Potters Bar Town
0
0
15:00
Cray Wanderers
Wingate & Finchley
0
0
15:00
Bowers & Pitsea
OFI
0
0
15:15
PAS Giannina