Date Competitions

November 2021

Saturday 13th November

FIFA World Cup African Qualifying
Malawi 0 0 13:00 Cameroon
Zambia 0 0 13:00 Mauritania
Cape Verde 0 0 16:00 Central African Republic
Home 1/2 13/5 Away 13/2
Equatorial Guinea 0 0 16:00 Tunisia
Home 7/2 21/10 Away 5/6
Liberia 0 0 16:00 Nigeria
Home 14/1 9/2 Away 1/5
Ivory Coast 0 0 19:00 Mozambique
Home 1/5 9/2 Away 12/1
Sky Bet League One
AFC Wimbledon P P 15:00 Cheltenham Town
Postponed : International call-ups
Accrington Stanley 0 2 15:00 Plymouth Argyle
Home 23/10 13/5 Away 1/1
Burton Albion 0 1 15:00 Charlton Athletic
Home 8/5 23/10 Away 6/4
Doncaster Rovers P P 15:00 Fleetwood Town
Postponed : International call-ups
Ipswich Town 0 0 15:00 Oxford United
Milton Keynes Dons 3 0 15:00 Cambridge United
Morecambe P P 15:00 Wigan Athletic
Postponed : International call-ups
Sheffield Wednesday 0 1 15:00 Gillingham
Shrewsbury Town P P 15:00 Rotherham United
Postponed : International call-ups
Sunderland P P 15:00 Lincoln City
Postponed : International call-ups
Wycombe Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Portsmouth
Sky Bet League Two
Port Vale 1 1 12:00 Bradford City FT
Carlisle United 0 0 13:00 Barrow FT
Bristol Rovers 0 1 15:00 Northampton Town
Exeter City 1 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Rochdale 1 1 15:00 Leyton Orient
Scunthorpe United 1 0 15:00 Salford City
Stevenage 0 1 15:00 Mansfield Town
Swindon Town P P 15:00 Crawley Town
Postponed : International call-ups
Tranmere Rovers 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Walsall 0 1 15:00 Harrogate Town
Women's Super League
Tottenham Hotspur Women 1 1 13:30 Arsenal Women FT
FIFA World Cup CONCACAF Qualifying
Honduras 2 3 01:05 Panama FT
Canada 1 0 02:05 Costa Rica FT
El Salvador 1 1 02:05 Jamaica FT
United States of America 2 0 02:10 Mexico FT
Scottish Championship
Arbroath 0 0 15:00 Queen Of The South
Ayr United 0 2 15:00 Partick Thistle
Hamilton Academical 0 3 15:00 Raith Rovers
Home 7/4 21/10 Away 7/5
Inverness CT 1 0 15:00 Dunfermline Athletic
Morton 0 2 15:00 Kilmarnock
Scottish League 1
Alloa Athletic 0 0 15:00 Montrose
Cove Rangers 0 0 15:00 Peterhead
Dumbarton 0 1 15:00 Falkirk
East Fife 0 1 15:00 Airdrieonians
Queen's Park 0 0 15:00 Clyde
FIFA World Cup European Qualifying
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 3 14:00 Finland
Home 10/11 23/10 Away 3/1
Norway 0 0 17:00 Latvia
Home 1/7 6/1 Away 14/1
Turkey 0 0 17:00 Gibraltar
Home 1/80 18/1 Away 40/1
Belgium 0 0 19:45 Estonia
Home 1/25 12/1 Away 33/1
France 0 0 19:45 Kazakhstan
Home 1/33 12/1 Away 40/1
Montenegro 0 0 19:45 Netherlands
Home 10/1 17/4 Away 1/4
Wales 0 0 19:45 Belarus
Home 2/9 9/2 Away 12/1
Scottish League 2
Albion Rovers 1 0 15:00 Stirling Albion
Elgin City 0 0 15:00 Cowdenbeath
Kelty Hearts 0 0 15:00 Forfar Athletic
Stenhousemuir 1 0 15:00 Annan Athletic
National League
Aldershot Town 1 1 15:00 Grimsby Town
Altrincham 0 0 15:00 Boreham Wood
Chesterfield 1 0 15:00 Weymouth
Kings Lynn Town 1 1 15:00 Wrexham
Maidenhead United 0 2 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Notts County 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Southend United 0 1 15:00 Woking
Torquay United 1 1 15:00 Dover
Wealdstone 0 0 15:00 Barnet
Yeovil Town 1 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Stockport County 0 0 17:20 Bromley
The FA Trophy
AFC Totton 0 0 15:00 Frome Town
Ashton Utd 0 0 15:00 Sutton Coldfield Tn
