Sky Bet
Premier League
Championship
Scottish Women's Premier League
League One
Euro 2024
League Two
Women's World Cup
Scottish Premiership
Women's Super League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Scottish League Cup
Scottish Cup
Champions League
Europa League
Europa Conference League
Women's Champions League
Women's European Championship
Women's European Championship Qualifiers
UEFA Nations League
European U21 Championship
Internationals
FA Cup
Carabao Cup
EFL Trophy
Bundesliga
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
MLS
Chinese Super League
Africa Cup of Nations
Copa America
UEFA Women's Nations League
World Cup
National League
National League North
National League South
September 2024
Saturday 28th September
Premier League
Newcastle United
1
1
12:30
Manchester City
FT
Bet on Football with
Arsenal
0
0
15:00
Leicester City
Brentford
0
0
15:00
West Ham United
Chelsea
0
0
15:00
Brighton and Hove Albion
Everton
0
0
15:00
Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest
0
0
15:00
Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
17:30
Liverpool
Sky Bet Championship
Blackburn Rovers
2
0
12:30
Queens Park Rangers
FT
Derby County
2
3
12:30
Norwich City
FT
Sheffield Wednesday
3
2
12:30
West Bromwich Albion
FT
Hull City
0
0
15:00
Cardiff City
Leeds United
0
0
15:00
Coventry City
Middlesbrough
0
0
15:00
Stoke City
Millwall
0
0
15:00
Preston North End
Oxford United
0
0
15:00
Burnley
Portsmouth
0
0
15:00
Sheffield United
Watford
0
0
15:00
Sunderland
Sky Bet League One
Crawley Town
0
2
12:30
Bolton Wanderers
FT
Reading
2
1
12:30
Huddersfield Town
FT
Birmingham City
0
0
15:00
Peterborough United
Blackpool
0
0
15:00
Burton Albion
Bristol Rovers
0
0
15:00
Wycombe Wanderers
Cambridge United
0
0
15:00
Lincoln City
Leyton Orient
0
0
15:00
Wrexham
Northampton Town
0
0
15:00
Mansfield Town
Shrewsbury Town
0
0
15:00
Rotherham United
Stevenage
0
0
15:00
Charlton Athletic
Wigan Athletic
0
0
15:00
Exeter City
Barnsley
0
0
19:45
Stockport County
Sky Bet League Two
Harrogate Town
2
1
12:30
Bradford City
FT
Walsall
4
0
12:30
Colchester United
FT
AFC Wimbledon
P
P
15:00
Accrington Stanley
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Bromley
0
0
15:00
Milton Keynes Dons
Carlisle United
0
0
15:00
Grimsby Town
Cheltenham Town
0
0
15:00
Fleetwood Town
Doncaster Rovers
0
0
15:00
Chesterfield
Gillingham
0
0
15:00
Barrow
Morecambe
0
0
15:00
Notts County
Newport County AFC
0
0
15:00
Crewe Alexandra
Port Vale
0
0
15:00
Swindon Town
Scottish Premiership
Dundee
0
0
15:00
Aberdeen
Hearts
0
0
15:00
Ross County
Kilmarnock
0
0
15:00
Dundee United
Motherwell
0
0
15:00
St Mirren
St. Johnstone
0
0
17:45
Celtic
Scottish Championship
Ayr United
0
0
15:00
Morton
Dunfermline Athletic
0
0
15:00
Queen's Park
Hamilton Academical
0
0
15:00
Partick Thistle
Livingston
0
0
15:00
Airdrieonians
Raith Rovers
0
0
15:00
Falkirk
Scottish League 1
Inverness CT
0
0
15:00
Stenhousemuir
Kelty Hearts
0
0
15:00
Annan Athletic
Montrose
0
0
15:00
Alloa Athletic
Queen Of The South
0
0
15:00
Dumbarton
Cove Rangers
0
0
17:30
Arbroath
Scottish Cup
Albion Rovers
