Atherton Collieries
0
0
15:00
Scarborough Athletic
Bamber Bridge
0
0
15:00
Matlock Town
Basford United
0
0
15:00
Warrington Town
Buxton
0
0
15:00
Radcliffe
FC United of Manchester
0
0
15:00
Nantwich Town
Gainsborough Trinity
0
0
15:00
Hyde
Morpeth Town
0
0
15:00
Grantham
South Shields
0
0
15:00
Mickleover Sports
Stafford Rangers
0
0
15:00
Ashton Utd
Stalybridge
0
0
15:00
Lancaster City
Witton Albion
0
0
15:00
Whitby Town
Bishops Stortford
0
0
15:00
Bognor Regis Town
Brightlingsea Regent
0
0
15:00
Margate
Carshalton Athletic
0
0
15:00
Potters Bar Town
Cheshunt
0
0
15:00
East Thurrock United
Corinthian Casuals
0
0
15:00
Haringey Borough
Cray Wanderers
0
0
15:00
Kingstonian
Enfield Town
0
0
15:00
Lewes
Folkestone Invicta
0
0
15:00
Worthing
Hornchurch
0
0
15:00
Merstham
Leatherhead
0
0
15:00
Horsham
Barry Town
0
0
14:30
Caernarfon Town
Haverfordwest County
0
0
17:45
Newtown AFC
Beaconsfield
0
0
15:00
Poole Town
Chesham
0
0
15:00
Gosport Borough
Dorchester
0
0
15:00
Weston-s-Mare
Farnborough
0
0
15:00
Swindon Supermarine
Hayes & Yeading
0
0
15:00
Taunton
Metropolitan Police
0
0
15:00
Yate
Salisbury FC
0
0
15:00
Hendon
Tiverton Town
0
0
15:00
Wimborne Town
Truro City
0
0
15:00
Harrow Borough
Walton Casuals
0
0
15:00
Hartley Wintney
Lech Poznan
0
0
00:00
TBC
Pogon Szczecin
0
0
16:30
Slask Wroclaw
Legia Warsaw
0
0
19:00
Gornik Zabrze
Nacional
0
0
16:00
Boavista
Sporting Lisbon
P
P
18:30
Gil Vicente
Postponed : Other
FC Midtjylland
0
0
14:30
Lyngby BK
Valerenga
0
0
17:00
Molde
Sarpsborg
0
0
19:30
Mjondalen
Panetolikos
0
0
18:30
AEK Athens
Bray Wanderers
P
P
20:45
Athlone
Drogheda
P
P
20:45
Cabinteely
Longford Town
P
P
20:45
Wexford Youths
U.C.D
P
P
20:45
Galway United FC