Football Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet
Date Competitions Sky Bet

January 2022

Saturday 15th January

Premier League
Manchester City 1 0 12:30 Chelsea FT
Bet on Football with
Burnley P P 15:00 Leicester City
Postponed : Other
Newcastle United 1 1 15:00 Watford FT
Norwich City 2 1 15:00 Everton FT
Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 1 15:00 Southampton FT
Aston Villa 0 1 17:30 Manchester United
Home 12/5 5/2 Away 11/10
Sky Bet Championship
Cardiff City 0 1 12:30 Blackburn Rovers FT
Luton Town 3 2 12:30 Bournemouth FT
Barnsley P P 15:00 Blackpool
Postponed : Other
Derby County 2 0 15:00 Sheffield United FT
Fulham 6 2 15:00 Bristol City FT
Huddersfield Town 1 1 15:00 Swansea City FT
Middlesbrough 2 1 15:00 Reading FT
Millwall 0 1 15:00 Nottingham Forest FT
Peterborough United 1 4 15:00 Coventry City FT
Preston North End 1 1 15:00 Birmingham City FT
Queens Park Rangers 1 0 15:00 West Bromwich Albion FT
Sky Bet League One
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 15:00 Morecambe FT
Accrington Stanley 1 1 15:00 Sunderland FT
Bolton Wanderers 2 0 15:00 Ipswich Town FT
Cheltenham Town 1 1 15:00 Charlton Athletic FT
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town FT
Doncaster Rovers 1 2 15:00 Wigan Athletic FT
Fleetwood Town 1 0 15:00 Rotherham United FT
Gillingham 1 3 15:00 Burton Albion FT
Lincoln City 0 1 15:00 Cambridge United FT
Portsmouth 1 2 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons FT
Sheffield Wednesday 4 2 15:00 Plymouth Argyle FT
Wycombe Wanderers 2 0 15:00 Oxford United FT
Sky Bet League Two
Newport County AFC 4 0 12:30 Harrogate Town FT
Bradford City 2 1 15:00 Salford City FT
Bristol Rovers 2 0 15:00 Hartlepool United FT
Carlisle United 1 1 15:00 Crawley Town FT
Colchester United 0 2 15:00 Barrow FT
Exeter City 2 0 15:00 Scunthorpe United FT
Mansfield Town 2 0 15:00 Walsall FT
Northampton Town 1 1 15:00 Forest Green Rovers FT
Oldham Athletic P P 15:00 Leyton Orient
Postponed : Other
Port Vale 1 3 15:00 Swindon Town FT
Stevenage 3 3 15:00 Sutton United FT
Tranmere Rovers 2 0 15:00 Rochdale FT
Women's Super League
Manchester United Women 5 0 12:00 Birmingham City Women FT
Aston Villa Women 0 3 12:30 Manchester City Women FT
German Bundesliga
1. FC Union Berlin 2 1 14:30 Hoffenheim FT
Cologne 0 4 14:30 Bayern Munich FT
Mainz 1 0 14:30 Bochum FT
Stuttgart 0 2 14:30 RB Leipzig FT
Wolfsburg 0 0 14:30 Hertha Berlin FT
M'gladbach 0 0 17:30 Bayer Leverkusen
Home 7/5 5/2 Away 6/4
Spanish Copa del Rey
Real Mallorca 2 1 15:00 Espanyol FT
Girona 1 1 17:30 Rayo Vallecano
Sporting Gijon 0 0 17:30 Cadiz
Real Betis 0 0 20:30 Sevilla
Scottish Championship
Ayr United 0 2 15:00 Morton FT
Dunfermline Athletic 1 0 15:00 Hamilton Academical FT
Inverness CT 2 2 15:00 Queen Of The South FT
Raith Rovers 1 2 15:00 Arbroath FT
Scottish League 1
Airdrieonians 3 2 15:00 Falkirk FT
Alloa Athletic 1 1 15:00 Queen's Park FT
Cove Rangers 1 0 15:00 Montrose FT
Dumbarton 2 0 15:00 East Fife FT
Peterhead 1 1 15:00 Clyde FT
Africa Cup of Nations
Nigeria 3 1 16:00 Sudan FT
Guinea-Bissau 0 0 19:00 Egypt
Scottish League 2
Annan Athletic 2 2 15:00 Forfar Athletic FT
Elgin City 1 1 15:00 Albion Rovers FT
Kelty Hearts 2 2 15:00 Edinburgh City FT
Stenhousemuir 0 2 15:00 Cowdenbeath FT
Stranraer 3 3 15:00 Stirling Albion FT
National League
Barnet 1 4 15:00 Chesterfield FT
Grimsby Town 2 0 15:00 Altrincham FT
Wealdstone 2 1 15:00 Dover FT
International Match
Iceland 1 5 11:00 Korea Republic FT
The FA Trophy
Stourbridge 0 0 13:30 Guiseley
Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Bromley
Alfreton Town 0 0 15:00 FC Halifax
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Southend United
Dartford 0 0 15:00 Weymouth
Morpeth Town 0 0 15:00 Boston United
