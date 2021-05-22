Tondela
0
2
15:30
Portimonense
Maritimo
0
0
18:00
FC Porto
Vitoria de Guimaraes
0
0
20:30
Vizela
Anderlecht
P
P
12:30
AA Gent
Zulte-Waregem
0
0
15:00
Charleroi
Club Brugge
0
0
17:30
KFCO Beerschot-Wilrijk
Mechelen
0
0
20:00
Union Saint-Gilloise
Piast Gliwice
0
0
14:00
Slask Wroclaw
Lech Poznan
0
0
16:30
Lechia Gdansk
Raków Czestochowa
P
P
16:30
Gornik Zabrze
Legia Warsaw
P
P
19:00
LKS Nieciecza
Randers FC
1
1
13:00
Aalborg BK
FT
FC Copenhagen
0
0
15:00
Sonderjyske
HIFK Helsinki
0
0
16:30
KuPS Kuopio
IFK Mariehamn
0
0
16:30
Honka
Ternana U
0
0
17:00
Brescia
Benevento
0
0
19:30
Alessandria
Cremonese
0
0
19:30
Lecce
Bodo/Glimt
0
0
17:00
Kristiansund BK
Haugesund
0
0
17:00
Lillestrom
Sandefjord
0
0
17:00
Tromso
Valerenga
0
0
17:00
Viking
Rosenborg
0
0
19:00
Odd Grenland
Mezokovesd Zsory
0
0
14:45
Gyirmot FC Gyor
Ujpesti Football Club
0
0
17:00
MTK Budapest
Halmstads BK
0
0
14:00
Norrkoping
IF Elfsborg
0
0
14:00
Hammarby IF
Orebro
0
0
16:30
IK Sirius