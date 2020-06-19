Football Fixtures

Date Competitions

September 2020

Saturday 19th September

Premier League
Everton 5 2 12:30 West Bromwich Albion FT
Leeds United 0 0 15:00 Fulham
Home 7/10 14/5 Away 15/4
Manchester United 0 0 17:30 Crystal Palace
Home 4/11 4/1 Away 7/1
Arsenal 0 0 20:00 West Ham United
Home 4/7 100/30 Away 17/4
Sky Bet Championship
Nottingham Forest 0 2 12:30 Cardiff City FT
Blackburn Rovers 0 0 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers
Home 4/7 16/5 Away 17/4
Brentford 0 0 15:00 Huddersfield Town
Home 1/2 100/30 Away 21/4
Luton Town 0 0 15:00 Derby County
Home 17/10 9/4 Away 13/8
Middlesbrough 0 0 15:00 Bournemouth
Home 2/1 23/10 Away 11/8
Norwich City 0 0 15:00 Preston North End
Home 21/20 12/5 Away 13/5
Reading 0 0 15:00 Barnsley
Home 11/8 12/5 Away 19/10
Rotherham United 0 0 15:00 Millwall
Home 19/10 21/10 Away 29/20
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 15:00 Watford
Home 6/4 11/5 Away 2/1
Swansea City 0 0 15:00 Birmingham City
Home 6/5 21/10 Away 5/2
Sky Bet League One
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Argyle
Home 6/4 11/5 Away 8/5
Blackpool 0 0 15:00 Swindon Town
Home 1/1 11/5 Away 5/2
Bristol Rovers 0 0 15:00 Ipswich Town
Home 12/5 11/5 Away 21/20
Burton Albion 0 0 15:00 Accrington Stanley
Home 13/10 11/5 Away 9/5
Charlton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Doncaster Rovers
Home 11/8 23/10 Away 17/10
Hull City 0 0 15:00 Crewe Alexandra
Home 17/20 5/2 Away 13/5
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 15:00 Lincoln City
Home 13/10 9/4 Away 7/4
Oxford United 0 0 15:00 Sunderland
Home 2/1 21/10 Away 5/4
Peterborough United 0 0 15:00 Fleetwood Town
Home 5/4 11/5 Away 19/10
Shrewsbury Town 0 0 15:00 Northampton Town
Home 17/20 12/5 Away 11/4
Wigan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Gillingham
Home 6/5 23/10 Away 19/10
Sky Bet League Two
Carlisle United 2 0 13:00 Southend United FT
Colchester United 0 0 15:00 Bolton Wanderers
Home 23/20 23/10 Away 2/1
Crawley Town 0 0 15:00 Scunthorpe United
Home 23/20 9/4 Away 21/10
Exeter City 0 0 15:00 Port Vale
Home 11/8 21/10 Away 9/5
Forest Green Rovers 0 0 15:00 Bradford City
Home 6/5 2/1 Away 11/5
Grimsby Town 0 0 15:00 Salford City
Home 21/10 11/5 Away 23/20
Harrogate Town 0 0 15:00 Walsall
Home 8/5 11/5 Away 8/5
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Mansfield Town
Home 13/8 9/4 Away 29/20
Morecambe 0 0 15:00 Cambridge United
Home 11/8 21/10 Away 9/5
Newport County AFC 0 0 15:00 Barrow
Home 21/20 21/10 Away 5/2
Stevenage 0 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Home 13/8 21/10 Away 6/4
Tranmere Rovers 0 0 15:00 Cheltenham Town
Home 7/5 11/5 Away 17/10
German Bundesliga
1. FC Union Berlin 0 0 14:30 FC Augsburg
Cologne 1 1 14:30 Hoffenheim
Eintracht Frankfurt 0 0 14:30 Arminia Bielefeld
Stuttgart 0 2 14:30 SC Freiburg
Werder Bremen 0 0 14:30 Hertha Berlin
Borussia Dortmund 0 0 17:30 M'gladbach
Home 8/13 16/5 Away 19/5
Scottish Premiership
Celtic 0 0 15:00 Livingston
Home 1/4 19/4 Away 10/1
Dundee United 0 0 15:00 St Mirren
Home 19/20 11/4 Away 13/5
Kilmarnock 0 0 15:00 Hamilton Academical
Home 8/11 29/10 Away 7/2
St. Johnstone 0 0 15:00 Ross County
