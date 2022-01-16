Bishops Stortford
5
0
15:00
Brightlingsea Regent
FT
Bognor Regis Town
2
2
15:00
Horsham
FT
Bowers & Pitsea
0
1
15:00
Carshalton Athletic
FT
Cray Wanderers
1
2
15:00
Corinthian Casuals
FT
Haringey Borough
0
0
15:00
Enfield Town
FT
Kingstonian
2
0
15:00
Wingate & Finchley
FT
Lewes
3
0
15:00
Merstham
FT
Margate
0
3
15:00
Hornchurch
FT
Worthing
4
0
15:00
Leatherhead
FT
Bamber Bridge
0
0
15:00
FC United of Manchester
FT
Buxton
3
3
15:00
Warrington Town
FT
Gainsborough Trinity
1
0
15:00
Basford United
FT
Grantham
P
P
15:00
Ashton Utd
Lancaster City
P
P
15:00
Morpeth Town
Nantwich Town
P
P
15:00
Mickleover Sports
South Shields
2
0
15:00
Radcliffe
FT
Stafford Rangers
0
0
15:00
Hyde
FT
Stalybridge
0
1
15:00
Scarborough Athletic
FT
Whitby Town
0
2
15:00
Atherton Collieries
FT
Witton Albion
0
1
15:00
Matlock Town
FT
Blyth Spartans
2
0
15:00
Gloucester
FT
Chester FC
P
P
15:00
Brackley Town
Darlington
0
1
15:00
Kidderminster Harriers
FT
Hereford FC
0
2
15:00
Gateshead
FT
Kettering Town
3
0
15:00
Curzon Ashton
FT
Leamington
0
2
15:00
AFC Fylde
FT
Chelmsford
0
0
15:00
Welling United
FT
Eastbourne Borough
5
2
15:00
Hungerford Town
FT
Hampton & Richmond
1
2
15:00
Dorking Wanderers
FT
Hemel Hempstead
3
1
15:00
Bath City
FT
Oxford City
1
2
15:00
Billericay Town
FT
Boavista
1
1
15:30
Gil Vicente
FT
Benfica
0
0
18:00
Moreirense
Oud-Heverlee Leuven
P
P
15:15
Mechelen
RFC Seraing
0
0
17:30
Union Saint-Gilloise
Zulte-Waregem
P
P
17:30
KV Oostende
Club Brugge
0
0
19:45
Sint-Truidense VV
Beaconsfield
2
0
15:00
Dorchester
FT
Chesham
P
P
15:00
Tiverton Town
Hartley Wintney
1
0
15:00
Merthyr Town
FT
Hendon
0
2
15:00
Truro City
FT
Poole Town
2
1
15:00
Gosport Borough
FT
Salisbury FC
1
3
15:00
Metropolitan Police
FT
Swindon Supermarine
0
4
15:00
Hayes & Yeading
FT
Taunton
3
1
15:00
Wimborne Town
FT
Walton Casuals
0
0
15:00
Farnborough
FT
Weston-s-Mare
3
0
15:00
Kings Langley
FT
Yate
2
1
15:00
Harrow Borough
FT
Apollon Smyrnis
0
0
17:30
Aris Salonika
PAOK Salonika
0
0
17:30
OFI
Cittadella
P
P
13:00
Cosenza
Postponed : Other
Cremonese
2
0
13:00
Como
FT
Parma
P
P
13:00
Crotone
Postponed : Other
Reggina
0
2
13:00
Brescia
FT
Pisa
1
3
15:15
Frosinone
FT