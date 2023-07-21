Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

October 2023

Saturday 21st October

Premier League
Liverpool 0 0 12:30 Everton
Bournemouth 0 0 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Home 5/4 5/2 Away 2/1
Brentford 0 0 15:00 Burnley
Home 4/5 13/5 Away 100/30
Manchester City 0 0 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Home 1/3 9/2 Away 7/1
Newcastle United 0 0 15:00 Crystal Palace
Home 2/5 18/5 Away 7/1
Nottingham Forest 0 0 15:00 Luton Town
Home 7/10 13/5 Away 4/1
Chelsea 0 0 17:30 Arsenal
Home 21/10 23/10 Away 13/10
Sheffield United 0 0 20:00 Manchester United
Home 15/2 19/4 Away 3/10
Women's Super League
Aston Villa Women 1 0 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur Women
Leicester City Women 0 0 17:15 Manchester City Women
Sky Bet Championship
Preston North End 1 0 12:30 Millwall
Blackburn Rovers 0 0 15:00 Cardiff City
Home 19/20 14/5 Away 5/2
Bristol City 0 0 15:00 Coventry City
Home 8/5 12/5 Away 13/8
Huddersfield Town 0 0 15:00 Queens Park Rangers
Home 5/6 13/5 Away 16/5
Hull City 0 0 15:00 Southampton
Home 19/10 5/2 Away 13/10
Middlesbrough 0 0 15:00 Birmingham City
Home 7/10 14/5 Away 19/5
Norwich City 0 0 15:00 Leeds United
Home 5/2 11/4 Away 19/20
Stoke City 0 0 15:00 Sunderland
Home 5/4 12/5 Away 21/10
Swansea City 0 0 15:00 Leicester City
Home 7/2 3/1 Away 7/10
Watford 0 0 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday
Home 5/6 5/2 Away 100/30
West Bromwich Albion 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Argyle
Home 8/13 16/5 Away 4/1
Sky Bet League One
Bolton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Northampton Town
Home 4/5 13/5 Away 3/1
Burton Albion 0 0 15:00 Bristol Rovers
Home 8/5 12/5 Away 6/4
Charlton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Reading
Home 7/10 29/10 Away 16/5
Cheltenham Town 0 0 15:00 Cambridge United
Home 2/1 21/10 Away 11/8
Exeter City 0 0 15:00 Wigan Athletic
Home 11/10 12/5 Away 11/5
Fleetwood Town 0 0 15:00 Lincoln City
Home 6/5 9/4 Away 11/5
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Barnsley
Home 8/5 12/5 Away 6/4
Oxford United 0 0 15:00 Blackpool
Home 19/20 5/2 Away 13/5
Peterborough United 0 0 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers
Home 7/10 29/10 Away 100/30
Portsmouth 0 0 15:00 Carlisle United
Home 4/11 19/5 Away 13/2
Shrewsbury Town 0 0 15:00 Derby County
Home 100/30 5/2 Away 3/4
Stevenage 0 0 15:00 Port Vale
Home 17/20 5/2 Away 29/10
Sky Bet League Two
Accrington Stanley 0 0 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons
Home 13/10 5/2 Away 9/5
Barrow 0 0 15:00 AFC Wimbledon
Home 7/4 11/5 Away 6/4
Bradford City 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
Home 19/10 5/2 Away 6/5
Colchester United 0 0 15:00 Harrogate Town
Home 19/20 13/5 Away 5/2
Crawley Town 0 0 15:00 Crewe Alexandra
Home 5/4 13/5 Away 9/5
Gillingham 0 0 15:00 Notts County
Home 7/5 11/4 Away 6/4
Mansfield Town P P 15:00 Forest Green Rovers
Postponed : Weather
