Date Competitions Sky Bet

August 2021

Sunday 22nd August

Premier League
Southampton 1 1 14:00 Manchester United FT
Bet on Football with
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 1 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur FT
Arsenal 0 0 16:30 Chelsea
Home 100/30 5/2 Away 5/6
Scottish Premiership
Dundee 2 2 12:00 Hibernian FT
Hearts 1 1 15:00 Aberdeen
Home 17/20 12/5 Away 3/1
Ross County 1 3 15:00 Rangers
Home 14/1 11/2 Away 1/5
St. Johnstone 0 1 15:00 Dundee United
Home 10/11 23/10 Away 100/30
German Bundesliga
Hoffenheim 2 2 14:30 1. FC Union Berlin FT
Bayern Munich 0 0 16:30 Cologne
Home 1/12 10/1 Away 20/1
International Match
El Salvador 0 0 04:00 Costa Rica FT
FA Women's National League - Northern Premier Division
Burnley Ladies 0 0 14:00 Nottingham Forest Ladies
Derby County Ladies 0 0 14:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Ladies
Hull City Ladies 0 0 14:00 Brighouse Town Ladies
Middlesbrough Ladies 0 0 14:00 Huddersfield Town Ladies
Stoke City Ladies 0 0 14:00 Fylde Ladies
FA Women's National League - Southern Premier Division
Cardiff City Ladies 0 0 14:00 Portsmouth Ladies
Chichester City Ladies 0 0 14:00 Oxford United Women
Gillingham Ladies 0 0 14:00 Hounslow Women
Ipswich Town Ladies 0 0 14:00 Crawley Wasps Ladies
London Bees 0 0 14:00 Keynsham Town Ladies
London Bees P P 14:00 Crawley Wasps Ladies
Plymouth Argyle Ladies 0 0 14:30 Southampton Women
Dutch Eredivisie
FC Twente 1 1 11:15 Ajax FT
Feyenoord 2 0 13:30 Go Ahead Eagles FT
Vitesse Arnhem 0 2 15:45 Willem II
Home 7/10 11/4 Away 16/5
French Ligue 1
Lyon 3 3 12:00 Clermont FT
Bordeaux 1 1 14:00 Angers FT
Metz 1 1 14:00 Reims FT
Montpellier 3 1 14:00 Lorient FT
Strasbourg 1 1 14:00 Troyes FT
Rennes 0 0 16:00 Nantes
Home 8/13 5/2 Away 9/2
Nice 0 0 19:45 Marseille
Home 6/4 12/5 Away 7/4
Spanish La Liga
Real Sociedad 0 0 16:00 Rayo Vallecano
Atletico Madrid 0 0 18:30 Elche
Home 1/4 19/4 Away 12/1
Levante 0 0 21:00 Real Madrid
Home 17/4 100/30 Away 4/7
Italian Serie A
Bologna 0 0 17:30 Salernitana
Home 8/15 3/1 Away 19/4
Udinese 0 0 17:30 Juventus
Home 6/1 7/2 Away 4/9
Napoli 0 0 19:45 Venezia
Home 1/5 11/2 Away 10/1
Roma 0 0 19:45 Fiorentina
Home 8/11 14/5 Away 16/5
American MLS League
D.C. United 1 2 01:00 Atlanta United FC FT
Inter Miami CF 3 1 01:00 Toronto FC FT
New England Revolution 4 1 01:00 FC Cincinnati FT
Orlando City SC 1 0 01:00 Chicago Fire FT
Philadelphia Union 1 1 01:00 CF Montréal FT
Houston Dynamo 2 2 01:30 FC Dallas FT
Austin FC 3 1 02:00 Portland Timbers FT
Colorado Rapids 2 1 02:00 Real Salt Lake FT
Vancouver Whitecaps 2 1 03:00 Los Angeles Football Club FT
New York Red Bulls P P 03:52 New York City FC
Postponed : Weather
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Tondela 0 2 15:30 Portimonense
Maritimo 0 0 18:00 FC Porto
Vitoria de Guimaraes 0 0 20:30 Vizela
Belgian First Division A
Anderlecht P P 12:30 AA Gent
Zulte-Waregem 0 0 15:00 Charleroi
Club Brugge 0 0 17:30 KFCO Beerschot-Wilrijk
Mechelen 0 0 20:00 Union Saint-Gilloise
Polish Ekstraklasa
Piast Gliwice 0 0 14:00 Slask Wroclaw
Lech Poznan 0 0 16:30 Lechia Gdansk
Raków Czestochowa P P 16:30 Gornik Zabrze
Legia Warsaw P P 19:00 LKS Nieciecza
Danish Superliga
Randers FC 1 1 13:00 Aalborg BK FT
FC Copenhagen 0 0 15:00 Sonderjyske
Finnish Veikkausliga
HIFK Helsinki 0 0 16:30 KuPS Kuopio
IFK Mariehamn 0 0 16:30 Honka
Italian Serie B
Reggina 0 0 17:00 Monza
Ternana U 0 0 17:00 Brescia
Ascoli 0 0 19:30 Cosenza
Benevento 0 0 19:30 Alessandria
Cremonese 0 0 19:30 Lecce
Crotone 0 0 19:30 Como
Pisa 0 0 19:30 Spal
Norwegian Eliteserien
Bodo/Glimt 0 0 17:00 Kristiansund BK
Haugesund 0 0 17:00 Lillestrom
Sandefjord 0 0 17:00 Tromso
Valerenga 0 0 17:00 Viking
Rosenborg 0 0 19:00 Odd Grenland
Hungarian Liga
Mezokovesd Zsory 0 0 14:45 Gyirmot FC Gyor
Ujpesti Football Club 0 0 17:00 MTK Budapest
Swedish Allsvenskan
Halmstads BK 0 0 14:00 Norrkoping
IF Elfsborg 0 0 14:00 Hammarby IF
AIK 0 0 16:30 Hacken
Orebro 0 0 16:30 IK Sirius