Home 17/20 5/2 Away 16/5
Dutch Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 0 0 15:30 PEC Zwolle
Home 1/4 9/2 Away 8/1
Vitesse Arnhem 0 0 17:45 Sparta Rotterdam
Home 8/13 16/5 Away 7/2
PSV Eindhoven 0 0 19:00 Emmen
Home 1/8 15/2 Away 14/1
Fortuna Sittard 0 0 20:00 Heerenveen
Home 11/5 29/10 Away 19/20
League of Ireland Premier Division
Shelbourne 0 0 19:30 Finn Harps
Friendly Match
Inter Milan 0 0 17:00 Pisa
French Ligue 1
RC Lens 0 0 16:00 Bordeaux
Home 13/10 21/10 Away 23/10
Rennes 0 0 20:00 Monaco
Home 6/5 5/2 Away 21/10
Spanish La Liga
Villarreal 0 0 15:00 Eibar
Home 8/13 11/4 Away 9/2
Getafe 0 0 17:30 Osasuna
Home 1/1 11/5 Away 3/1
Celta Vigo 0 0 20:00 Valencia
Home 21/20 5/2 Away 5/2
Italian Serie A
Fiorentina 0 0 17:00 Torino
Home 17/20 14/5 Away 29/10
Verona 0 0 19:45 Roma
Home 7/2 3/1 Away 7/10
American MLS League
Seattle Sounders FC 3 0 03:00 Los Angeles Football Club FT
Sporting Kansas City 0 0 20:30 FC Dallas
New England Revolution 0 0 21:30 New York City FC
Chinese Super League
Tianjin Teda P P 07:30 Henan Jianye
Postponed : Other
Shandong Luneng P P 11:35 Dalian Yifang
Postponed : Other
Wuhan Zall P P 11:35 Shenzen
Postponed : Other
Northern Premier League
Atherton Collieries 0 0 15:00 Scarborough Athletic
Bamber Bridge 0 0 15:00 Matlock Town
Basford United 0 0 15:00 Warrington Town
Buxton 0 0 15:00 Radcliffe
FC United of Manchester 0 0 15:00 Nantwich Town
Gainsborough Trinity 0 0 15:00 Hyde
Morpeth Town 0 0 15:00 Grantham
South Shields 0 0 15:00 Mickleover Sports
Stafford Rangers 0 0 15:00 Ashton Utd
Stalybridge 0 0 15:00 Lancaster City
Witton Albion 0 0 15:00 Whitby Town
Isthmian League
Bishops Stortford 0 0 15:00 Bognor Regis Town
Brightlingsea Regent 0 0 15:00 Margate
Carshalton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Potters Bar Town
Cheshunt 0 0 15:00 East Thurrock United
Corinthian Casuals 0 0 15:00 Haringey Borough
Cray Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Kingstonian
Enfield Town 0 0 15:00 Lewes
Folkestone Invicta 0 0 15:00 Worthing
Hornchurch 0 0 15:00 Merstham
Leatherhead 0 0 15:00 Horsham
Welsh Premier League
Barry Town 0 0 14:30 Caernarfon Town
Haverfordwest County 0 0 17:45 Newtown AFC
Southern Premier League
Beaconsfield 0 0 15:00 Poole Town
Chesham 0 0 15:00 Gosport Borough
Dorchester 0 0 15:00 Weston-s-Mare
Farnborough 0 0 15:00 Swindon Supermarine
Hayes & Yeading 0 0 15:00 Taunton
Metropolitan Police 0 0 15:00 Yate
Salisbury FC 0 0 15:00 Hendon
Tiverton Town 0 0 15:00 Wimborne Town
Truro City 0 0 15:00 Harrow Borough
Walton Casuals 0 0 15:00 Hartley Wintney
Polish Ekstraklasa
Lech Poznan 0 0 00:00 TBC
Pogon Szczecin 0 0 16:30 Slask Wroclaw
Legia Warsaw 0 0 19:00 Gornik Zabrze
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Nacional 0 0 16:00 Boavista
Sporting Lisbon P P 18:30 Gil Vicente
Postponed : Other
FC Porto 0 0 21:00 Braga
Danish Superliga
FC Midtjylland 0 0 14:30 Lyngby BK
Finnish Veikkausliga
Ilves 0 0 15:00 FC Haka
Norwegian Eliteserien
Valerenga 0 0 17:00 Molde
Sarpsborg 0 0 19:30 Mjondalen
Greek Super League
Panetolikos 0 0 18:30 AEK Athens
League of Ireland First Division
Bray Wanderers P P 20:45 Athlone
Drogheda P P 20:45 Cabinteely
Longford Town P P 20:45 Wexford Youths
U.C.D P P 20:45 Galway United FC

