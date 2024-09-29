Football Fixtures

Date Competitions

September 2024

Saturday 28th September

Premier League
Newcastle United 1 1 12:30 Manchester City FT

Arsenal 0 0 15:00 Leicester City
Brentford 0 0 15:00 West Ham United
Chelsea 0 0 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Everton 0 0 15:00 Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest 0 0 15:00 Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 0 17:30 Liverpool
Sky Bet Championship
Blackburn Rovers 2 0 12:30 Queens Park Rangers FT
Derby County 2 3 12:30 Norwich City FT
Sheffield Wednesday 3 2 12:30 West Bromwich Albion FT
Hull City 0 0 15:00 Cardiff City
Leeds United 0 0 15:00 Coventry City
Middlesbrough 0 0 15:00 Stoke City
Millwall 0 0 15:00 Preston North End
Oxford United 0 0 15:00 Burnley
Portsmouth 0 0 15:00 Sheffield United
Watford 0 0 15:00 Sunderland
Sky Bet League One
Crawley Town 0 2 12:30 Bolton Wanderers FT
Reading 2 1 12:30 Huddersfield Town FT
Birmingham City 0 0 15:00 Peterborough United
Blackpool 0 0 15:00 Burton Albion
Bristol Rovers 0 0 15:00 Wycombe Wanderers
Cambridge United 0 0 15:00 Lincoln City
Leyton Orient 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
Northampton Town 0 0 15:00 Mansfield Town
Shrewsbury Town 0 0 15:00 Rotherham United
Stevenage 0 0 15:00 Charlton Athletic
Wigan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Exeter City
Barnsley 0 0 19:45 Stockport County
Sky Bet League Two
Harrogate Town 2 1 12:30 Bradford City FT
Walsall 4 0 12:30 Colchester United FT
AFC Wimbledon P P 15:00 Accrington Stanley
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons
Carlisle United 0 0 15:00 Grimsby Town
Cheltenham Town 0 0 15:00 Fleetwood Town
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Gillingham 0 0 15:00 Barrow
Morecambe 0 0 15:00 Notts County
Newport County AFC 0 0 15:00 Crewe Alexandra
Port Vale 0 0 15:00 Swindon Town
Scottish Premiership
Dundee 0 0 15:00 Aberdeen
Hearts 0 0 15:00 Ross County
Kilmarnock 0 0 15:00 Dundee United
Motherwell 0 0 15:00 St Mirren
St. Johnstone 0 0 17:45 Celtic
Scottish Championship
Ayr United 0 0 15:00 Morton
Dunfermline Athletic 0 0 15:00 Queen's Park
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 Partick Thistle
Livingston 0 0 15:00 Airdrieonians
Raith Rovers 0 0 15:00 Falkirk
Scottish League 1
Inverness CT 0 0 15:00 Stenhousemuir
Kelty Hearts 0 0 15:00 Annan Athletic
Montrose 0 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
Queen Of The South 0 0 15:00 Dumbarton
Cove Rangers 0 0 17:30 Arbroath
Scottish Cup
Albion Rovers 0 0 15:00 Auchinleck Talbot
BSC Glasgow 0 0 15:00 Turriff United
Berwick Rangers 0 0 15:00 Cupar Hearts
Brechin City 0 0 15:00 Newtongrange Star
Brora 0 0 15:00 Cumnock
Buckie 0 0 15:00 Carluke Rovers
Burntisland Shipyard 0 0 15:00 Irvine Meadow XI
Clachnacuddin 0 0 15:00 Nairn County
Clydebank 0 0 15:00 Girvan
Cowdenbeath 0 0 15:00 Rutherglen Glencairn
Cumbernauld Colts 0 0 15:00 Civil Service Strollers