Salford City 0 0 15:00 Swindon Town
Home 2/1 13/5 Away 23/20
Stockport County 0 0 15:00 Grimsby Town
Home 4/9 100/30 Away 21/4
Sutton United 0 0 15:00 Morecambe
Home 29/20 12/5 Away 13/8
Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock 0 0 15:00 Livingston
Home 5/6 12/5 Away 16/5
Rangers 0 0 15:00 Hibernian
Home 1/3 17/4 Away 13/2
Ross County P P 15:00 St Mirren
Postponed : Weather
St. Johnstone P P 15:00 Motherwell
Postponed : Weather
Aberdeen P P 18:00 Dundee
Postponed : Weather
Scottish Championship
Arbroath P P 15:00 Raith Rovers
Postponed : Weather
Dunfermline Athletic 0 0 15:00 Ayr United
Home 17/20 12/5 Away 11/4
Morton P P 15:00 Inverness CT
Postponed : Weather
Partick Thistle 0 0 15:00 Dundee United
Home 7/4 9/4 Away 13/10
Scottish League 1
Alloa Athletic 0 0 15:00 Kelty Hearts
Annan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Queen Of The South
Cove Rangers P P 15:00 Montrose
Postponed : Weather
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 Edinburgh City
Stirling Albion 0 0 15:00 Falkirk
Scottish League 2
Bonnyrigg Rose 0 0 15:00 Clyde
East Fife 0 0 15:00 Stranraer
Elgin City P P 15:00 Forfar Athletic
Postponed : Weather
Spartans 0 0 15:00 Dumbarton
Stenhousemuir P P 15:00 Peterhead
Postponed : Weather
National League
AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 Ebbsfleet United
Aldershot Town 0 0 15:00 Hartlepool United
Altrincham P P 15:00 Dorking Wanderers
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Oxford City
Chesterfield P P 15:00 Gateshead
Postponed : Other
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Woking
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 York City
FC Halifax 0 0 15:00 Kidderminster Harriers
Rochdale 0 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Southend United 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
Wealdstone 0 0 17:30 Boreham Wood
German Bundesliga
1. FC Union Berlin 0 0 14:30 Stuttgart
Home 17/10 23/10 Away 8/5
Hoffenheim 0 0 14:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
Home 23/20 5/2 Away 11/5
SC Freiburg 0 0 14:30 Bochum
Home 4/6 3/1 Away 19/5
SV Darmstadt 98 0 0 14:30 RB Leipzig
Home 5/1 19/5 Away 4/9
Wolfsburg 0 0 14:30 Bayer Leverkusen
Home 7/2 3/1 Away 7/10
Mainz 0 0 17:30 Bayern Munich
Home 17/2 21/4 Away 1/4
Spanish La Liga
Real Sociedad 0 0 13:00 Real Mallorca
Getafe 0 0 15:15 Real Betis
Home 11/8 11/5 Away 21/10
Sevilla 0 0 17:30 Real Madrid
Home 16/5 3/1 Away 3/4
Celta Vigo 0 0 20:00 Atletico Madrid
Home 9/4 5/2 Away 23/20
Italian Serie A
Verona 0 0 14:00 Napoli
Home 9/2 16/5 Away 11/20
Torino 0 0 17:00 Inter Milan
Home 4/1 11/4 Away 7/10
Sassuolo 0 0 19:45 Lazio
Home 17/10 5/2 Away 6/4
French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 16:00 Strasbourg
Home 1/7 7/1 Away 16/1
Nice 0 0 20:00 Marseille
Home 13/10 23/10 Away 21/10
Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 0 0 17:45 Fortuna Sittard
Home 1/9 8/1 Away 14/1
RKC Waalwijk 0 0 17:45 FC Volendam
Home 11/20 100/30 Away 19/5
NEC Nijmegen 0 0 19:00 Almere City FC
Home 4/5 11/4 Away 29/10
AZ Alkmaar 0 0 20:00 Heerenveen
