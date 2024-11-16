Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

November 2024

Friday 15th November

UEFA Nations League
Cyprus 1 1 17:00 Lithuania
Denmark 0 0 19:45 Spain
Luxembourg 0 0 19:45 Bulgaria
Northern Ireland 0 0 19:45 Belarus
Portugal 0 0 19:45 Poland
Romania 0 0 19:45 Kosovo
San Marino 0 0 19:45 Gibraltar
Scotland 0 0 19:45 Croatia
Switzerland 0 0 19:45 Serbia
FIFA World Cup South American
Ecuador 4 0 00:00 Bolivia FT
International Match
Football Union of Russia 11 0 16:00 Brunei FT
European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Georgia U21 1 0 15:00 Croatia U21 FT
Finland U21 2 1 16:45 Norway U21
Belgium U21 0 0 19:00 Czech Rep U21
Under-21 International
Italy U21 2 2 15:15 France U21 FT
Germany U21 2 0 17:00 Denmark U21
Spain U21 0 0 17:30 England U21
Friendly Match
Fenerbahce 1 1 17:00 Zenit St. Petersburg
Women's French Division 1
Fleury 91 Féminines 0 0 18:00 Le Havre Féminines
Montpellier Féminines 0 0 20:00 Nantes Féminines
German Bundesliga Women
SC Freiburg Ladies 0 0 17:30 SGS Essen
FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifying
Samoa 0 3 03:00 Tahiti FT
New Zealand 8 1 06:30 Vanuatu FT