Notts County 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Southport 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Spennymoor Town 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Parkway
St Albans 0 0 15:00 Cheshunt
Stockport County 0 0 15:00 Larkhall Athletic
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 15:00 Kings Lynn Town
Yeovil Town 0 0 15:00 Needham Market
York City 0 0 15:00 Slough
Wrexham 0 0 17:30 Folkestone Invicta
Dutch Eredivisie
NEC Nijmegen 0 0 17:45 Heracles Almelo
FC Twente 0 0 19:00 Heerenveen
Home 3/4 13/5 Away 3/1
Feyenoord 0 0 19:00 Vitesse Arnhem
Home 4/11 7/2 Away 11/2
Go Ahead Eagles 0 0 20:00 RKC Waalwijk
Home 1/1 12/5 Away 23/10
Northern Irish Premiership
Carrick Rangers 2 2 15:00 Glenavon FT
Larne 0 1 15:00 Dungannon Swifts FT
Linfield 1 0 15:00 Ballymena United FT
Portadown 0 0 15:00 Coleraine FT
Warrenpoint Town 0 1 15:00 Crusaders FT
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Madrid CF Femenino 2 4 11:00 Villarreal Femenino FT
Women's French Division 1
Guingamp Féminines P P 13:30 Bordeaux Féminines
Montpellier Féminines 3 0 13:30 Saint-Etienne Féminines FT
Paris FC Féminines 1 0 13:30 Issy Féminines FT
Reims Féminines 0 1 13:30 Fleury 91 Féminines FT
French Ligue 1
St Etienne 1 2 16:00 RC Lens FT
Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 20:00 Brest
Home 1/5 6/1 Away 12/1
Italian Serie A
Sampdoria 1 2 14:00 Torino FT
Salernitana 0 2 17:00 Lazio
Home 11/2 16/5 Away 2/5
Juventus 0 0 19:45 Udinese
Home 4/11 100/30 Away 13/2
Isthmian League
Bishops Stortford 5 0 15:00 Brightlingsea Regent FT
Bognor Regis Town 2 2 15:00 Horsham FT
Bowers & Pitsea 0 1 15:00 Carshalton Athletic FT
Cray Wanderers 1 2 15:00 Corinthian Casuals FT
Haringey Borough 0 0 15:00 Enfield Town FT
Kingstonian 2 0 15:00 Wingate & Finchley FT
Lewes 3 0 15:00 Merstham FT
Margate 0 3 15:00 Hornchurch FT
Worthing 4 0 15:00 Leatherhead FT
Northern Premier League
Bamber Bridge 0 0 15:00 FC United of Manchester FT
Buxton 3 3 15:00 Warrington Town FT
Gainsborough Trinity 1 0 15:00 Basford United FT
Grantham P P 15:00 Ashton Utd
Lancaster City P P 15:00 Morpeth Town
Nantwich Town P P 15:00 Mickleover Sports
South Shields 2 0 15:00 Radcliffe FT
Stafford Rangers 0 0 15:00 Hyde FT
Stalybridge 0 1 15:00 Scarborough Athletic FT
Whitby Town 0 2 15:00 Atherton Collieries FT
Witton Albion 0 1 15:00 Matlock Town FT
National League North
Blyth Spartans 2 0 15:00 Gloucester FT
Chester FC P P 15:00 Brackley Town
Darlington 0 1 15:00 Kidderminster Harriers FT
Hereford FC 0 2 15:00 Gateshead FT
Kettering Town 3 0 15:00 Curzon Ashton FT
Leamington 0 2 15:00 AFC Fylde FT
National League South
Chelmsford 0 0 15:00 Welling United FT
Eastbourne Borough 5 2 15:00 Hungerford Town FT
Hampton & Richmond 1 2 15:00 Dorking Wanderers FT
Hemel Hempstead 3 1 15:00 Bath City FT
Oxford City 1 2 15:00 Billericay Town FT
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Boavista 1 1 15:30 Gil Vicente FT
Benfica 0 0 18:00 Moreirense
Braga 0 0 18:00 Maritimo
Belgian First Division A
Oud-Heverlee Leuven P P 15:15 Mechelen
RFC Seraing 0 0 17:30 Union Saint-Gilloise
Zulte-Waregem P P 17:30 KV Oostende
Club Brugge 0 0 19:45 Sint-Truidense VV
Southern Premier League South
Beaconsfield 2 0 15:00 Dorchester FT
Chesham P P 15:00 Tiverton Town
Hartley Wintney 1 0 15:00 Merthyr Town FT
Hendon 0 2 15:00 Truro City FT
Poole Town 2 1 15:00 Gosport Borough FT
Salisbury FC 1 3 15:00 Metropolitan Police FT
Swindon Supermarine 0 4 15:00 Hayes & Yeading FT
Taunton 3 1 15:00 Wimborne Town FT
Walton Casuals 0 0 15:00 Farnborough FT
Weston-s-Mare 3 0 15:00 Kings Langley FT
Yate 2 1 15:00 Harrow Borough FT
Greek Super League
Apollon Smyrnis 0 0 17:30 Aris Salonika
PAOK Salonika 0 0 17:30 OFI
Italian Serie B
Cittadella P P 13:00 Cosenza
Postponed : Other
Cremonese 2 0 13:00 Como FT
Parma P P 13:00 Crotone
Postponed : Other
Reggina 0 2 13:00 Brescia FT
Pisa 1 3 15:15 Frosinone FT

©2022 Sky UK