Home 2/7 9/2 Away 15/2
Feyenoord 0 0 20:00 Vitesse Arnhem
Home 1/9 15/2 Away 16/1
Northern Irish Premiership
Ballymena United 0 0 15:00 Coleraine
Dungannon Swifts 0 0 15:00 Crusaders
Glentoran 0 0 15:00 Glenavon
Loughgall 0 0 15:00 Newry City
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Eibar Femenino 0 0 11:00 Villarreal Femenino
Real Betis Féminas 0 0 11:00 Valencia Femenino
Sporting de Huelva Femenino 0 0 15:00 Atlético de Madrid Femenino
FC Barcelona Women 0 0 17:30 Granada Femenino
Women's French Division 1
Guingamp Féminines 0 0 14:00 Bordeaux Féminines
Lille Féminines 0 0 14:00 Paris Saint-Germain Women
Saint-Etienne Féminines 0 0 14:00 Le Havre Féminines
Finnish Veikkausliga
FC Lahti 0 0 13:00 Ilves
KTP Kotka 0 0 13:00 IFK Mariehamn
HJK Helsinki 0 0 15:00 KuPS Kuopio
Honka 0 0 15:00 FC Inter Turku
SJK 0 0 15:00 VPS
Welsh Premier League
Bala Town FC 0 0 14:30 Haverfordwest County
Barry Town 0 0 14:30 The New Saints FC
Caernarfon Town 0 0 14:30 Cardiff Metropolitan University
Colwyn Bay P P 14:30 Penybont
Pontypridd United 0 0 14:30 Connah's Quay Nomads
Italian Serie A Women
Internazionale Femminile 0 0 11:30 Napoli Femminile
Sassuolo Femminile 0 0 17:00 FC Como Femminile
The FA Vase
AFC Emley 0 0 15:00 Guisborough Town
AFC St Austell 0 0 15:00 TBC
Ashton Town 0 0 15:00 Whickham
Bedfont 0 0 15:00 Hassocks
Bishop Auckland 0 0 15:00 Northwich Victoria
Blackfield & Langley 0 0 15:00 Tuffley Rovers
Cowes Sports 0 0 15:00 TBC
Crawley Down Gatwick 0 0 15:00 TBC
Fakenham Town 0 0 15:00 Cockfosters
Fareham Town 0 0 15:00 Falmouth Town
Fisher 0 0 15:00 Wembley FC
Heanor Town 0 0 15:00 TBC
St Neots Town 0 0 15:00 Great Wakering
TBC 0 0 15:00 Lordswood
TBC 0 0 15:00 West Allotment
TBC 0 0 15:00 Hullbridge Sports
TBC 0 0 15:00 Mangotsfield
Whitley Bay 0 0 15:00 Bottesford Town
Wisbech Town 0 0 15:00 Tividale
German Bundesliga Women
SC Freiburg Ladies 0 2 11:00 Nürnberg Ladies FT
SGS Essen 0 0 13:00 SV Werder Bremen Ladies
Chinese Super League
Henan Jianye 6 0 08:30 Shijiazhuang Ever Bright FT
Nantong Zhiyun 0 0 12:35 Shanghai Shenhua
Australian A-League
Macarther South West United 1 1 05:30 Brisbane FT
Sydney FC 0 2 09:45 Melbourne Victory FT
American MLS League
Charlotte FC 0 0 23:00 Inter Miami CF
Columbus Crew 0 0 23:00 CF Montréal
FC Cincinnati 0 0 23:00 Atlanta United FC
Nashville SC 0 0 23:00 New York Red Bulls
New England Revolution 0 0 23:00 Philadelphia Union
New York City FC 0 0 23:00 Chicago Fire
Toronto FC 0 0 23:00 Orlando City SC
Italian Serie B
Bari 0 0 13:00 Modena
Cremonese 0 0 13:00 Südtirol
Lecco 0 0 13:00 Ascoli
Pisa 0 0 13:00 Cittadella
Ternana U 0 0 13:00 Brescia
Catanzaro 0 0 15:15 FeralpiSalò
Hungarian NB1
Kisvárda 0 0 11:30 Mezokovesd Zsory
Zalaegerszegi TE 0 0 13:45 Paksi SE
Ujpesti Football Club 0 0 16:00 Kecskemeti TE
Danish Superligaen
FC Copenhagen 0 0 16:00 Vejle BK
Austrian T-Mobile Bundesliga
BW Linz 0 0 16:00 Austria Lustenau
Red Bull Salzburg 0 0 16:00 Linz ASK
Sturm Graz 0 0 16:00 Hartberg
Swedish Allsvenskan
IK Sirius 0 0 16:30 Brommapojkarna
Norwegian Eliteserien
Bodo/Glimt 0 0 14:00 Sandefjord
