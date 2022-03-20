Raków Czestochowa
0
0
14:00
Legia Warsaw
Lechia Gdansk
0
0
16:30
Leczna
Lech Poznan
0
0
19:00
Jagiellonia Bialystok
Atherton Collieries
0
0
15:00
Scarborough Athletic
FC United of Manchester
0
0
15:00
Basford United
Gainsborough Trinity
0
0
15:00
Nantwich Town
Grantham
0
0
15:00
Stalybridge
Hyde
0
0
15:00
Witton Albion
Mickleover Sports
0
0
15:00
Matlock Town
Radcliffe
0
0
15:00
Morpeth Town
South Shields
0
0
15:00
Bamber Bridge
Stafford Rangers
0
0
15:00
Lancaster City
Warrington Town
0
0
15:00
Ashton Utd
Whitby Town
0
0
15:00
Buxton
Santa Clara
0
0
18:00
Belenenses
Vitoria de Guimaraes
0
0
20:30
Sporting Lisbon
Bath City
0
0
15:00
Hemel Hempstead
Billericay Town
0
0
15:00
Oxford City
Braintree Town
0
0
15:00
Maidstone Utd
Dartford
0
0
15:00
Havant and Waterlooville
Dorking Wanderers
0
0
15:00
Hampton & Richmond
Dulwich Hamlet
0
0
15:00
Slough
Hungerford Town
0
0
15:00
Eastbourne Borough
St Albans
0
0
15:00
Ebbsfleet United
Tonbridge Angels
0
0
15:00
Chippenham Town
Welling United
0
0
15:00
Chelmsford
Brightlingsea Regent
0
0
15:00
Carshalton Athletic
Enfield Town
0
0
15:00
Corinthian Casuals
Folkestone Invicta
0
0
15:00
Cheshunt
Kingstonian
0
0
15:00
Bognor Regis Town
Leatherhead
0
0
15:00
East Thurrock United
Lewes
0
0
15:00
Bishops Stortford
Margate
0
0
15:00
Haringey Borough
Merstham
0
0
15:00
Hornchurch
Potters Bar Town
0
0
15:00
Worthing
Wingate & Finchley
0
0
15:00
Horsham
KAS Eupen
0
0
15:15
Mechelen
Charleroi
0
0
17:30
Cercle Brugge KSV
RFC Seraing
0
0
17:30
Oud-Heverlee Leuven
Antwerp
0
0
19:45
Zulte-Waregem
Farnborough
0
0
15:00
Weston-s-Mare
Kings Langley
0
0
15:00
Dorchester
Merthyr Town
0
0
15:00
Gosport Borough
Metropolitan Police
0
0
15:00
Truro City
Poole Town
0
0
15:00
Hartley Wintney
Swindon Supermarine
0
0
15:00
Beaconsfield
Taunton
0
0
15:00
Chesham
Tiverton Town
0
0
15:00
Harrow Borough
Walton Casuals
0
0
15:00
Salisbury FC
Wimborne Town
0
0
15:00
Hayes & Yeading
AFC Fylde
0
0
15:00
Alfreton Town
AFC Telford United
0
0
15:00
Spennymoor Town
Boston United
0
0
15:00
Gateshead
Brackley Town
0
0
15:00
Kidderminster Harriers
Bradford P A
0
0
15:00
Gloucester
Chester FC
0
0
15:00
Kettering Town
Chorley
0
0
15:00
Blyth Spartans
Curzon Ashton
0
0
15:00
Farsley
Hereford FC
0
0
15:00
Darlington
Leamington
0
0
15:00
Guiseley
Southport
0
0
15:00
York City
Gyirmot FC Gyor
0
0
00:00
MOL Vidi FC
Paksi SE
0
0
00:00
Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club
Ujpesti Football Club
0
0
00:00
Budapest Honved
Zalaegerszegi TE
0
0
00:00
Puskas FC
Reggina
0
0
13:00
Cosenza
Ternana U
0
0
13:00
Alessandria
Frosinone
0
0
15:15
Benevento
Atromitos Athens
0
0
15:15
Apollon Smyrnis