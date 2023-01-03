Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

January 2023

Monday 2nd January

Premier League
Brentford 0 0 17:30 Liverpool
Home 4/1 18/5 Away 11/20
Scottish Premiership
Rangers 0 1 12:30 Celtic
Aberdeen 0 0 15:00 Ross County
Home 4/7 29/10 Away 17/4
Hearts 0 0 15:00 Hibernian
Home 5/4 5/2 Away 15/8
Kilmarnock 0 0 15:00 St Mirren
Home 29/20 11/5 Away 9/5
Livingston 0 0 15:00 Motherwell
Home 15/8 9/4 Away 11/8
St. Johnstone 0 0 15:00 Dundee United
Home 13/10 9/4 Away 2/1
Scottish Championship
Dundee 0 0 15:00 Arbroath
Home 4/11 100/30 Away 13/2
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 Raith Rovers
Home 8/5 9/4 Away 29/20
Inverness CT 0 0 15:00 Cove Rangers
Home 7/5 21/10 Away 7/4
Morton P P 15:00 Ayr United
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Queen's Park 0 0 15:00 Partick Thistle
Home 13/10 5/2 Away 8/5
Sky Bet Championship
Birmingham City 0 0 15:00 Middlesbrough
Home 12/5 11/5 Away 6/5
Norwich City 0 0 15:00 Watford
Home 4/5 13/5 Away 7/2
Stoke City 0 0 15:00 Preston North End
Home 21/20 9/4 Away 11/4
Swansea City 0 0 15:00 Burnley
Home 9/5 23/10 Away 6/4
West Bromwich Albion 0 0 15:00 Reading
Home 11/20 3/1 Away 5/1
Wigan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Hull City
Home 9/5 21/10 Away 8/5
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 20:00 Sheffield United
Home 23/10 23/10 Away 6/5
Scottish League 1
Airdrieonians 0 0 15:00 Edinburgh City
Dunfermline Athletic P P 15:00 Falkirk
Postponed : Frozen Pitch
Peterhead 0 0 15:00 Montrose
Scottish League 2
Forfar Athletic 0 0 15:00 Elgin City
Sky Bet League One
Barnsley 0 0 15:00 Bolton Wanderers
Home 11/10 11/5 Away 12/5
Derby County 0 0 15:00 Accrington Stanley
Home 4/9 100/30 Away 11/2
Lincoln City 0 0 15:00 Ipswich Town
Home 21/4 3/1 Away 1/2
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 15:00 Cambridge United
Home 1/4 9/2 Away 19/2
Sky Bet League Two
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Rochdale
Home 10/11 12/5 Away 14/5
Newport County AFC 0 0 15:00 Crawley Town
Home 11/20 14/5 Away 19/4
Northampton Town 0 0 15:00 Leyton Orient
Home 11/8 21/10 Away 2/1
Stevenage 0 0 15:00 Gillingham
Home 2/5 16/5 Away 7/1
National League
Boreham Wood 0 0 15:00 Barnet
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 York City
Maidstone Utd 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
Northern Irish Premiership
Ballymena United 0 0 15:00 Glentoran
Carrick Rangers 0 0 15:00 Crusaders
Cliftonville 0 0 15:00 Larne
Linfield 0 0 15:00 Coleraine
Newry City 0 0 15:00 Glenavon
Portadown 0 0 15:00 Dungannon Swifts
French Ligue 1
Strasbourg 0 0 14:00 Troyes
Home 17/20 14/5 Away 29/10
Lille 0 0 16:00 Reims
Home 8/13 3/1 Away 17/4
Montpellier 0 0 18:00 Marseille
Home 17/4 3/1 Away 8/13
Rennes 0 0 20:00 Nice
Home 10/11 5/2 Away 3/1
National League North
Scarborough Athletic 0 0 13:00 Darlington
Southport 0 0 15:00 Curzon Ashton
Southern Premier League South
North Leigh 0 0 13:00 Chesham
Hanwell Town 0 0 13:30 Beaconsfield
Bracknell Town 0 0 15:00 Hartley Wintney
Dorchester 0 0 15:00 Yate
Gosport Borough 0 0 15:00 Winchester City
Hayes & Yeading 0 0 15:00 Harrow Borough
Merthyr Town 0 0 15:00 Swindon Supermarine
Metropolitan Police 0 0 15:00 Hendon
Salisbury FC 0 0 15:00 Poole Town
Truro City 0 0 15:00 Tiverton Town
Weston-s-Mare 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Parkway
Isthmian League
Brightlingsea Regent 0 0 13:00 Bishops Stortford
Haringey Borough 0 0 13:00 Enfield Town
Bowers & Pitsea 0 0 14:00 Billericay Town
Aveley 0 0 15:00 Canvey Island
Cray Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Herne Bay
Folkestone Invicta 0 0 15:00 Margate
Hornchurch 0 0 15:00 Carshalton Athletic
Horsham 0 0 15:00 Hastings United
Kingstonian 0 0 15:00 Corinthian Casuals
Lewes 0 0 15:00 Bognor Regis Town
Potters Bar Town 0 0 15:00 Wingate & Finchley
Northern Premier League
Belper Town 0 0 13:00 Stafford Rangers
Ashton Utd 0 0 15:00 Hyde
Atherton Collieries 0 0 15:00 Lancaster City
Bamber Bridge 0 0 15:00 Guiseley
Gainsborough Trinity 0 0 15:00 Matlock Town
Morpeth Town 0 0 15:00 South Shields
Nantwich Town 0 0 15:00 Warrington Town
Radcliffe 0 0 15:00 FC United of Manchester
Whitby Town 0 0 15:00 Marske Utd

