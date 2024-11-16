Home
November 2024
Friday 15th November
UEFA Nations League
Cyprus
1
1
17:00
Lithuania
Bet on Football with
Denmark
0
0
19:45
Spain
Luxembourg
0
0
19:45
Bulgaria
Northern Ireland
0
0
19:45
Belarus
Portugal
0
0
19:45
Poland
Romania
0
0
19:45
Kosovo
San Marino
0
0
19:45
Gibraltar
Scotland
0
0
19:45
Croatia
Switzerland
0
0
19:45
Serbia
FIFA World Cup South American
Ecuador
4
0
00:00
Bolivia
FT
International Match
Football Union of Russia
11
0
16:00
Brunei
FT
European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Georgia U21
1
0
15:00
Croatia U21
FT
Finland U21
2
1
16:45
Norway U21
Belgium U21
0
0
19:00
Czech Rep U21
Under-21 International
Italy U21
2
2
15:15
France U21
FT
Germany U21
2
0
17:00
Denmark U21
Spain U21
0
0
17:30
England U21
Friendly Match
Fenerbahce
1
1
17:00
Zenit St. Petersburg
Women's French Division 1
Fleury 91 Féminines
0
0
18:00
Le Havre Féminines
Montpellier Féminines
0
0
20:00
Nantes Féminines
German Bundesliga Women
SC Freiburg Ladies
0
0
17:30
SGS Essen
FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifying
Samoa
0
3
03:00
Tahiti
FT
New Zealand
8
1
06:30
Vanuatu
FT
