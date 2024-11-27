Football Fixtures

Date Competitions

November 2024

Tuesday 26th November

UEFA Champions League
SK Slovan Bratislava 0 0 17:45 AC Milan
Sparta Prague 0 0 17:45 Atletico Madrid
BSC Young Boys Bern 0 0 20:00 Atalanta
Barcelona 0 0 20:00 Brest
Bayer Leverkusen 0 0 20:00 Red Bull Salzburg
Bayern Munich 0 0 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain
Inter Milan 0 0 20:00 RB Leipzig
Manchester City 0 0 20:00 Feyenoord
Sporting Lisbon 0 0 20:00 Arsenal
Sky Bet Championship
Burnley 0 0 19:45 Coventry City
Hull City 0 0 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday
Norwich City 0 0 19:45 Plymouth Argyle
Sheffield United 0 0 19:45 Oxford United
Stoke City 0 0 19:45 Preston North End
Watford 0 0 19:45 Bristol City
Sunderland 0 0 20:00 West Bromwich Albion
Sky Bet League One
Barnsley 0 0 19:45 Reading
Bristol Rovers 0 0 19:45 Blackpool
Burton Albion 0 0 19:45 Charlton Athletic
Cambridge United 0 0 19:45 Bolton Wanderers
Exeter City 0 0 19:45 Birmingham City
Leyton Orient 0 0 19:45 Huddersfield Town
Wigan Athletic 0 0 19:45 Northampton Town
Wrexham 0 0 19:45 Lincoln City
Wycombe Wanderers 0 0 19:45 Mansfield Town
Sky Bet League Two
Tranmere Rovers 0 0 19:45 AFC Wimbledon
Walsall 0 0 19:45 Bromley
Scottish Premiership
Hibernian 0 0 19:45 Aberdeen
Spanish Copa del Rey
Manises 0 0 18:00 Getafe
Parla Escuela 0 0 18:00 Valencia
National League
Altrincham 0 0 19:45 York City
Braintree Town 0 0 19:45 Maidenhead United
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 19:45 Aldershot Town
Gateshead 0 0 19:45 Rochdale
Hartlepool United 0 0 19:45 AFC Fylde
Oldham Athletic 0 0 19:45 Boston United
Sutton United 0 0 19:45 Solihull Moors
Woking 0 0 19:45 Southend United
National League South
Bath City 0 0 19:45 Salisbury FC
Chesham 0 0 19:45 Hampton & Richmond
Chippenham Town 0 0 19:45 Slough
Enfield Town 0 0 19:45 Hornchurch
Farnborough 0 0 19:45 Worthing
Maidstone Utd 0 0 19:45 Eastbourne Borough
Torquay United 0 0 19:45 Weston-s-Mare
Welling United 0 0 19:45 Tonbridge Angels
Weymouth 0 0 19:45 Truro City
National League North
Alfreton Town 0 0 19:45 South Shields
Chester FC 0 0 19:45 Oxford City
Curzon Ashton 0 0 19:45 Southport
Darlington 0 0 19:45 Scunthorpe United
Farsley 0 0 19:45 Chorley
Kings Lynn Town 0 0 19:45 Kidderminster Harriers
Leamington 0 0 19:45 Needham Market
Marine 0 0 19:45 Spennymoor Town
Peterborough Sports 0 0 19:45 Radcliffe
Rushall Olympic 0 0 19:45 Brackley Town
Scarborough Athletic 0 0 19:45 Warrington Town
Southern Premier League Central
Biggleswade Town 0 0 19:45 Royston Town
Isthmian League
Chichester City 0 0 19:45 Dartford
Cray Valley Paper Mills 0 0 19:45 Bowers & Pitsea
Hastings United 0 0 19:45 Carshalton Athletic
Hendon 0 0 19:45 Whitehawk
Horsham 0 0 19:45 Folkestone Invicta
Lewes 0 0 19:45 Dover
Northern Premier League
Blyth Spartans 0 0 19:45 Bamber Bridge
Mickleover Sports 0 0 19:45 Macclesfield FC
Workington 0 0 19:45 Basford United
Southern Premier League South
Chertsey Town 0 0 19:45 Merthyr Town

