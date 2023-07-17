Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

October 2023

Tuesday 17th October

European Championship Qualifying
Finland 1 0 17:00 Kazakhstan
Bet on Football with
England 0 0 19:45 Italy
Lithuania 0 0 19:45 Hungary
Malta 0 0 19:45 Ukraine
Northern Ireland 0 0 19:45 Slovenia
San Marino 0 0 19:45 Denmark
Serbia 0 0 19:45 Montenegro
FIFA World Cup South American
Venezuela 0 0 22:00 Chile
Home 29/20 21/10 Away 15/8
Paraguay 0 0 23:30 Bolivia
Home 1/4 9/2 Away 19/2
EFL Trophy
Cambridge United 0 0 19:00 Colchester United
International Match
Japan 2 0 11:10 Tunisia FT
Korea Republic 6 0 12:00 Vietnam FT
North Macedonia 0 0 14:00 Armenia
Saudi Arabia 1 3 16:00 Mali FT
Zambia 1 0 16:00 Uganda
Albania 1 0 17:00 Bulgaria
Estonia 0 0 17:00 Thailand
Qatar 0 0 19:00 Iran
Home 11/2 11/4 Away 1/2
Australia 0 0 19:45 New Zealand
Home 2/5 3/1 Away 6/1
France 0 0 20:00 Scotland
Home 2/9 5/1 Away 10/1
Ivory Coast 0 0 20:00 South Africa
Home 4/9 11/4 Away 11/2
European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Latvia U21 2 1 13:00 Turkey U21 FT
Albania U21 2 0 13:30 Montenegro U21 FT
Kazakhstan U21 0 4 14:30 Spain U21 FT
Azerbaijan U21 3 2 15:00 Luxembourg U21 FT
Armenia U21 0 0 16:00 Switzerland U21
Georgia U21 0 0 16:00 Sweden U21 FT
Lithuania U21 0 1 16:00 Iceland U21 FT
Moldova U21 2 1 16:00 Macedonia U21 FT
Romania U21 1 0 16:00 Finland U21
Bulgaria U21 0 1 16:30 Kosovo U21
Croatia U21 2 0 16:30 Belarus U21
Gibraltar U21 0 5 16:30 Netherlands U21
Hungary U21 0 0 16:45 Belgium U21
Italy U21 2 0 16:45 Norway U21
Czech Rep U21 0 0 17:00 Denmark U21
Poland U21 3 0 17:00 Estonia U21
Slovenia U21 0 0 17:00 Austria U21
France U21 1 0 17:30 Cyprus U21
Israel U21 P P 17:30 Germany U21
Postponed : Other
Scotland U21 0 0 17:30 Malta U21
Andorra U21 0 0 19:00 Faroe Islands U21
Portugal U21 0 0 19:00 Greece U21
Welsh Premier League
Barry Town 0 0 19:45 Pontypridd United
Caernarfon Town 0 0 19:45 Aberystwyth Town
Cardiff Metropolitan University 0 0 19:45 Newtown AFC
Haverfordwest County 0 0 19:45 Penybont
Southern Premier League Central
Bromsgrove Sporting 0 0 19:45 Mickleover Sports
Southern Premier League South
Bracknell Town 0 0 19:45 Basingstoke Town
Didcot Town 0 0 19:45 Harrow Borough
Poole Town 0 0 19:45 Tiverton Town
Sholing 0 0 19:45 AFC Totton
Isthmian League
Margate 0 0 19:45 Chatham Town
Wingate & Finchley 0 0 19:45 Horsham
Northern Premier League
Ashton Utd 0 0 19:45 Matlock Town
Lancaster City P P 19:45 Whitby Town