Bedford Town 0 0 15:00 Potters Bar Town
Biggleswade Town 0 0 15:00 Enfield Town
Bishops Stortford 0 0 15:00 Chipstead
Bootle 0 0 15:00 Stalybridge
Brentwood Town 0 0 15:00 Staines Town
Bromsgrove Sporting 0 0 15:00 Morpeth Town
Canvey Island 0 0 15:00 Yaxley
Carlton Town 0 0 15:00 Stourbridge
Cheshunt 0 0 15:00 Berkhamsted
Colne FC 0 0 15:00 Tamworth
Cray Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Bedfont
Farnborough 0 0 15:00 Banbury
Felixstowe & Walton United 0 0 15:00 Peterborough Sports
Folkestone Invicta 0 0 15:00 Faversham Town
Gainsborough Trinity 0 0 15:00 Lancaster City
Hanwell Town 0 0 15:00 Wingate & Finchley
Hayes & Yeading 0 0 15:00 Worthing
Leiston 0 0 15:00 Harrow Borough
Marine 0 0 15:00 Dunston UTS
Marlow 0 0 15:00 Larkhall Athletic
Marske Utd 0 0 15:00 FC United of Manchester
Nantwich Town 0 0 15:00 Grantham
Needham Market 0 0 15:00 Margate
Plymouth Parkway 0 0 15:00 Salisbury FC
Radcliffe 0 0 15:00 Nuneaton
Royston Town 0 0 15:00 Kingstonian
Rushall Olympic 0 0 15:00 Matlock Town
Walton Casuals 0 0 15:00 Uxbridge
Warrington Town 0 0 15:00 Chasetown
Welwyn Garden City 0 0 15:00 Carshalton Athletic
Weston-s-Mare 0 0 15:00 Wimborne Town
Whitby Town 0 0 15:00 Mossley
Friendly Match
Galatasaray 5 2 11:00 Bursaspor FT
Northern Irish Premiership
Coleraine 0 0 15:00 Dungannon Swifts
Crusaders 0 0 15:00 Linfield
Glentoran 0 0 15:00 Ballymena United
Larne 0 0 15:00 Glenavon
Portadown 0 0 15:00 Carrick Rangers
Warrenpoint Town 0 0 15:00 Cliftonville
League of Ireland Premier Division
Longford Town 0 0 19:30 Waterford United
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Atlético de Madrid Femenino 0 0 11:00 Real Sociedad Femenino
FC Barcelona Women 0 0 11:00 Levante Femenino
Madrid CF Femenino 0 0 12:00 Sporting de Huelva Femenino
Real Betis Féminas 0 0 18:00 Real Madrid Women
Women's French Division 1
Guingamp Féminines 2 2 13:30 Soyaux Féminines FT
Montpellier Féminines 3 0 13:30 Issy Féminines FT
Reims Féminines 1 1 13:30 Dijon Féminines FT
Saint-Etienne Féminines 0 4 13:30 Fleury 91 Féminines FT
Isthmian League
Brightlingsea Regent 0 0 15:00 Horsham
Leatherhead 0 0 15:00 Corinthian Casuals
Lewes 0 0 15:00 Haringey Borough
National League South
Chelmsford 0 0 15:00 Hemel Hempstead
Chippenham Town 0 0 15:00 Billericay Town
Concord Rangers 0 0 15:00 Eastbourne Borough
Dartford 0 0 15:00 Oxford City
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 15:00 Bath City
Hampton & Richmond 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Hungerford Town 0 0 15:00 Ebbsfleet United
Slough 0 0 15:00 Dorking Wanderers
Welling United 0 0 15:00 Tonbridge Angels
Northern Premier League
Buxton 0 0 15:00 Hyde
Mickleover Sports 0 0 15:00 Atherton Collieries
National League North
AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 Brackley Town
Bradford P A 0 0 15:00 Spennymoor Town
Chester FC 0 0 15:00 Darlington
Chorley 0 0 15:00 Leamington
Curzon Ashton 0 0 15:00 York City
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 Alfreton Town
Gloucester 0 0 15:00 Farsley
Guiseley 0 0 15:00 Hereford FC
Kettering Town 0 0 15:00 Blyth Spartans
Kidderminster Harriers 0 0 15:00 AFC Telford United
Southport 0 0 15:00 Boston United
Southern Premier League
Beaconsfield 0 0 15:00 Swindon Supermarine
Chesham 0 0 15:00 Hendon
Dorchester 0 0 15:00 Kings Langley
Gosport Borough 0 0 15:00 Merthyr Town
Truro City 0 0 15:00 Metropolitan Police
Yate 0 0 15:00 Taunton

