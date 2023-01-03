Scarborough Athletic
0
0
13:00
Darlington
Southport
0
0
15:00
Curzon Ashton
North Leigh
0
0
13:00
Chesham
Hanwell Town
0
0
13:30
Beaconsfield
Bracknell Town
0
0
15:00
Hartley Wintney
Dorchester
0
0
15:00
Yate
Gosport Borough
0
0
15:00
Winchester City
Hayes & Yeading
0
0
15:00
Harrow Borough
Merthyr Town
0
0
15:00
Swindon Supermarine
Metropolitan Police
0
0
15:00
Hendon
Salisbury FC
0
0
15:00
Poole Town
Truro City
0
0
15:00
Tiverton Town
Weston-s-Mare
0
0
15:00
Plymouth Parkway
Brightlingsea Regent
0
0
13:00
Bishops Stortford
Haringey Borough
0
0
13:00
Enfield Town
Bowers & Pitsea
0
0
14:00
Billericay Town
Aveley
0
0
15:00
Canvey Island
Cray Wanderers
0
0
15:00
Herne Bay
Folkestone Invicta
0
0
15:00
Margate
Hornchurch
0
0
15:00
Carshalton Athletic
Horsham
0
0
15:00
Hastings United
Kingstonian
0
0
15:00
Corinthian Casuals
Lewes
0
0
15:00
Bognor Regis Town
Potters Bar Town
0
0
15:00
Wingate & Finchley
Belper Town
0
0
13:00
Stafford Rangers
Ashton Utd
0
0
15:00
Hyde
Atherton Collieries
0
0
15:00
Lancaster City
Bamber Bridge
0
0
15:00
Guiseley
Gainsborough Trinity
0
0
15:00
Matlock Town
Morpeth Town
0
0
15:00
South Shields
Nantwich Town
0
0
15:00
Warrington Town
Radcliffe
0
0
15:00
FC United of Manchester
Whitby Town
0
0
15:00
Marske Utd