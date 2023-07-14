Football Fixtures

October 2023

Saturday 14th October

European Championship Qualifying
Northern Ireland 0 0 14:00 San Marino
Ukraine 0 0 14:00 North Macedonia
Bulgaria 0 0 17:00 Lithuania
Slovenia 0 0 17:00 Finland
Denmark 0 0 19:45 Kazakhstan
Hungary 0 0 19:45 Serbia
Italy 0 0 19:45 Malta
Women's Super League
Chelsea Women 0 0 17:30 West Ham United Women
Sky Bet League One
Barnsley P P 15:00 Bolton Wanderers
Postponed : International call-ups
Blackpool 0 0 15:00 Stevenage
Home 5/4 11/5 Away 21/10
Bristol Rovers P P 15:00 Exeter City
Postponed : International call-ups
Cambridge United 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Home 10/11 23/10 Away 29/10
Carlisle United 0 0 15:00 Leyton Orient
Home 8/5 9/4 Away 8/5
Lincoln City 0 0 15:00 Burton Albion
Home 19/20 9/4 Away 29/10
Northampton Town P P 15:00 Portsmouth
Postponed : International call-ups
Port Vale P P 15:00 Fleetwood Town
Postponed : International call-ups
Wigan Athletic P P 15:00 Peterborough United
Postponed : International call-ups
Wycombe Wanderers P P 15:00 Cheltenham Town
Postponed : International call-ups
Sky Bet League Two
Notts County 1 1 12:30 Mansfield Town
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 15:00 Bradford City
Home 19/20 12/5 Away 11/4
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Home 17/20 13/5 Away 11/4
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Home 19/20 5/2 Away 13/5
Forest Green Rovers 0 0 15:00 Colchester United
Home 7/5 13/5 Away 8/5
Grimsby Town 0 0 15:00 Accrington Stanley
Home 11/10 12/5 Away 9/4
Harrogate Town 0 0 15:00 Stockport County
Home 19/4 16/5 Away 1/2
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 15:00 Barrow
Home 10/11 12/5 Away 14/5
Morecambe P P 15:00 Crawley Town
Postponed : International call-ups
Swindon Town 0 0 15:00 Newport County AFC
Home 7/10 3/1 Away 16/5
Walsall 0 0 15:00 Gillingham
Home 19/10 9/4 Away 11/8
Wrexham 0 0 15:00 Salford City
Home 8/15 7/2 Away 4/1
International Match
Ivory Coast 0 0 18:00 Morocco
Home 8/5 21/10 Away 8/5
United States of America 0 0 20:00 Germany
Scottish Challenge Cup
East Kilbride 0 0 15:00 Hamilton Academical
Falkirk 0 0 15:00 Queen's Park
Morton 0 0 15:00 Kelty Hearts
Queen Of The South 0 0 15:00 Arbroath
Raith Rovers 0 0 15:00 Montrose
The New Saints FC 0 0 17:15 East Fife
Peterhead 0 0 17:30 Dundee United
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Villarreal Femenino 0 0 11:00 Athletic Club Femenino
Granada Femenino 0 0 15:30 Real Madrid Women
Real Sociedad Femenino 0 0 17:30 Eibar Femenino
Sevilla Femenino 0 0 19:30 Valencia Femenino
Women's French Division 1
Le Havre Féminines 0 0 14:00 Lille Féminines
Paris FC Féminines 0 0 14:00 Guingamp Féminines
Fleury 91 Féminines 0 0 17:00 Dijon Féminines
Paris Saint-Germain Women 0 0 17:00 Reims Féminines
Olympiques Lyon Women 0 0 20:00 Saint-Etienne Féminines
Italian Serie A Women
Napoli Femminile 0 0 11:30 Sampdoria Femminile
FC Como Femminile 0 0 17:00 Milan Femminile
German Bundesliga Women
SV Werder Bremen Ladies 0 0 13:00 1. FC Köln Ladies
FC Bayern München Women 0 0 16:55 Eintracht Frankfurt Ladies
Southern Premier League Central
Leamington P P 15:00 Kettering Town
Leiston P P 15:00 Stourbridge
National League South
Aveley P P 15:00 Welling United
Bath City P P 15:00 Yeovil Town
Farnborough 0 0 15:00 St Albans
Hampton & Richmond 0 0 15:00 Dartford
Hampton & Richmond P P 15:00 Braintree Town
Hemel Hempstead P P 15:00 Chippenham Town
Maidstone Utd P P 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville
Taunton P P 15:00 Slough
Truro City P P 15:00 Dover
Weymouth 0 0 15:00 Tonbridge Angels
National League North
Blyth Spartans 0 0 13:00 Bishops Stortford
Brackley Town 0 0 15:00 Spennymoor Town
Chorley P P 15:00 Alfreton Town
Darlington 0 0 15:00 Kings Lynn Town
Farsley P P 15:00 Curzon Ashton
Hereford FC P P 15:00 Scarborough Athletic
Peterborough Sports 0 0 15:00 Banbury
Rushall Olympic P P 15:00 Chester FC
Southport 0 0 15:00 Gloucester
Warrington Town 0 0 15:00 South Shields
Southern Premier League South
AFC Totton P P 15:00 Hayes & Yeading
Basingstoke Town 0 0 15:00 Poole Town
Beaconsfield 0 0 15:00 Didcot Town
Dorchester P P 15:00 Bracknell Town
Hanwell Town 0 0 15:00 Winchester City
Harrow Borough 0 0 15:00 Swindon Supermarine
Hungerford Town 0 0 15:00 Hendon
Merthyr Town 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Parkway
Salisbury FC 0 0 15:00 Gosport Borough
Tiverton Town 0 0 15:00 Walton & Hersham
Northern Premier League
Bamber Bridge P P 15:00 Worksop
Bradford P A 0 0 15:00 Hyde
FC United of Manchester 0 0 15:00 Morpeth Town
Guiseley 0 0 15:00 Stafford Rangers
Hyde P P 15:00 Whitby Town
Marske Utd 0 0 15:00 Basford United
Matlock Town 0 0 15:00 Workington
Isthmian League
Bognor Regis Town 0 0 15:00 Concord Rangers
Chatham Town 0 0 15:00 Carshalton Athletic
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 15:00 Kingstonian
Folkestone Invicta 0 0 15:00 Cheshunt
Haringey Borough 0 0 15:00 Potters Bar Town
Hastings United 0 0 15:00 Wingate & Finchley
Whitehawk 0 0 15:00 Hashtag United
League of Ireland First Division
Finn Harps 0 0 14:30 Athlone
Treaty United 0 0 15:00 Galway United FC
Longford Town 0 0 16:00 Bray Wanderers
Kerry 0 0 17:30 Waterford United