0
0
15:00
Auchinleck Talbot
BSC Glasgow
0
0
15:00
Turriff United
Berwick Rangers
0
0
15:00
Cupar Hearts
Brechin City
0
0
15:00
Newtongrange Star
Brora
0
0
15:00
Cumnock
Buckie
0
0
15:00
Carluke Rovers
Burntisland Shipyard
0
0
15:00
Irvine Meadow XI
Clachnacuddin
0
0
15:00
Nairn County
Clydebank
0
0
15:00
Girvan
Cowdenbeath
0
0
15:00
Rutherglen Glencairn
Cumbernauld Colts
0
0
15:00
Civil Service Strollers
Deveronvale
0
0
15:00
Bo'ness United
Dunbar United
0
0
15:00
Bo'ness Athletic
Dundee North End
0
0
15:00
Tranent Juniors
Dundonald Bluebell
0
0
15:00
Inverurie Loco
East Kilbride
0
0
15:00
Gretna 2008
East Stirlingshire
0
0
15:00
Lochee United
Formartine United
0
0
15:00
Whitehill Welfare
Forres Mechs
0
0
15:00
Jeanfield Swifts
Fraserburgh
0
0
15:00
Rothes
Gala Fairydean
0
0
15:00
Banks O'Dee
Huntly
0
0
15:00
Wick Academy
Keith
0
0
15:00
Camelon Juniors
Linlithgow Rose
0
0
15:00
Lossiemouth
Musselburgh Athletic
0
0
15:00
Darvel
Stirling Univ
0
0
15:00
Edusport Academy
Strathspey Thistle
0
0
15:00
Sauchie Juniors
Threave
0
0
15:00
Vale of Leithen
Scottish League 2
Bonnyrigg Rose
0
0
15:00
Forfar Athletic
Elgin City
0
0
15:00
Edinburgh City
Peterhead
0
0
15:00
Clyde
Spartans
0
0
15:00
East Fife
Stranraer
0
0
15:00
Stirling Albion
National League
Barnet
0
0
15:00
AFC Fylde
Boston United
0
0
15:00
Maidenhead United
Dagenham & Redbridge
0
0
15:00
Solihull Moors
FC Halifax
0
0
15:00
Wealdstone
Forest Green Rovers
0
0
15:00
Hartlepool United
Rochdale
0
0
15:00
Braintree Town
Southend United
0
0
15:00
Gateshead
Tamworth
0
0
15:00
Altrincham
Woking
0
0
15:00
Sutton United
Yeovil Town
0
0
15:00
Aldershot Town
York City
0
0
15:00
Eastleigh
Ebbsfleet United
0
0
17:30
Oldham Athletic
German Bundesliga
Mainz
0
0
14:30
1. FC Heidenheim 1846
Mönchengladbach
0
0
14:30
1. FC Union Berlin
RB Leipzig
0
0
14:30
FC Augsburg
SC Freiburg
0
0
14:30
St Pauli
Wolfsburg
0
0
14:30
Stuttgart
Bayern Munich
0
0
17:30
Bayer Leverkusen
Spanish La Liga
Getafe
2
0
13:00
Alaves
Rayo Vallecano
0
0
15:15
Leganes
Real Sociedad
0
0
17:30
Valencia
Osasuna
0
0
20:00
Barcelona
Italian Serie A
Udinese
0
1
14:00
Inter Milan
Genoa
0
0
17:00
Juventus
Bologna
0
0
19:45
Atalanta
French Ligue 1
RC Lens
0
0
16:00
Nice
Le Havre
0
0
18:00
Lille
Monaco
0
0
20:00
Montpellier
Dutch Eredivisie
Willem II
0
0
15:30
PSV Eindhoven
NEC Nijmegen
0
0
17:45
Feyenoord
Sparta Rotterdam
0
0
20:00
Fortuna Sittard
Northern Irish Premiership
Coleraine
0
0
15:00
Linfield
Dungannon Swifts
0
0
15:00
Carrick Rangers
Glentoran
0
0
15:00
Glenavon
Loughgall
0
0
15:00
Crusaders
Portadown
0
0
15:00
Ballymena United
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Eibar Femenino
0
0
11:00
Levante Femenino
Real Betis Féminas
0
0
15:30
Espanyol Femenino
FC Barcelona Women
0
0
17:30
Granada Femenino
Deportivo de La Coruña Femenino
0
0
19:30
Athletic Club Femenino
Women's French Division 1
Dijon Féminines
0
0
16:00
Fleury 91 Féminines
Montpellier Féminines
0
0
20:00
Reims Féminines
Finnish Veikkausliga
SJK
0
0
12:30
VPS
IFK Mariehamn
0
0
15:00
EIF
HJK Helsinki
0
0
17:30
Ilves
Welsh Premier League
Briton Ferry
0
0