Deveronvale 0 0 15:00 Bo'ness United
Dunbar United 0 0 15:00 Bo'ness Athletic
Dundee North End 0 0 15:00 Tranent Juniors
Dundonald Bluebell 0 0 15:00 Inverurie Loco
East Kilbride 0 0 15:00 Gretna 2008
East Stirlingshire 0 0 15:00 Lochee United
Formartine United 0 0 15:00 Whitehill Welfare
Forres Mechs 0 0 15:00 Jeanfield Swifts
Fraserburgh 0 0 15:00 Rothes
Gala Fairydean 0 0 15:00 Banks O'Dee
Huntly 0 0 15:00 Wick Academy
Keith 0 0 15:00 Camelon Juniors
Linlithgow Rose 0 0 15:00 Lossiemouth
Musselburgh Athletic 0 0 15:00 Darvel
Stirling Univ 0 0 15:00 Edusport Academy
Strathspey Thistle 0 0 15:00 Sauchie Juniors
Threave 0 0 15:00 Vale of Leithen
Scottish League 2
Bonnyrigg Rose 0 0 15:00 Forfar Athletic
Elgin City 0 0 15:00 Edinburgh City
Peterhead 0 0 15:00 Clyde
Spartans 0 0 15:00 East Fife
Stranraer 0 0 15:00 Stirling Albion
National League
Barnet 0 0 15:00 AFC Fylde
Boston United 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Dagenham & Redbridge 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
FC Halifax 0 0 15:00 Wealdstone
Forest Green Rovers 0 0 15:00 Hartlepool United
Rochdale 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Southend United 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Tamworth 0 0 15:00 Altrincham
Woking 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Yeovil Town 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town
York City 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 17:30 Oldham Athletic
German Bundesliga
Mainz 0 0 14:30 1. FC Heidenheim 1846
Mönchengladbach 0 0 14:30 1. FC Union Berlin
RB Leipzig 0 0 14:30 FC Augsburg
SC Freiburg 0 0 14:30 St Pauli
Wolfsburg 0 0 14:30 Stuttgart
Bayern Munich 0 0 17:30 Bayer Leverkusen
Spanish La Liga
Getafe 2 0 13:00 Alaves
Rayo Vallecano 0 0 15:15 Leganes
Real Sociedad 0 0 17:30 Valencia
Osasuna 0 0 20:00 Barcelona
Italian Serie A
Udinese 0 1 14:00 Inter Milan
Genoa 0 0 17:00 Juventus
Bologna 0 0 19:45 Atalanta
French Ligue 1
RC Lens 0 0 16:00 Nice
Le Havre 0 0 18:00 Lille
Monaco 0 0 20:00 Montpellier
Dutch Eredivisie
Willem II 0 0 15:30 PSV Eindhoven
NEC Nijmegen 0 0 17:45 Feyenoord
Sparta Rotterdam 0 0 20:00 Fortuna Sittard
Northern Irish Premiership
Coleraine 0 0 15:00 Linfield
Dungannon Swifts 0 0 15:00 Carrick Rangers
Glentoran 0 0 15:00 Glenavon
Loughgall 0 0 15:00 Crusaders
Portadown 0 0 15:00 Ballymena United
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Eibar Femenino 0 0 11:00 Levante Femenino
Real Betis Féminas 0 0 15:30 Espanyol Femenino
FC Barcelona Women 0 0 17:30 Granada Femenino
Deportivo de La Coruña Femenino 0 0 19:30 Athletic Club Femenino
Women's French Division 1
Dijon Féminines 0 0 16:00 Fleury 91 Féminines
Montpellier Féminines 0 0 20:00 Reims Féminines
Finnish Veikkausliga
SJK 0 0 12:30 VPS
IFK Mariehamn 0 0 15:00 EIF
HJK Helsinki 0 0 17:30 Ilves
Welsh Premier League
Briton Ferry 0 0 14:30 Bala Town FC
Flint Town United 0 0 14:30 Penybont
Caernarfon Town 0 0 17:15 Connah's Quay Nomads
Italian Serie A Women
