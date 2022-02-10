Football Results

Date Competitions

May 2022

Monday 9th May

Sky Bet League One
Sheffield Wednesday 1 1 19:45 Sunderland FT
League of Ireland Premier Division
Derry City 0 0 19:45 St Patricks Athletic FT
Shamrock Rovers 3 1 20:00 Sligo Rovers FT
Italian Serie A
Fiorentina 2 0 19:45 Roma FT
American MLS League
Austin FC 0 1 00:00 Los Angeles Galaxy FT
Polish Ekstraklasa
Leczna 1 1 17:00 LKS Nieciecza FT
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Belenenses 2 3 20:15 FC Famalicao FT
Swedish Allsvenskan
Helsingborgs IF 0 1 18:00 Norrkoping FT
IF Elfsborg 0 0 18:10 Djurgardens IF FT

