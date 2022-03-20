Football Fixtures

March 2022

Saturday 19th March

The FA Cup
Middlesbrough 0 0 17:15 Chelsea
Home 11/2 16/5 Away 1/2
Premier League
Aston Villa 0 0 12:30 Arsenal
Home 19/10 12/5 Away 11/8
Sky Bet Championship
Derby County 0 0 12:30 Coventry City
Home 21/10 21/10 Away 7/5
Sheffield United 0 0 12:30 Barnsley
Home 4/9 7/2 Away 6/1
Bristol City 0 0 15:00 West Bromwich Albion
Home 13/5 5/2 Away 1/1
Huddersfield Town 0 0 15:00 Bournemouth
Home 21/10 23/10 Away 13/10
Hull City 0 0 15:00 Luton Town
Home 15/8 11/5 Away 6/4
Reading 0 0 15:00 Blackburn Rovers
Home 9/4 11/5 Away 5/4
Stoke City 0 0 15:00 Millwall
Home 5/4 21/10 Away 12/5
Swansea City 0 0 15:00 Birmingham City
Home 10/11 5/2 Away 3/1
Sky Bet League One
Cambridge United 0 0 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons
Home 16/5 12/5 Away 5/6
Charlton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Burton Albion
Home 21/20 23/10 Away 12/5
Cheltenham Town 0 0 15:00 AFC Wimbledon
Home 10/11 23/10 Away 29/10
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 15:00 Bolton Wanderers
Home 17/4 3/1 Away 4/7
Fleetwood Town 0 0 15:00 Doncaster Rovers
Home 1/1 12/5 Away 5/2
Gillingham 0 0 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday
Home 11/2 3/1 Away 1/2
Lincoln City 0 0 15:00 Sunderland
Home 5/2 12/5 Away 1/1
Oxford United 0 0 15:00 Ipswich Town
Home 7/4 9/4 Away 29/20
Plymouth Argyle 0 0 15:00 Accrington Stanley
Home 10/11 13/5 Away 13/5
Portsmouth 0 0 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers
Home 13/10 23/10 Away 19/10
Rotherham United 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Home 4/6 5/2 Away 17/4
Wigan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Morecambe
Home 4/11 7/2 Away 7/1
Sky Bet League Two
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Carlisle United
Home 5/4 21/10 Away 11/5
Bradford City 0 0 15:00 Port Vale
Home 9/5 21/10 Away 6/4
Crawley Town 0 0 15:00 Swindon Town
Home 15/8 12/5 Away 13/10
Harrogate Town 0 0 15:00 Walsall
Home 15/8 21/10 Away 29/20
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Rochdale
Home 13/10 11/5 Away 2/1
Mansfield Town P P 15:00 Stevenage
Postponed : Other
Northampton Town 0 0 15:00 Bristol Rovers
Home 5/4 11/5 Away 21/10
Oldham Athletic 0 0 15:00 Exeter City
Home 16/5 5/2 Away 4/5
Salford City 0 0 15:00 Scunthorpe United
Home 4/9 16/5 Away 11/2
Sutton United 0 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Home 29/20 21/10 Away 15/8
Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen 0 0 15:00 Hibernian
Home 11/8 19/10 Away 11/5
Celtic 0 0 15:00 Ross County
Home 1/14 9/1 Away 25/1
Hearts 0 0 15:00 Livingston
Home 17/20 23/10 Away 16/5
St Mirren 0 0 15:00 Dundee United
Home 5/4 2/1 Away 23/10
St. Johnstone 0 0 15:00 Motherwell
Home 7/4 9/5 Away 9/5
German Bundesliga
Greuther Furth 0 0 14:30 SC Freiburg
Home 15/4 29/10 Away 8/13
Hertha Berlin 0 0 14:30 Hoffenheim
Home 100/30 16/5 Away 8/13