14:30
Bala Town FC
Flint Town United
0
0
14:30
Penybont
Caernarfon Town
0
0
17:15
Connah's Quay Nomads
Italian Serie A Women
FC Como Femminile
0
0
14:00
Sampdoria Femminile
Sassuolo Femminile
0
0
17:00
Internazionale Femminile
German 2. Bundesliga
Hamburg
2
2
12:00
SC Paderborn 07
FT
Jahn Regensburg
0
0
12:00
Kaiserslautern
FT
SV Darmstadt 98
1
2
12:00
Magdeburg
FT
SC Preussen Munster
0
0
19:30
Schalke
Polish Ekstraklasa
Raków Czestochowa
0
0
13:45
Puszcza Niepolomic
Motor Lublin
0
0
16:30
Slask Wroclaw
Legia Warsaw
0
0
19:15
Gornik Zabrze
Norwegian Eliteserien
Molde
0
0
13:00
Tromso
Haugesund
0
0
17:00
Brann
Sarpsborg
0
0
19:00
Fredrikstad
Hungarian NB1
Diosgyor VTK
0
0
14:00
Zalaegerszegi TE
Kecskemeti TE
0
0
16:00
Nyiregyhaza Spartacus
Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club
0
0
18:30
MTK Budapest
Greek Super League
Volos NFC
0
0
15:00
Athens Kallithea
Asteras Tripoli
0
0
18:00
Levadiakos
Austrian T-Mobile Bundesliga
BW Linz
0
0
16:00
Sturm Graz
Red Bull Salzburg
0
0
16:00
Austria Wien
SK Rapid Wien
0
0
16:00
Linz ASK
Southern Premier League Central
Alvechurch
0
0
15:00
Stourbridge
Bedford Town
0
0
15:00
AFC Sudbury
Halesowen Town
0
0
15:00
Stratford Town
Danish Superligaen
AGF Aarhus
0
0
15:00
Randers FC
Italian Serie B
Bari
0
0
14:00
Cosenza
Carrarese
0
0
14:00
Reggiana
Sassuolo
0
0
14:00
Spezia
German Bundesliga Women
1. FC Köln Ladies
0
2
11:00
SC Freiburg Ladies
FT
1. FFC Turbine Potsdam
0
3
13:00
RB Leipzig Ladies
Chinese Super League
Qingdao Jonoon
0
1
08:30
Shanghai Shenhua
FT
Shanghai SIPG
2
1
11:00
Qingdao West Coast
FT
Beijing Guoan
7
1
12:35
Changchun Yatai
Nantong Zhiyun
3
2
12:35
Hangzhou Greentown
Shenzhen Xinpengcheng
1
1
13:00
Shandong Luneng
Japanese J League
Consadole Sapporo
2
0
05:00
Kyoto Sanga
FT
Nagoya Grampus Eight
2
0
08:00
Jubilo Iwata
FT
Gamba Osaka
1
1
09:00
Tokyo Verdy
FT
Yokohama F. Marinos
1
3
09:00
FC Tokyo
FT
Cerezo Osaka
0
0
10:00
Kashiwa Reysol
FT
Sagan Tosu
0
0
11:00
Avispa Fukuoka
FT
Sanfrecce Hiroshima
2
0
11:00
Machida Zelvia
FT
Shonan Bellmare
3
2
11:00
Kashima Antlers
FT
Vissel Kobe
1
0
11:00
Urawa Reds
FT
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Estrela
0
0
15:30
Moreirense
Casa Pia AC
0
0
18:00
Vitoria de Guimaraes
Benfica
0
0
20:30
Gil Vicente
Belgian First Division A
Genk
0
0
15:00
Mechelen
Standard Liege
0
0
17:15
Westerlo
FCV Dender EH
0
0
19:45
Anderlecht
National League South
Hampton & Richmond
0
0
19:45
Enfield Town
Southern Premier League South
Merthyr Town
0
0
15:00
Wimborne Town
Sholing
0
0
15:00
Havant and Waterlooville
Tiverton Town
0
0
15:00
Gloucester
Isthmian League
Billericay Town
0
0
15:00
Bognor Regis Town
Bowers & Pitsea
0
0
15:00
Dulwich Hamlet
Chichester City
0
0
15:00
Folkestone Invicta
Dover
0
0
15:00
Wingate & Finchley
Hendon
0
0
15:00
Cray Valley Paper Mills
Potters Bar Town
0
0
15:00
Lewes
Northern Premier League
Bamber Bridge
0
0
15:00
Mickleover Sports
Blyth Spartans
0
0
15:00
Basford United
Hyde
0
0
15:00
FC United of Manchester
Ilkeston Town
0
0
15:00
Ashton Utd
Prescot Cables
0
0
15:00
Leek Town
Whitby Town
0
0
15:00
Matlock Town
