Football Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet
Date Competitions Sky Bet

August 2022

Wednesday 17th August

UEFA Champions League Qualifying
Qarabag FK 0 0 17:45 FC Viktoria Plzen FT
Bet on Football with
Dynamo Kiev 0 0 20:00 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 0 0 20:00 Crvena Zvezda
Sky Bet Championship
Stoke City 1 0 19:45 Middlesbrough
Reading 0 0 20:00 Blackburn Rovers
Sheffield United 0 0 20:00 Sunderland
West Bromwich Albion 0 0 20:00 Cardiff City
National League
Solihull Moors 0 0 19:45 York City
Europa Conference League Qualifying
Djurgardens IF 3 0 17:45 Apoel Nicosia FT
American MLS League
Los Angeles Football Club 1 0 03:30 D.C. United FT
Chinese Super League
Shanghai Shenhua 0 2 10:30 Chengdu Rongcheng FT
Henan Jianye 0 3 12:30 Wuhan Three Towns FT
Meizhou Hakka 2 1 12:30 Guangzhou R&F FT
Wuhan Zall 1 4 12:30 Beijing Guoan FT
Southern Premier League South
Gosport Borough 0 0 19:45 Swindon Supermarine
Truro City 0 0 19:45 Poole Town
Isthmian League
Cray Wanderers 0 0 19:45 Bognor Regis Town
Kingstonian 0 0 19:45 Wingate & Finchley

©2022 Sky UK