Mainz 0 0 14:30 Arminia Bielefeld
Home 8/15 29/10 Away 5/1
Stuttgart 0 0 14:30 FC Augsburg
Home 10/11 13/5 Away 13/5
Bayern Munich 0 0 17:30 1. FC Union Berlin
Home 1/8 8/1 Away 16/1
Scottish Championship
Arbroath 0 0 15:00 Ayr United
Home 1/1 2/1 Away 11/4
Kilmarnock 0 0 15:00 Queen Of The South
Home 8/15 29/10 Away 17/4
Partick Thistle 0 0 15:00 Hamilton Academical
Home 17/20 11/5 Away 3/1
Raith Rovers 0 0 15:00 Inverness CT
Home 15/8 2/1 Away 7/5
Scottish League 1
Airdrieonians 0 0 15:00 Queen's Park
Alloa Athletic 0 0 15:00 Peterhead
Clyde 0 0 15:00 East Fife
Dumbarton 0 0 15:00 Falkirk
Montrose 0 0 15:00 Cove Rangers
Scottish League 2
Albion Rovers 0 0 15:00 Forfar Athletic
Cowdenbeath 0 0 15:00 Stenhousemuir
Elgin City 0 0 15:00 Kelty Hearts
Stirling Albion 0 0 15:00 Annan Athletic
National League
Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Kings Lynn Town
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Woking
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Grimsby Town
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
Chesterfield 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Notts County
Dover 0 0 15:00 Yeovil Town
FC Halifax 0 0 15:00 Torquay United
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Southend United 0 0 15:00 Altrincham
Stockport County 0 0 15:00 Wealdstone
Dutch Eredivisie
Go Ahead Eagles 0 0 17:45 Cambuur Leeuwarden
Home 21/20 5/2 Away 23/10
FC Twente 0 0 19:00 PEC Zwolle
Home 3/5 14/5 Away 17/4
NEC Nijmegen 0 0 20:00 Sparta Rotterdam
Home 29/20 11/5 Away 7/4
Northern Irish Premiership
Ballymena United 0 0 15:00 Glentoran
Crusaders 0 0 15:00 Warrenpoint Town
Glenavon 0 0 15:00 Cliftonville
Linfield 0 0 15:00 Dungannon Swifts
Portadown 0 0 15:00 Coleraine
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Real Madrid Women 0 0 14:45 Granadilla Tenerife Femenino
Women's French Division 1
Issy Féminines 0 0 13:30 Saint-Etienne Féminines
Montpellier Féminines 0 0 13:30 Guingamp Féminines
Reims Féminines 0 0 13:30 Paris FC Féminines
French Ligue 1
RC Lens 0 0 16:00 Clermont
Home 4/6 14/5 Away 18/5
Nantes 0 0 20:00 Lille
Home 7/4 21/10 Away 17/10
Spanish La Liga
Alaves 0 0 13:00 Granada
Home 19/20 9/4 Away 14/5
Elche 0 0 15:15 Valencia
Home 8/5 11/5 Away 13/8
Osasuna 0 0 17:30 Levante
Home 17/20 12/5 Away 3/1
Rayo Vallecano 0 0 20:00 Atletico Madrid
Home 13/5 9/4 Away 1/1
Italian Serie A
Napoli 0 0 14:00 Udinese
Home 1/2 16/5 Away 5/1
Inter Milan 0 0 17:00 Fiorentina
Home 1/2 7/2 Away 5/1
Cagliari 0 0 19:45 AC Milan
Home 19/4 29/10 Away 3/5
American MLS League
FC Cincinnati 0 0 17:00 Inter Miami CF
New York City FC 0 0 17:00 Philadelphia Union
Toronto FC 0 0 19:00 D.C. United
Los Angeles Galaxy 0 0 19:30 Orlando City SC
Atlanta United FC 0 0 20:00 CF Montréal
Chicago Fire 0 0 22:00 Sporting Kansas City
Charlotte FC 0 0 23:00 New England Revolution
Polish Ekstraklasa
Raków Czestochowa 0 0 14:00 Legia Warsaw
Lechia Gdansk 0 0 16:30 Leczna
Lech Poznan 0 0 19:00 Jagiellonia Bialystok