Brann 0 0 17:00 Molde
Greek Super League
Panetolikos 0 0 15:30 Volos NFC
Aris Salonika 0 0 18:00 Panserraikos
Polish Ekstraklasa
Puszcza Niepolomic 0 0 14:00 Cracovia
Slask Wroclaw 0 0 16:30 Legia Warsaw
Lech Poznan 0 0 19:00 LKS Lódz
German 2. Bundesliga
Hamburg 2 0 12:00 Greuther Furth
SC Paderborn 07 1 0 12:00 St Pauli
VfL Osnabruck 0 1 12:00 SV Wehen Wiesbaden
Fortuna Dusseldorf 0 0 19:30 Kaiserslautern
Japanese J League
Albirex Niigata 1 1 05:00 Sagan Tosu FT
Gamba Osaka 0 1 06:00 Nagoya Grampus Eight FT
Vissel Kobe 3 1 06:00 Kashima Antlers FT
Yokohama F. Marinos 4 1 06:00 Consadole Sapporo FT
Yokohama FC 1 0 06:00 FC Tokyo FT
Kyoto Sanga 0 1 07:00 Shonan Bellmare FT
Sanfrecce Hiroshima 0 0 08:00 Cerezo Osaka FT
National League South
Aveley 0 0 15:00 Truro City
Braintree Town 0 0 15:00 Weston-s-Mare
Chippenham Town 0 0 15:00 St Albans
Dartford 0 0 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville
Dover 0 0 15:00 Hemel Hempstead
Maidstone Utd 0 0 15:00 Farnborough
Slough 0 0 15:00 Chelmsford
Taunton 0 0 15:00 Hampton & Richmond
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 15:00 Bath City
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 Welling United
Weymouth 0 0 15:00 Eastbourne Borough
Worthing 0 0 15:00 Yeovil Town
National League North
Banbury P P 15:00 Darlington
Bishops Stortford 0 0 15:00 Warrington Town
Blyth Spartans 0 0 15:00 Tamworth
Chester FC 0 0 15:00 Scunthorpe United
Farsley 0 0 15:00 Brackley Town
Gloucester 0 0 15:00 Alfreton Town
Hereford FC 0 0 15:00 Curzon Ashton
Peterborough Sports 0 0 15:00 Southport
Rushall Olympic 0 0 15:00 Chorley
Scarborough Athletic 0 0 15:00 Buxton
South Shields 0 0 15:00 Kings Lynn Town
Spennymoor Town P P 15:00 Boston United
Isthmian League
Billericay Town 0 0 15:00 Hastings United
Carshalton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Horsham
Cheshunt 0 0 15:00 Haringey Borough
Concord Rangers 0 0 15:00 Chatham Town
Hornchurch 0 0 15:00 Bognor Regis Town
Kingstonian 0 0 15:00 Folkestone Invicta
Lewes 0 0 15:00 Enfield Town
Margate 0 0 15:00 Hashtag United
Potters Bar Town 0 0 15:00 Cray Wanderers
Whitehawk 0 0 15:00 Dulwich Hamlet
Wingate & Finchley 0 0 15:00 Canvey Island
Northern Premier League
Ashton Utd 0 0 15:00 Radcliffe
Atherton Collieries 0 0 15:00 Marske Utd
Basford United 0 0 15:00 FC United of Manchester
Marine 0 0 15:00 Lancaster City
Stafford Rangers 0 0 15:00 Bamber Bridge
Whitby Town 0 0 15:00 Matlock Town
Workington 0 0 15:00 Gainsborough Trinity
Worksop 0 0 15:00 Bradford P A
Southern Premier League South
Bracknell Town 0 0 15:00 AFC Totton
Didcot Town 0 0 15:00 Salisbury FC
Gosport Borough 0 0 15:00 Tiverton Town
Hayes & Yeading 0 0 15:00 Merthyr Town
Hendon 0 0 15:00 Dorchester
Plymouth Parkway 0 0 15:00 Basingstoke Town
Poole Town 0 0 15:00 Chesham
Sholing 0 0 15:00 Hungerford Town
Swindon Supermarine 0 0 15:00 Hanwell Town
Walton & Hersham 0 0 15:00 Beaconsfield
Winchester City 0 0 15:00 Harrow Borough
Belgian First Division A
KV Kortrijk 0 0 15:00 Club Brugge
RWDM 0 0 17:15 Westerlo
Charleroi 0 0 19:45 Antwerp

