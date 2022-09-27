Football Fixtures

Date Competitions

December 2022

Tuesday 27th December

Premier League
Chelsea 0 0 17:30 Bournemouth
Home 2/7 9/2 Away 9/1
Manchester United 0 0 20:00 Nottingham Forest
Home 1/4 19/4 Away 19/2
Sky Bet Championship
Reading 0 0 17:15 Swansea City
Home 2/1 9/4 Away 7/5
Burnley 0 0 20:00 Birmingham City
Home 8/13 29/10 Away 9/2
Sky Bet League One
Bolton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Derby County
Home 7/5 23/10 Away 7/4
Sky Bet League Two
Leyton Orient 0 0 12:30 Stevenage FT
Chinese Super League
Chengdu Rongcheng 3 1 07:00 Wuhan Zall FT
Guangzhou Evergrande 1 4 07:00 Changchun Yatai FT
Henan Jianye 1 1 07:00 Shanghai Shenhua FT
Shenzen 0 3 07:00 Guangzhou R&F FT
Wuhan Three Towns 2 0 12:00 Hangzhou Greentown FT
Belgian First Division A
Sint-Truidense VV 0 0 19:00 Zulte-Waregem
Westerlo 0 0 19:00 Antwerp
Southern Premier League South
Beaconsfield 0 0 19:45 Bracknell Town
Isthmian League
Corinthian Casuals 1 3 13:00 Aveley FT