Northern Premier League
Atherton Collieries 0 0 15:00 Scarborough Athletic
FC United of Manchester 0 0 15:00 Basford United
Gainsborough Trinity 0 0 15:00 Nantwich Town
Grantham 0 0 15:00 Stalybridge
Hyde 0 0 15:00 Witton Albion
Mickleover Sports 0 0 15:00 Matlock Town
Radcliffe 0 0 15:00 Morpeth Town
South Shields 0 0 15:00 Bamber Bridge
Stafford Rangers 0 0 15:00 Lancaster City
Warrington Town 0 0 15:00 Ashton Utd
Whitby Town 0 0 15:00 Buxton
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Tondela 0 0 15:30 Arouca
Santa Clara 0 0 18:00 Belenenses
Vitoria de Guimaraes 0 0 20:30 Sporting Lisbon
National League South
Bath City 0 0 15:00 Hemel Hempstead
Billericay Town 0 0 15:00 Oxford City
Braintree Town 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Dartford 0 0 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Hampton & Richmond
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 15:00 Slough
Hungerford Town 0 0 15:00 Eastbourne Borough
St Albans 0 0 15:00 Ebbsfleet United
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 15:00 Chippenham Town
Welling United 0 0 15:00 Chelmsford
Isthmian League
Brightlingsea Regent 0 0 15:00 Carshalton Athletic
Enfield Town 0 0 15:00 Corinthian Casuals
Folkestone Invicta 0 0 15:00 Cheshunt
Kingstonian 0 0 15:00 Bognor Regis Town
Leatherhead 0 0 15:00 East Thurrock United
Lewes 0 0 15:00 Bishops Stortford
Margate 0 0 15:00 Haringey Borough
Merstham 0 0 15:00 Hornchurch
Potters Bar Town 0 0 15:00 Worthing
Wingate & Finchley 0 0 15:00 Horsham
Belgian First Division A
KAS Eupen 0 0 15:15 Mechelen
Charleroi 0 0 17:30 Cercle Brugge KSV
RFC Seraing 0 0 17:30 Oud-Heverlee Leuven
Antwerp 0 0 19:45 Zulte-Waregem
Southern Premier League South
Farnborough 0 0 15:00 Weston-s-Mare
Hendon 0 0 15:00 Yate
Kings Langley 0 0 15:00 Dorchester
Merthyr Town 0 0 15:00 Gosport Borough
Metropolitan Police 0 0 15:00 Truro City
Poole Town 0 0 15:00 Hartley Wintney
Swindon Supermarine 0 0 15:00 Beaconsfield
Taunton 0 0 15:00 Chesham
Tiverton Town 0 0 15:00 Harrow Borough
Walton Casuals 0 0 15:00 Salisbury FC
Wimborne Town 0 0 15:00 Hayes & Yeading
National League North
AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 Alfreton Town
AFC Telford United 0 0 15:00 Spennymoor Town
Boston United 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Brackley Town 0 0 15:00 Kidderminster Harriers
Bradford P A 0 0 15:00 Gloucester
Chester FC 0 0 15:00 Kettering Town
Chorley 0 0 15:00 Blyth Spartans
Curzon Ashton 0 0 15:00 Farsley
Hereford FC 0 0 15:00 Darlington
Leamington 0 0 15:00 Guiseley
Southport 0 0 15:00 York City
Hungarian Liga
Gyirmot FC Gyor 0 0 00:00 MOL Vidi FC
Paksi SE 0 0 00:00 Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club
Ujpesti Football Club 0 0 00:00 Budapest Honved
Zalaegerszegi TE 0 0 00:00 Puskas FC
Italian Serie B
Monza 0 0 13:00 Crotone
Parma 0 0 13:00 Lecce
Reggina 0 0 13:00 Cosenza
Ternana U 0 0 13:00 Alessandria
Frosinone 0 0 15:15 Benevento
Greek Super League
Atromitos Athens 0 0 15:15 Apollon Smyrnis