FC Como Femminile 0 0 14:00 Sampdoria Femminile
Sassuolo Femminile 0 0 17:00 Internazionale Femminile
German 2. Bundesliga
Hamburg 2 2 12:00 SC Paderborn 07 FT
Jahn Regensburg 0 0 12:00 Kaiserslautern FT
SV Darmstadt 98 1 2 12:00 Magdeburg FT
SC Preussen Munster 0 0 19:30 Schalke
Polish Ekstraklasa
Raków Czestochowa 0 0 13:45 Puszcza Niepolomic
Motor Lublin 0 0 16:30 Slask Wroclaw
Legia Warsaw 0 0 19:15 Gornik Zabrze
Norwegian Eliteserien
Molde 0 0 13:00 Tromso
Haugesund 0 0 17:00 Brann
Sarpsborg 0 0 19:00 Fredrikstad
Hungarian NB1
Diosgyor VTK 0 0 14:00 Zalaegerszegi TE
Kecskemeti TE 0 0 16:00 Nyiregyhaza Spartacus
Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club 0 0 18:30 MTK Budapest
Greek Super League
Volos NFC 0 0 15:00 Athens Kallithea
Asteras Tripoli 0 0 18:00 Levadiakos
Austrian T-Mobile Bundesliga
BW Linz 0 0 16:00 Sturm Graz
Red Bull Salzburg 0 0 16:00 Austria Wien
SK Rapid Wien 0 0 16:00 Linz ASK
Southern Premier League Central
Alvechurch 0 0 15:00 Stourbridge
Bedford Town 0 0 15:00 AFC Sudbury
Halesowen Town 0 0 15:00 Stratford Town
Danish Superligaen
AGF Aarhus 0 0 15:00 Randers FC
Italian Serie B
Bari 0 0 14:00 Cosenza
Carrarese 0 0 14:00 Reggiana
Sassuolo 0 0 14:00 Spezia
German Bundesliga Women
1. FC Köln Ladies 0 2 11:00 SC Freiburg Ladies FT
1. FFC Turbine Potsdam 0 3 13:00 RB Leipzig Ladies
Chinese Super League
Qingdao Jonoon 0 1 08:30 Shanghai Shenhua FT
Shanghai SIPG 2 1 11:00 Qingdao West Coast FT
Beijing Guoan 7 1 12:35 Changchun Yatai
Nantong Zhiyun 3 2 12:35 Hangzhou Greentown
Shenzhen Xinpengcheng 1 1 13:00 Shandong Luneng
Japanese J League
Consadole Sapporo 2 0 05:00 Kyoto Sanga FT
Nagoya Grampus Eight 2 0 08:00 Jubilo Iwata FT
Gamba Osaka 1 1 09:00 Tokyo Verdy FT
Yokohama F. Marinos 1 3 09:00 FC Tokyo FT
Cerezo Osaka 0 0 10:00 Kashiwa Reysol FT
Sagan Tosu 0 0 11:00 Avispa Fukuoka FT
Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2 0 11:00 Machida Zelvia FT
Shonan Bellmare 3 2 11:00 Kashima Antlers FT
Vissel Kobe 1 0 11:00 Urawa Reds FT
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Estrela 0 0 15:30 Moreirense
Casa Pia AC 0 0 18:00 Vitoria de Guimaraes
Benfica 0 0 20:30 Gil Vicente
Belgian First Division A
Genk 0 0 15:00 Mechelen
Standard Liege 0 0 17:15 Westerlo
FCV Dender EH 0 0 19:45 Anderlecht
National League South
Hampton & Richmond 0 0 19:45 Enfield Town
Southern Premier League South
Merthyr Town 0 0 15:00 Wimborne Town
Sholing 0 0 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville
Tiverton Town 0 0 15:00 Gloucester
Isthmian League
Billericay Town 0 0 15:00 Bognor Regis Town
Bowers & Pitsea 0 0 15:00 Dulwich Hamlet
Chichester City 0 0 15:00 Folkestone Invicta
Dover 0 0 15:00 Wingate & Finchley
Hendon 0 0 15:00 Cray Valley Paper Mills
Potters Bar Town 0 0 15:00 Lewes
Northern Premier League
Bamber Bridge 0 0 15:00 Mickleover Sports
Blyth Spartans 0 0 15:00 Basford United
Hyde 0 0 15:00 FC United of Manchester
Ilkeston Town 0 0 15:00 Ashton Utd
Prescot Cables 0 0 15:00 Leek Town
Whitby Town 0 0 15:00 Matlock Town

